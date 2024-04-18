



Overview Cardiex Limited (ASX:CDX) is an ASX-listed medical technology company leveraging its proprietary SphygmoCor® technology to develop and market vascular biomarker technologies and digital solutions focused on the world’s largest health disorders. The company’s groundbreaking technology – SphygmoCor® – set the benchmark for noninvasive measurement of central aortic pressures and related arterial health characteristics, collectively referred to as vascular biomarkers.

While measuring arterial health parameters had always been considered clinically beneficial, it was not considered for routine out-patient clinical use as it previously required an invasive catheterization procedure with a pressure sensor inserted into the aorta. Founded on 40 years of hemodynamics studies and backed by 20+ years of research, Cardiex’s SphygmoCor technology employs non-invasive techniques to assess "central aortic waveforms," offering valuable insights into various clinically significant arterial health parameters including arterial stiffness, central blood pressure (the pressure at the heart), pulse pressure, and crucial indicators of vascular health for major organs such as the heart, brain and kidneys. Assessing central blood pressure directly at the heart is deemed superior to conventional blood pressure measurements taken at the arm, primarily owing to the heart's proximity to vital organs. Cardiex’s FDA-cleared devices replace traditional blood pressure technology for first-line screening and monitoring of arterial health status. The unique physiologic insights from the company’s devices provide clinically relevant information that helps guide treatment decisions and offer profound benefits for all members of the healthcare community: For Healthcare Providers: Enable physicians to make more informed treatment decisions based on clinically relevant vascular health data. For Patients: Give patients the tools to make better decisions about their own health. For Pharmaceutical Companies: Generate reliable, real-world, clinically relevant data to accelerate drug development and commercialization. For more than two decades, the company’s SphygmoCor technology has set the benchmark for vascular biomarker assessments, adopted by premier hospitals and pharmaceutical giants worldwide. SphygmoCor is the chosen technology for measuring central blood pressure in all of the "top 20 hospitals" in the US and has played a crucial role in the clinical trials of leading firms including Bayer, AstraZeneca, Roche, Novartis and GlaxoSmithKline.

Between 2002 and 2023, CDX received five FDA clearances, the latest for the CONNEQT Pulse, a first-of-its-kind connected vascular biometrics monitor. Cardiex devices have previously been sold and used exclusively in clinical settings – principally by specialist clinicians, for research, and by pharmaceutical companies for drug assessment. The introduction of CONNEQT Pulse represents a significant shift for Cardiex, allowing the company to enter the connected care market and transition from niche segments to the mass healthcare market. Priced comparably to a home health monitor, the CONNEQT Pulse is positioned for widespread adoption and can be deployed at scale in general healthcare practices, homes, or any location where patients are present. The CONNEQT Pulse will also bolster Cardiex's portfolio in clinical trial solutions with the introduction of a decentralized clinical trial (DCT) platform. The Cardiex DCT platform empowers clinical trial managers to remotely monitor thousands of patients in their homes, enabling pharmaceutical companies to more effectively evaluate potential vascular outcomes across various trial phases. This leads to increased efficiency and cost-effectiveness in trial outcomes.

Furthermore, in response to the growing demand for proactive health monitoring, Cardiex will be launching an innovative wrist-worn device that leverages the SphygmoCor technology to deliver a medical grade wearable with capabilities far beyond conventional health trackers. The CONNEQT Band will be a wearable “cuffless” device designed to monitor vascular health in patients as well as to provide general health insights to consumers. Cardiex’s goal is to establish a holistic ecosystem that promotes cardiovascular well-being and empowers users to proactively manage their health as an integral part of individuals' health routines, contributing to a paradigm shift in preventive cardiovascular care. The company’s first-mover advantage and exclusive technology FDA-cleared for noninvasive measurement of central pulse pressures and vascular biomarkers across all adult demographics grant it a distinctive market position. CDX recently secured AU$14 million in funding, which is enough to steer the company towards profitability. With the entry into the connected care home market with the CONNEQT Pulse, CDX is transitioning towards a recurring revenue model based on monthly subscription fees. This should excite investors, given that the recurring revenue model will receive a higher multiple by the market, thereby boosting the company's valuation.

Products and Brands The company’s solution is organised under two brands: ATCOR and CONNEQT.

ATCOR ATCOR offers solutions for hospitals, research and pharma, and specialist clinician markets. ATCOR's solutions have been utilized in 46 pharmaceutical clinical trials thus far, across more than 1,700 study sites worldwide, and have been highlighted in over 2,400 peer-reviewed studies showcased in top-tier medical journals. It offers two devices – the company’s flagship device, the SphygmoCor XCEL, and the SunTech Oscar 2 with “SphygmoCor Inside”. SphygmoCor XCEL: The SphygmoCor XCEL measures central and brachial blood pressures, providing insights into cardiovascular function. Additionally, it assesses numerous other clinically relevant vascular biomarkers, offering a comprehensive understanding of arterial stiffness and health. These advanced physiological measurements enable early detection of potential cardiovascular issues, guiding targeted interventions for maintaining or improving overall cardiovascular health. SunTech Oscar 2 with “SphygmoCor Inside”: Jointly developed and marketed by SunTech Medical and Cardiex, the Oscar 2™ ABPM with “SphygmoCor Inside” produces a suite of unique vascular health features and health insights captured by the SphygmoCor technology over a continuous period. It provides valuable diagnostic information that traditional ambulatory blood pressure monitors are incapable of measuring.

CONNEQT CONNEQT is focused on devices and solutions for home health, remote patient monitoring, and decentralized clinical trials. Cardiex offers two devices under the CONNEQT brand – the recently FDA-cleared CONNEQT Pulse and the upcoming CONNEQT Band wearable. The company estimates CONNEQT’s total addressable market opportunity to be nearly $283 billion across three markets – remote patient monitoring ($175 billion), health wearables ($104 billion), and decentralized clinical trials ($14 billion). CONNEQT Pulse: The CONNEQT Pulse provides measurements of both central and brachial blood pressures, alongside vascular biomarkers reflecting arterial stiffness and overall vascular health—metrics once exclusively only available to specialist clinics, research, and pharmaceutical companies. As a Bluetooth-enabled device, it empowers patients and health enthusiasts to track their arterial health from home, employing the same advanced tools used by top cardiologists in research centers and clinics. Physicians can prescribe the CONNEQT Pulse to patients requiring heart health monitoring. Patient data seamlessly integrates with the CONNEQT Patient Management Portal (CPMP), a HIPAA-compliant cloud-based tool that enables healthcare providers to remotely track patients' arterial health by way of a tablet. Furthermore, consumers and patients can access comprehensive arterial health insights, coaching, lifestyle programs, and additional health resources via the CONNEQT app. CONNEQT Band: CONNEQT Band is a world's-first dual sensor arterial health wearable device featuring an innovative design with dual (wrist-and finger-based) photoplethysmography (PPG) optical sensors. The wrist-based sensor continuously captures physiological data such as heart rate, respiration, stress, activity, sleep, and pulse oximetry, while our patented on-demand finger-based side sensor uniquely derives clinically meaningful vascular biomarkers representing arterial stiffness and cardiovascular health. By combining data from both sensors, the CONNEQT Band offers users a comprehensive view of their overall cardiovascular health which has never been available outside of a physician’s office. The CONNEQT Band is also supported by the CONNEQT app, available for both iOS and Android devices, which serves as a hub where users can easily access detailed reports, track their progress over time, explore content, and receive personalized health insights and recommendations. The CONNEQT Band is currently in the process of FDA submission preparation. This innovative device is poised to extend the company's portfolio in connected health technology, offering users a new, user-friendly tool for monitoring their health metrics. With its cutting-edge features, the CONNEQT Band is expected to make a significant impact in the way individuals manage their wellness, bridging the gap between advanced health monitoring and everyday convenience. A significant global market opportunity in wearable health devices is driven by nearly 1.3 billion hypertensive and other vascular disease patients. Some of the other wearable device firms have attracted significant funding at high valuations in recent times. For instance, Oura Health, a Finnish company that makes smart rings for tracking sleep and physical activity, was valued at $2.55 billion in April 2022.