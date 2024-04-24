Bitcoin Well Reports 2023 Q4 and Year End Financial Results

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2024)

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

Lithium Market Update: Q1 2024 in Review

Copper Price Update: Q1 2024 in Review

Trending Press Releases

European Lithium to Acquire Leinster Lithium Project in Ireland with CRML Shares

Energy Fuels Announces Agreement for Transformational Acquisition of Base Resources, Creating a Global Leader in Critical Minerals Production with a Focus on Uranium, Rare Earth Elements and Heavy Mineral Sands

SOURCE ROCK ROYALTIES ANNOUNCES 2023 RESULTS INCLUDING RECORD ANNUAL & QUARTERLY FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS

Acquisition of Bengal Mining - Highly Prospective Lithium Projects in Brazil’s Lithium Valley

Galan Signs Pivotal Commercial Agreement with Catamarca Government to Commercialise Lithium Chloride Concentrate

Victory Battery Metals Corp. Options Kachiwiss Uranium Project and Other Uranium Anomalies

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Galan Lithium

GLN:AU

International Graphite

IG6:AU

Cardiex Limited

CDX:AU

Carbon Done Right

KLX:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

Lithium Outlook for Australia

2024 Copper Market Outlook (Australia Ed.)

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold
Copper
Uranium
Oil and Gas
Artificial Intelligence
Biotech
Bitcoin Well Reports 2023 Q4 and Year End Financial Results

Bitcoin Well Reports 2023 Q4 and Year End Financial Results

(TheNewswire)

Bitcoin Well Inc.

Edmonton, Alberta April 24, 2024 TheNewswire Bitcoin Well Inc. (" Bitcoin Well " or the " Company ") ( TSXV: BTCW; OTCQB: BCNWF ), the non-custodial bitcoin business on a mission to enable independence, today announced financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2023.

Key highlights

  • Gross profit

    • $1.4 million for the 3-months ended December 31, 2023 (Q4 2022: $1.2 million, +17%)

    • $4.8 million for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 (fiscal year 2022: $4.4 million, +9%)

  • Adjusted EBITDA

    • Positive $0.2 million for the 3-months ended December 31, 2023 (Q4 2022: negative $0.2 million, an improvement of 202%)

    • Negative $0.4 million for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 (2022: negative $3.4 million, an improvement of 87%)

  • Adjusted cash flow

    • Negative $0.1 million for the 3-months ended December 31, 2023 (Q4 2022: negative $0.6 million, an improvement of 78%)

    • Negative $2.1 million for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 (2022: negative $4.9 million, an improvement of 58%)

  • Bitcoin Portal

    • Over 11,000 unique user signups as of December 31, 2023

    • Over 16,000 unique signups as of April 15, 2024.

    • Bitcoin Portal Revenues exceeded $5.4 million for the 3-months ended December 31, 2023 (Q3 2023: $3.4 million, improvement of 58%)

    • Bitcoin Portal Revenues are expected to exceed $8.5 million in Q1 2024 (improvement of 57% over Q4, 2023)

  • Subsequent to year-end, in March 2024, completed an oversubscribed private placement of an aggregate of 13,352,797 units of the Company at a price of $0.175 per unit for aggregate gross proceeds of over $2.3 million.

Financial overview

For the three months ended,

For the year ended,

Dec 31, 2023

Dec 31, 2022

Dec 31, 2023

Dec 31, 2022

Revenue

$        13,590,048

$   18,262,082

$   54,531,838

$    66,731,242

Gross Profit

1,427,803

1,215,897

4,826,169

4,424,226

Adjusted EBITDA (1)

177,360

(173,201)

(440,794)

(3,416,889)

Adjusted cash flow (1)

(138,489)

(622,957)

(2,102,581)

(4,948,835)

Total comprehensive loss

(1,264,707)

(3,268,948)

(5,303,177)

(11,661,337)

  1. (1) See Non-IFRS Measures.

"We are pleased to have made more gross profit, on less revenue and fewer expenses," said Adam O'Brien, Founder & CEO of Bitcoin Well. "Not only did we achieve positive adjusted EBITDA, our cash flow is heading in the right direction and I am confident we will see positive adjusted cash flow in 2024.

We also continued to see significant growth on our Online Bitcoin Portal which has now exceeded 16,000 unique signups.  We anticipate revenue growth from the Bitcoin Portal will continue to accelerate in 2024.

At the same time, we have managed to increase our Bitcoin ATM gross margins and lower costs. With the release of Cash Vouchers earlier this month we are starting to see the rewards the Bitcoin Well ecosystem can deliver."

Overall revenue in the fourth quarter of 2023 was $13.6 million, compared to $18.3 million in Q4 2022 (-26%). The decrease of $4.7 million was driven by a decline in Bitcoin Well Infinite (OTC) volumes, as the Company transitioned these services into the Online Bitcoin Portal during fiscal 2023, as well as a strategic decision to charge a higher fee at the ATM which resulted in less revenue per machine, but with a higher gross profit margin and less expenses.

Total operational expenses (excluding financing fees, depreciation and accretion) improved to $1.2 million in Q4 2023 (compared to $1.4 million during the same period in 2022) due to cost containment in areas across the business, including a reduction in the number of full time employees.


Click Image To View Full Size

Adjusted EBITDA was positive $0.2 million in Q4 2023, reflecting a $0.4 million improvement over Q4 2022. The improved Adjusted EBITDA was due to the higher gross profit and lower operating expenses as discussed above.

Share Issuances

The Company confirms that further to the Company's press release dated February 29, 2024, the Company has issued 571,428 common shares of the Company at a deemed price of $0.105 per share to an arm's length party as payment for past services rendered to the Company. Bitcoin Well also confirms that further to the Company's press release dated November 14, 2023, the Company has issued 1,333,333 common shares of the Company at a deemed price of $0.03 per share to an arm's length party as payment for past services rendered to the Company.

The Common Shares issued are subject to a hold period of four months and one day pursuant to TSX Venture Exchange policies and applicable securities laws.

Non-IFRS measures

The Company uses certain terms in this news release, such as ‘Adjusted EBITDA' and ‘Adjusted cash flow', which do not have a standardized or prescribed meaning under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), and accordingly, these measurements may not be comparable with the calculation of similar measurements used by other companies.

See the table below for a reconciliation of each non-IFRS measure to its nearest IFRS measure or refer to the "Non-GAAP Measures" and "Selected Financial Information" sections in the Company's Management Discussion & Analysis for the period ended December 31, 2023 ("MD&A") for applicable definitions, calculations, rationale for use and reconciliations to the most directly comparable measure under IFRS. Non-IFRS measures are provided as supplementary information by which readers may wish to consider the Company's performance, but should not be relied upon for comparative or investment purposes.

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA & Adjusted cash flow to net loss

Three months ended

Year ended

Dec 31, 2023

Dec 31, 2022

Dec 31, 2023

Dec 31, 2022

Net loss

$

(5,204,590)

$

(1,851,949)

$

(12,024,324)

$

(5,991,501)

Financing fees

683,513

449,756

2,285,183

1,531,946

Depreciation and accretion

297,084

361,547

1,416,882

2,159,814

Fair value change – crypto loans (1)

4,328,718

(1,215,750)

7,421,089

(5,954,260)

Impairment

-

(24,423)

-

3,163,599

Fair value change – investments

337,635

585,066

337,635

585,066

Share based compensation

(19,633)

110,203

483,430

313,889

Loss on disposal of fixed assets

-

-

7,991

-

Foreign exchange (gain) loss

(8,568)

(1,750)

9,846

-

Loss (gain) on debt settlement

10,779

4,305

14,703

(118,993)

Fair value change – crypto inventory

-

12,106

(12,401)

58,703

Realized gain on digital assets

(247,578)

-

(622,535)

-

Business acquisition costs

-

24,367

-

56,681

Income tax expense

-

1,373,321

241,707

778,167

Adjusted EBITDA

$

177,360

$

(173,201)

$

(440,794)

$

(3,416,889)

Less: financing fees

(683,513)

(449,756)

(2,285,183)

(1,531,946)

Add: non-cash interest items (2)

367,664

-

623,396

-

Adjusted cash flow

$

(138,489)

$

(622,957)

$

(2,102,581)

$

(4,948,835)

  1. (1) Non-cash, fair value change on the revaluation of cryptocurrency loans, which are offset by a revaluation gain on digital assets recorded in Other Comprehensive Income.

  1. (2) Non-cash interest items include the amortization of prepaid interest on cryptocurrency loans that were funded in conjunction with an equity financing as well as non-cash interest on the line of credit where the accrued interest is added to the principal balance of the loan.

This news release should be read in concert w ith the full disclosure documents. The Bitcoin Well consolidated financial statements and MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2023 will be available on the Bitcoin Well website ( www.bitcoinwell.com ), via SEDAR+ ( www.sedarplus.ca ) or can be requested from the Company.

About Bitcoin Well

Bitcoin Well is on a mission to enable independence. We do this making bitcoin useful to everyday people to give them the convenience of modern banking and the benefits of bitcoin. We like to think of it as future-proofing money. Our existing Bitcoin ATM and Online Bitcoin Portal business units drive cash flow to help fund this mission.

Join our investor community and follow us on Nostr , , and to keep up to date with our business.

Bitcoin Well contact information

To book a virtual meeting with our Founder & CEO Adam O'Brien please use the following link: https://bitcoinwell.com/meet-adam

For additional investor & media information, please contact:

Adam O'Brien

Tel: 1 888 711 3866

ir@bitcoinwell.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release .

Forward-looking information

Certain statements contained in this news release may constitute forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "intend", "should", or the negative thereof and similar expressions.

All statements herein other than statements of historical fact constitute forward-looking information including, but not limited to statements in respect of: the Company's cash flow improving; the Company achieving positive adjusted cash flow in 2024; revenue growth from the Bitcoin Well Portal in 2024; delivery of rewards from the Bitcoin Well ecosystem; Bitcoin Well's business plans, strategy and outlook.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information, including, but not limited to the following: economic and financial conditions, volatility in the capital or credit markets; the level of demand and financial performance of the cryptocurrency and digital asset industry, the occurrence of force majeure events; the extent to which the Company is successful on gaining new long-term users or retaining existing users; developments and changes in laws and regulations, disruptions to the Company's technology network; inability to obtain financing; competitive factors; and such other factors as discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2023. Bitcoin Well actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in this forward-looking information as a result of the foregoing risk factors and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Bitcoin Well.

Bitcoin Well believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon. Any forward-looking information contained in this news release represents Bitcoin Well expectations as of the date hereof, and is subject to change after such date. Bitcoin Well disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities legislation.

For more information, see the Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Information found in the Bitcoin Well Management Discussion and Analysis.

Copyright (c) 2024 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Bitcoin WellBTCW:CCTSXV:BTCWTech Investing
BTCW:CC
Bitcoin Well
Sign up to get your FREE

Bitcoin Well Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Bitcoin Well (TSXV:BTCW)

Bitcoin Well


Keep reading...Show less
Blockchain & Digital Assets Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for April 25th

Blockchain & Digital Assets Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for April 25th

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the Blockchain & Digital Assets Virtual Investor Conference sponsored by Alpha Transform Holdings and Blockchain Wire to be held April 25 th . Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend.

REGISTER NOW AT : https://bit.ly/3w5hy6Q

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bitcoin Well Adds Mark Binns as Capital Markets Advisor

Bitcoin Well Adds Mark Binns as Capital Markets Advisor

(TheNewswire)

Bitcoin Well Inc.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bitcoin Well Launches Cash Vouchers For Canadian Customers

Bitcoin Well Launches Cash Vouchers For Canadian Customers

(TheNewswire)

Bitcoin Well Inc.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bitcoin Well Announces BTC Sessions Partnership

Bitcoin Well Announces BTC Sessions Partnership

Bitcoin Well Inc. (" Bitcoin Well " or the " Company ") ( TSXV: BTCW; OTCQB: BCNWF ), the non-custodial bitcoin business on a mission to enable independence is pleased to announce that it has entered into a sponsorship agreement with Ben Perrin, AKA BTC Sessions (" BTC Sessions ") dated April 1, 2024 (the " Agreement ").

BTC Sessions boasts over 130,000 followers on X, 175,000 subscribers and nearly 10,000,000 lifetime views on YouTube, with the majority of his followers in Canada and the USA. Bitcoin Well will have the privilege of the title sponsor which will entitle the Company to the top spot on all advertisements as well as product tutorials and updates.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bitcoin Well Announces Company Record of New Users Signed Up

Bitcoin Well Announces Company Record of New Users Signed Up

Bitcoin Well Inc. (" Bitcoin Well " or the " Company ") ( TSXV: BTCW; OTCQB: BCNWF ), the non-custodial bitcoin business on a mission to enable independence announces a company record for new users signed up in one day.

On March 27, 2024 the Company signed up 146 new users. The previous record was 101 new users, earlier in March of this year.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Charbone Hydrogene Recoit Une Offre En Especes Non Contraignante Pour Vendre Ses Interets Dans Deux Projets Hydro Americains

Charbone Hydrogene Recoit Une Offre En Especes Non Contraignante Pour Vendre Ses Interets Dans Deux Projets Hydro Americains

(TheNewswire)

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Charbone Hydrogen Receives A Non-Binding Cash Offer To Sell Interests In Two American Hydro Projects

Charbone Hydrogen Receives A Non-Binding Cash Offer To Sell Interests In Two American Hydro Projects

(TheNewswire)

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

Reaffirms Priority Plans to Launch Canadian Green Hydrogen Production Facility in 2024; American Production Plant to Follow Later This Year

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Carbon Done Right Announces Receipt of Fourth Disbursement of Financing for Sierra Leone Rewilding Project

Carbon Done Right Announces Receipt of Fourth Disbursement of Financing for Sierra Leone Rewilding Project

Carbon Done Right Developments Inc. (CNW Group/KLIMAT X Developments Inc.)

Carbon Done Right Developments Inc. ("Carbon Done Right" or the "Company") (TSXV: KLX) (FSE: Q1C) a leading provider of high-quality carbon credits sourced exclusively from afforestation and reforestation projects developed and owned by the Company and its stakeholders, is pleased to announce the completion of all milestones required for the fourth disbursement under the pre-purchase agreement reached with BP Carbon Trading Ltd announced on the 14 th June, 2023. The next milestone for a further disbursement is due within the next four weeks.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Carbon Done Right Announces Brokered Private Placement

Carbon Done Right Announces Brokered Private Placement

/THIS PRESS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

Carbon Done Right Developments Inc. ("Carbon Done Right" or the "Company") (TSXV: KLX) (FSE: Q1C), formally Klimat X Developments Inc., a company that carries on the business of developing validated and verified carbon credits from afforestation and reforestation of degraded land areas and marine ecosystems, including mangroves, for sale into international voluntary carbon markets, is pleased to announce that is has entered into an agreement with Leede Jones Gable Inc. (the " Agent ") to act as sole agent in connection with a commercially reasonable "best efforts" private placement of up to a maximum of 43,111,000 common shares of the Company (the " Common Shares "), at a price of C$0.05 per Common Share (the " Issue Price "), for gross proceeds to the Company of approximately C$2.1 million (the " Offering "), subject to the maximum amount that may be issued under Part 5A (the " Listed Issuer Financing Exemption ") of National Instrument 45-106 Prospectus Exemptions (" NI 45-106 "). The pricing of the Offering is based on a 6.2% discount to the Volume Weighted Average Price over the prior 30 trading days. The company has calculated a six month Volume Weighted Average Price of $0.09 and $0.132 over 12 months.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Charbone Hydrogene Annonce La Premiere Livraison D'un Equipement De Stockage D'hydrogene Vert Pret A Etre Livre Pour Le Projet Phare Du Quebec

Charbone Hydrogene Annonce La Premiere Livraison D'un Equipement De Stockage D'hydrogene Vert Pret A Etre Livre Pour Le Projet Phare Du Quebec

(TheNewswire)

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Charbone Hydrogen Announces First Shipment of Green Hydrogen Storage Equipment Ready for Delivery to Flagship Quebec Project

Charbone Hydrogen Announces First Shipment of Green Hydrogen Storage Equipment Ready for Delivery to Flagship Quebec Project

(TheNewswire)

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation


News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News
Bitcoin Well
Sign up to get your FREE

Bitcoin Well Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Cosa Resources Announces Completion of Inaugural Diamond Drilling Program at the 100% Owned Ursa Uranium Project in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Aston Bay Holdings Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

Argentina Lithium Announces Positive Lithium Values in the 12th Exploration Well at the Rincon West Project

GOLD ROYALTY FORGES STRATEGIC ALLIANCE WITH TAURUS MINING ROYALTY FUND

Related News

Energy Investing

Cosa Resources Announces Completion of Inaugural Diamond Drilling Program at the 100% Owned Ursa Uranium Project in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Base Metals Investing

Aston Bay Holdings Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

Battery Metals Investing

Argentina Lithium Announces Positive Lithium Values in the 12th Exploration Well at the Rincon West Project

Precious Metals Investing

GOLD ROYALTY FORGES STRATEGIC ALLIANCE WITH TAURUS MINING ROYALTY FUND

Base Metals Investing

Aston Bay Signs Definitive Agreement to Option the Epworth Sediment Hosted Copper-Silver-Zinc-Cobalt Project, Nunavut, Canada; Dr. Elizabeth Turner Joins Advisory Board

Lithium Investing

Lithium Universe Limited (ASX: LU7) – Trading Halt

Resource Investing

IND Establishes HPQ Exploration Target at Pippingarra Project

×