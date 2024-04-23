Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Appia Announces Appointment of Mr. Andre Costa as New VP Exploration for Brazil Operations

Appia Announces Appointment of Mr. Andre Costa as New VP Exploration for Brazil Operations

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FWB: A0I0) (MUN: A0I0) (BER: A0I0) (the "Company" or "Appia") announced today the appointment of Mr. Andre Costa as its new VP Exploration for its Brazil Operation effective immediately. Mr. Costa will oversee the ongoing development of the Company's PCH Ionic Adsorption Clay project located in Goias, Brazil.

Tom Drivas, CEO stated, "Having the right leadership in place to direct our plans and team in Brazil has been a priority for Appia, and we are so pleased to have Mr. Andre Costa joining us at this pivotal time in our growth cycle. As Appia moves to the next phase in the exploration of the PCH project, and following the announcement of our maiden Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) on Target IV and Buriti Zones and NI 43-101 technical report, Mr. Costa will design and implement programs to further delineate extension zones at these targets along with drill testing the next series of high-potential REE areas, and will oversee our ongoing metallurgic testing programs."

Mr. Costa is a Fellow of the Australian Institute of Geoscience (FAIG#7967). He holds a B.Sc. in Geology (1993) and a M.Sc. in Economic Geology (1996), both from the Federal University of Brasília. He has 29 years of work experience in mineral exploration for diamond, phosphate, potash, REE, copper, lithium, gold, and petroleum including 9 years of work experience in diamond, uranium, potash, petroleum and gold exploration in Canada. He has participated and managed several exploration programs, from regional grassroots to feasibility studies. He also 10 years' work experience as a mineral exploration consultant. Mr. Costa has worked as Brazil's Exploration Manager of Great Western Diamond and Brazil Potash ($120 Mi budget). He also worked as Resident Geologist for the Saskatchewan Geological Survey in La Ronge - Saskatchewan.

As a consultant for GE21, Mr. Costa oversaw and managed the exploratory auger drilling campaigns in Carina Module (Goias State) and São Felix (Minas Gerais States) for Aclara Resources; managed the regional exploration work for Codelco in Northern Mato Grosso and Bahia States; Coordinated the initial exploratory and drilling work for Lithium Ionic in the Araçuai Lithium Valley; Coordinated the vanadium soil and geological mapping regional exploration for Largo in Maracás and Campo Alegre de Lurdes (Bahia State); executed initial REE field work in the Oiapoque region for Eco Mining; and coordinated the execution of regional exploratory work for Bemisa in northern Mato Grosso State.

Andre Costa stated, "I am thrilled to be part of the Appia team and excited about the opportunity to contribute to the next chapters of the Company's success on their PCH Ionic Clay REE Project in Brazil, and Uranium and REE projects in Saskatchewan and Ontario. I strongly believe that the PCH project is one of the most promising in Brazil and the Uranium and REE Projects in Saskatchewan and Ontario are promising and well situated. I look forward to working with a very talented exploration and mining team to deliver on the goal of becoming an important player in the global REE and Uranium supply chains."

The Company has granted 500,000 options exercisable at $0.15 per share for five years to Mr. Costa vesting 50% at 6 months and 50% at 12 months.

About Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp.

Appia is a publicly traded Canadian company in the rare earth element and uranium sectors. The Company holds the right to acquire up to a 70% interest in the PCH Ionic Adsorption Clay Project (See June 9th, 2023 Press Release - Click HERE) which is 40,963.18 ha. in size and located within the Goiás State of Brazil. (See January 11th, 2024 Press Release - Click HERE) The Company is also focusing on delineating high-grade critical rare earth elements and gallium on the Alces Lake property, and exploring for high-grade uranium in the prolific Athabasca Basin on its Otherside, Loranger, North Wollaston, and Eastside properties. The Company holds the surface rights to exploration for 94,982.39 hectares (234,706.59 acres) in Saskatchewan. The Company also has a 100% interest in 13,008 hectares (32,143 acres), with rare earth elements and uranium deposits over five mineralized zones in the Elliot Lake Camp, Ontario.

Appia has 136.3 million common shares outstanding, 145 million shares fully diluted.

Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements: This News Release contains forward-looking statements which are typically preceded by, followed by or including the words "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "estimates", "intends", "plans" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance as they involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements and shareholders are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such statements.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For more information, visit www.appiareu.com.

As part of our ongoing effort to keep investors, interested parties and stakeholders updated, we have several communication portals. If you have any questions online (X, Facebook, LinkedIn) please feel free to send direct messages.

To book a one-on-one 30-minute Zoom video call, please click here.

Contact:

Tom Drivas, CEO and Director
(c) (416) 876-3957
(f) (416) 218-9772
(e) tdrivas@appiareu.com

Stephen Burega, President
(c) (647) 515-3734
(e) sburega@appiareu.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/206497

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

