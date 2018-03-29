Best Junior Gold Stocks of 2018 on the TSXV

The price of gold has made gains in the first three months of the year, increasing 1.73 percent in Q1. In the month of January, the yellow metal saw both its lowest point at US$1,302.50 on January 1 and its highest point of US$1,357.70 on January 24.

With interest rate hikes and political uncertainty forcing the price of the dollar down, holding bullion has become an appealing option for investors.

That said, the following junior gold stocks have benefited from the current state of the market, posting impressive gains in Q1.

The list below was generated on March 29, 2018 using the Globe and Mail’s market data filter, and it shows the TSXV-listed gold companies that have seen the biggest share price gains year-to-date. Only companies with market caps above $10 million as of that date are included. You can also view our list of top-rising gold stocks on the TSX by clicking here.

1. NV Gold (TSXV:NVX)

Current price: C$0.86; year-to-date gain: 181.97 percent

NV Gold is a junior exploration company focused on through acquiring and developing advanced gold projects.

In February, the company announced that they uncovered trace amounts of gold during the first-phase of RC drilling, and that the program achieved the initial objectives.

In March, the company advanced their efforts with two additional drills, stating, “[z]ones of silicification are also evident as are local accumulations of very fine-grained sulfide minerals. NV Gold interprets such alteration as evidence of hydrothermal activity.”

On March 16, the company closed a private placement of C$390,000.

2. Mineral Mountain Resources (TSXV:MMV)

Current price: C$0.56; year-to-date gain: 64.71 percent

Mineral Mountain Resources is currently exploring a large land package along the Homestake gold belt.

January was a big month for the company as it closed the final tranche of a private placement for the total sum of C$665,200. The company will use the funds to, “expand the historic high grade Standby mine gold deposit down plunge and prove the Homestake mine model exists in the Rochford District, and, for corporate and general working capital purposes.”

Towards mid-January, the company made good on their proposed drill program and reported the scheduling of a 12-hole 3200-meter core drilling program to test the down plunge extension of the 300-meter wide Standby mine gold structure. Results from that drill program are still pending.

3. Pelangio Gold Corporation (TSXV:PX)

Current price: C$0.055; year-to-date gain: 57.14 percent

Pelangio is a junior gold exploration company that primarily operates in Ghana, West Africa and is known for acquiring and exploring camp-sized land packages in world-class gold belts.

The company’s most well known success was the acquisition, exploration and subsequent sale of the Detour Lake deposit in Northern Ontario to Detour Gold Corporation (TSX:DCG)

In February, the company announced that they had completed financing of US$1.2 million, which allowed them to adjust their 2018 drill program to include diamond drilling.

This revised program consists of 18 to 20 holes of diamond drilling, totalling approximately 4000 metres, to test 8 target areas. The program will emphasize stepping out from known mineralization at 50 or 100 meter intervals.

4. Atlantic Gold Corporation (TSXV:AGB)

Current price: C$1.92; year-to-date gain: 31.51 percent

Atlantic Gold is a development company with a long-term strategy to build a mid-tier gold production group focused on manageable, executable projects in mining-friendly jurisdictions.

Atlantic Gold’s newest open gold pit is the Moose River Consolidated (MRC) in Nova Scotia with its first gold pour and initial production achieved in late 2017.

In January, the company announced their 2018 guidance for their MRC mine, forecasting production between 82,000-90,000 ounces of gold, cash costs between C$500-$560 per ounce and all-in-sustaining-costs (AISC) between C$675 and C$735 per ounce.

In March, Atlantic Gold reported that commercial production is officially active at MRC.

5. Noble Mineral Exploration (TSXV:NOB)

Current price: C$0.14; year-to-date gain: 28.57 percent

Noble Mineral Exploration is a junior natural resource company which holds in excess of 70,641 hectares of mineral rights in the Timmins area of Northern Ontario.

In January, the company announced that they commenced their diamond drilling campaign on the Lucas Gold project.

In a press release, the company stated, “[t]he drill program is designed to test over 700 meters strike length of the drill indicated historical gold mineralized structures. The designed drill program anticipates drilling up to 14 NQ size diamond drill holes for approximately 3000 meters.”

Vance White, president and CEO, stated, “we believe that this recent development could confirm the earlier results of the drilling undertaken in the area in the 60’s, 70’s and 80’s. It is important to recognize that the initial results obtained at that time would not have been economically viable whereas similar results may well achieve that threshold in today’s environment.”

