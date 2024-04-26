Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Miramar Resources

Quarterly Activities & Cashflow Report - Quarter ending 31 March 2024

Miramar Resources Limited (ASX:M2R, “Miramar” or “the Company”) is pleased to provide a summary of activities completed during the Quarter ending 31 March 2024.

Highlights

  • Gidji JV
    • Preparations for RC and aircore drilling
  • Bangemall Ni-Cu-Co-PGE Project
    • Grant of Trouble Bore Exploration Licence
    • Ground EM surveys at Mount Vernon and Trouble Bore identified multiple strong EM conductors for drill testing
  • Whaleshark
    • Planning of passive seismic survey
    • Examination of magnetite iron potential
  • Capital Raising

During the Quarter, the Company focussed on the Bangemall Ni-Cu-Co- PGE projects in the Gascoyne region of Western Australia.

Early in the Quarter, the Company announced the grant of the Trouble Bore Exploration Licence, adjacent to Mount Vernon, where historic EM surveys had identified a strong late-time EM anomaly that could be representative of buried Ni-Cu-Co-PGE mineralisation.

The Company completed a ground EM survey at Mount Vernon and Trouble Bore which identified multiple EM conductors for drill testing.

Miramar’s Executive Chairman, Mr Allan Kelly, said the Company was excited about the potential to discover a new style of Ni-Cu-Co-PGE mineralisation in the Bangemall region.

“We are looking for mineralisation similar to the giant Norilsk-Talnakh deposits in Siberia, the largest nickel deposits in the world,” he said.

“If we are successful at any one of our projects, we have a dominant position in what could be an entirely new nickel province, similar in scale to the Albany-Fraser Province prior to the discovery of Nova in 2012,” he added.

“We also have a suite of fantastic projects in the Eastern Goldfields, with potential for multiple discoveries in a record gold price environment,” he said.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Miramar Resources Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stocksresource stocksnickel stockscopper stocksgold stocksnickel explorationcopper explorationgold explorationasx:m2rcopper investingCopper Investing
M2R:AU
Miramar Resources
