Gold
Copper
Uranium
Oil and Gas
Artificial Intelligence
Biotech
Falco Resources (TSXV:FPC)

Falco Resources: Canadian Explorer in the Rouyn-Noranda Mining Camp


Falco Resources (TSXV:FPC) focuses on developing gold and base metal projects in the Rouyn-Noranda region of Quebec, an established mining camp with a long history of exploration and development. The camp has historically produced 19 million ounces (Moz) of gold and 2.9 billion pounds (Blbs) of copper, and yet it is still under-explored for gold.

Falcon’s principal property, Horne 5 project, holds 67,000 acres or nearly 67 percent of the total area of the entire mining camp and is located under the former Horne mine which produced 11.6 Moz of gold and 2.5 Blbs of copper. The 2021 feasibility study on the Horne 5 project suggests strong project economics with a total mine life of 15 years, after-tax NPV at 5 percent of US$761 million, and a payback period of 4.8 years, assuming gold prices at $1,600/oz. At the current gold prices of over $2,300/oz, the project economics will be even better.

Falco Resources

Falco Resources operating license and indemnity agreement (OLIA) with Glencore Canada will enable Falco to utilize a portion of Glencore's lands. The agreement entails establishing a technical committee comprising two representatives from Glencore and two from Falco, tasked with safeguarding the uninterrupted operations of Glencore’s Horne copper smelter. Additionally, a parallel strategic committee will be formed. Glencore will nominate one representative to join Falco's board of directors.

The successful completion of the OLIA, coupled with life-of-mine copper-zinc concentrate offtake agreements with Glencore, positions Falco to advance its Horne 5 project towards construction. The company is advancing with the permitting and financing processes for the project.

Company Highlights

  • Falco Resources is a Canadian explorer of base and precious metals focused on developing its mineral properties in the Rouyn-Noranda region in Quebec, Canada.
  • The company holds 67,000 acres of mining claims in the Rouyn-Noranda mining camp, accounting for nearly 67 percent of the entire mining camp.
  • Rouyn-Noranda has a long history of mining and exploration. The area has established infrastructure and has been host to 50 former producers, including 20 base metal mines and 30 gold mines.
  • Falco’s principal asset is the Horne 5 project which is a gold project with significant base metal by-products. It is located under the former Horne Mine which produced 11.6 Moz of gold and 2.5 billion pounds of copper.
  • The Horne 5 is a world-class deposit containing 7.6 Moz gold equivalent in measured and indicated resources and 1.7 Moz gold equivalent in inferred resources.
  • The Horne 5 project represents a robust, high-margin, 15-year underground mining project with attractive economics. The 2021 feasibility study indicates after-tax NPV at 5 percent of US$761 million and after-tax IRR of 18.9 percent.
  • The operating lease and indemnity agreement (OLIA) with Glencore coupled with EIA admissibility receipt from the government body positions Falco to advance its Horne 5 project towards construction.

FPC:CC
Falco Resources
Falco Resources (TSXV:FPC)

Falco Resources


Falco Appoints Red Cloud to Provide Promotional Services

Falco Appoints Red Cloud to Provide Promotional Services

Falco Resources Ltd. (TSX.V: FPC) (" Falco " or the " Corporation ") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a services agreement (the " Agreement ") with Red Cloud Financial Services Inc. (" RCFS ") pursuant to which RCFS has agreed to provide certain advisory services to the Corporation, including advice on marketing and social media activities, in accordance with Policy 3.4 of the TSX Venture Exchange (the " Exchange ").

Under the engagement, RCFS will be paid a fee of $10,000 per month for the services it will render starting on April 4 th , 2024, for an initial twelve-month term, which may be reduced to six months in certain circumstances (the " Initial Term "). The Agreement will transition to a month-to-month basis following the Initial Term. There are no performance factors contained in the agreement and RCFS will not receive common shares or options as compensation.

Falco Announces Granting of Stock Options

Falco Announces Granting of Stock Options

Falco Resources Ltd. (TSX.V: FPC) (" Falco " or the " Corporation ") announces that the Board of Directors approved the grant of incentive stock options to key employees, officers and directors to purchase up to an aggregate of 3,440,000 common shares in the capital stock of the Corporation. Grants are subject to a three-year vesting period and a five-year term. The options were granted at an exercise price of $0.36 per share being the closing price of the common shares of the Corporation on the TSX Venture Exchange on April 2, 2024.

About Falco

Falco Reaches Another Major Milestone and Confirms Admissibility of Its Horne 5 Project's Environmental Impact Assessment

Falco Reaches Another Major Milestone and Confirms Admissibility of Its Horne 5 Project's Environmental Impact Assessment

Falco Resources Ltd. (TSX.V: FPC) (" Falco " or the " Corporation ") is pleased to announce the receipt of confirmation of the admissibility of its Environmental Impact Assessment (" EIA ") for the Horne 5 Project located in Rouyn-Noranda (the " Admissibility ") from the Ministry of the Environment, the Fight Against Climate Change, Wildlife and Parks (" MEFCCWP ").

Since the initial EIA filing in 2018, Falco has completed extensive field work and studies, in addition to providing the documentation in order to respond to questions and requests for information raised by the MEFCCWP. Driven by ESG principles, the EIA was conducted by a multidisciplinary team comprised of Falco's employees, experts and partners, and highlights the Horne 5 Project's benefits and impacts on its physical, biological and human environments. The EIA includes various measures to avoid, mitigate or compensate for these impacts, and to enhance the project's overall benefits, in a strong corporate governance environment. The EIA and all related documentation are publicly available on the Environmental Assessment Register of the MEFCCWP.

Antilles Gold

Antilles Gold Takes Up Second $1.0 Million Convertible Note

Antilles Gold Limited (“Antilles Gold” or the “Company”) (ASX: AAU, OTCQB: ANTMF) advises that it has exercised its option to take up a second A$1.0M Convertible Note from Patras Capital Pte Ltd on the same commercial terms as the first A$1.0M Convertible Note which was issued on 8 March 2024.

Keep reading...Show less
Astral Resources

March 2024 Quarterly Report

Astral Resources NL (ASX: AAR)(Astral or the Company) is pleased to report on its activities during the quarter ended 31 March 2024 (the Quarter).

Keep reading...Show less
Antilles Gold

Antilles Gold Limited (ASX: AAU) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Antilles Gold Limited (‘AAU’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of AAU, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Tuesday, 30 April 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Keep reading...Show less
James Henry Anderson, gold bars.

James Henry Anderson: Gold Facing Tectonic Shift, US$2,400 Will Look Cheap

James Henry Anderson, senior market analyst at precious metals dealer SD Bullion, shared his thoughts on gold and silver, including what factors are moving the metals right now and where they could go in 2024.

In his view, the precious metals sector is undergoing a tectonic shift with far-reaching impacts. "Ultimately I think US$2,400 (per ounce gold) is going to be looked back in time as being cheap," he said.

Keep reading...Show less
Gold nuggets on dark ground.

Top 5 Junior Gold Stocks on the TSXV in 2024

2024 has been a storybook year for gold. Coming off a record-setting December 2023, markets were range bound as they awaited important interest rate decisions from the US Federal Reserve.

As March started, messaging from the central bank became clearer. The Fed was confident it was done raising rates and cuts could be expected in 2024. Gold took off, setting the quarter’s high of US$2,264.52 per ounce on March 31, with momentum continuing to set an all-time high of US$2,426.56 per ounce on April 12.

Despite gold’s solid performance at the end of 2023 and continued high prices in 2024, it didn’t translate to gold stocks. They saw little movement through the first 10 weeks of the year. It wasn’t until after gold’s dramatic breakout that some of the major gold stocks saw some upward momentum.

Keep reading...Show less

NOVAGOLD Announces Date of its 2024 Virtual Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

  • NOVAGOLD's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") will be held virtually on May 16, 2024 at 1:00 p.m. PST
  • Shareholders may vote on matters before the Meeting by proxy, join the virtual Meeting and vote, and submit questions either during the webcast or in advance by email
  • Following the Meeting, Chairman Dr. Thomas S. Kaplan and President and CEO Greg Lang will host a virtual presentation centered on the Donlin Gold project, a premier Tier 1 gold development project 1

NOVAGOLD RESOURCES INC. ("NOVAGOLD" or the "Company") (NYSE American, TSX: NG) will hold the Company's 2024 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders virtually on May 16, 2024 at 1:00 p.m. PST (4:00 p.m. EST). On this occasion, Shareholders will set the number of Directors at ten, elect Directors for the ensuing year, appoint external auditors, and cast a non-binding advisory vote on the Company's executive compensation program. Following the official Meeting, Chairman Dr. Thomas S. Kaplan and President and CEO Greg Lang will provide an overview of NOVAGOLD's 2023 achievements and provide their outlook for the remainder of 2024.

NOVAGOLD EXPRESSES GRATITUDE TO RETIRING DIRECTOR ANTHONY WALSH

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Falco Resources
Blockchain & Digital Assets Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Blockmate Ventures Provides Update on Ongoing Initiatives

Imperial declares second quarter 2024 dividend

Quetzal Copper Samples 3.8 M of 2.4% Copper Associated with EM Geophysical Target Extending to 350M Depth at Cristinas Project

