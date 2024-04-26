Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Antilles Gold

Antilles Gold Takes Up Second $1.0 Million Convertible Note

Antilles Gold Limited (“Antilles Gold” or the “Company”) (ASX: AAU, OTCQB: ANTMF) advises that it has exercised its option to take up a second A$1.0M Convertible Note from Patras Capital Pte Ltd on the same commercial terms as the first A$1.0M Convertible Note which was issued on 8 March 2024.

The basic terms of the second Convertible Note are as follows;

Principal Amount

A$1,000,000

Maturity Date

30 April2026

Interest

NIL

Discount to Principal Amount

A$100,000 (in lieu of interest)

Early Repayment

At the Company’s option at 110%of any outstanding balance of the Convertible Note within the first year after issue, and 115% in the second

Conversion

TheNote holder may convert all or partof any outstanding amount of the Convertible Note at a conversion price equal to:

i)$0.04 per share; or

ii)A 10% discount to the numericaverage of the lowest 5 daily VWAP’s in the 15 trading days prior to conversion which can not be less than $0.015 per share

Security

40,000,000 AAU shareson the issueof the Convertible Note which can be applied to any conversion.

Law & Jurisdiction

Queensland

Antilles Gold has sufficient placement capacity under Listing Rule 7.1, or 7.1A for the second Convertible Note.

The Company has issued 27,000,000 AAU shares at $0.02 each to Patras Capital as Security Shares for the second Convertible Note from existing capacity under Listing Rule 7.1A.

The balance of the Security Shares (13,000,000) will be issued in due course.

The majority of the funds raised will be applied to subscribing for shares in the Cuban joint venture company, Minera La Victoria, for it to continue pre-development activities for the Nueva Sabana gold-copper mine.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Antilles Gold, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

Antilles Gold Limited

Antilles Gold Limited


Keep reading...Show less
Astral Resources

March 2024 Quarterly Report

Astral Resources NL (ASX: AAR)(Astral or the Company) is pleased to report on its activities during the quarter ended 31 March 2024 (the Quarter).

Keep reading...Show less
Antilles Gold

Antilles Gold Limited (ASX: AAU) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Antilles Gold Limited (‘AAU’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of AAU, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Tuesday, 30 April 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Keep reading...Show less

NOVAGOLD Announces Date of its 2024 Virtual Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

  • NOVAGOLD's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") will be held virtually on May 16, 2024 at 1:00 p.m. PST
  • Shareholders may vote on matters before the Meeting by proxy, join the virtual Meeting and vote, and submit questions either during the webcast or in advance by email
  • Following the Meeting, Chairman Dr. Thomas S. Kaplan and President and CEO Greg Lang will host a virtual presentation centered on the Donlin Gold project, a premier Tier 1 gold development project 1

NOVAGOLD RESOURCES INC. ("NOVAGOLD" or the "Company") (NYSE American, TSX: NG) will hold the Company's 2024 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders virtually on May 16, 2024 at 1:00 p.m. PST (4:00 p.m. EST). On this occasion, Shareholders will set the number of Directors at ten, elect Directors for the ensuing year, appoint external auditors, and cast a non-binding advisory vote on the Company's executive compensation program. Following the official Meeting, Chairman Dr. Thomas S. Kaplan and President and CEO Greg Lang will provide an overview of NOVAGOLD's 2023 achievements and provide their outlook for the remainder of 2024.

NOVAGOLD EXPRESSES GRATITUDE TO RETIRING DIRECTOR ANTHONY WALSH

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

AGNICO EAGLE REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2024 RESULTS - STRONG QUARTERLY GOLD PRODUCTION AND COST PERFORMANCE DRIVE RECORD QUARTERLY FREE CASH FLOW; 2023 SUSTAINABILITY REPORT RELEASED

Stock Symbol:   AEM (NYSE and TSX)

(All amounts expressed in U.S. dollars unless otherwise noted)

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Falco Resources (TSXV:FPC)

Falco Resources


Keep reading...Show less
OUTBACK ANNOUNCES $5 MILLION FINANCING

OUTBACK ANNOUNCES $5 MILLION FINANCING

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. WIRE SERVICES/

TSX.V: OZ  |  OTCQB: OZBKF |  FSE: S600

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

×