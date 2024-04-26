Quetzal Copper Samples 3.8 M of 2.4% Copper Associated with EM Geophysical Target Extending to 350M Depth at Cristinas Project

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2024)

Copper Price Update: Q1 2024 in Review

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia

Trending Press Releases

European Lithium to Acquire Leinster Lithium Project in Ireland with CRML Shares

Energy Fuels Announces Agreement for Transformational Acquisition of Base Resources, Creating a Global Leader in Critical Minerals Production with a Focus on Uranium, Rare Earth Elements and Heavy Mineral Sands

SOURCE ROCK ROYALTIES ANNOUNCES 2023 RESULTS INCLUDING RECORD ANNUAL & QUARTERLY FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS

Freegold Announces Start of 2024 Drilling Program at Golden Summit

Acquisition of Bengal Mining - Highly Prospective Lithium Projects in Brazil’s Lithium Valley

Galan Signs Pivotal Commercial Agreement with Catamarca Government to Commercialise Lithium Chloride Concentrate

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Galan Lithium

GLN:AU

International Graphite

IG6:AU

Heritage Mining

HML:CC

Helium Evolution

HEVI:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

Lithium Outlook for Australia

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Copper Market Outlook (Australia Ed.)

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold
Copper
Uranium
Oil and Gas
Artificial Intelligence
Biotech
Quetzal Copper Samples 3.8 M of 2.4% Copper Associated with EM Geophysical Target Extending to 350M Depth at Cristinas Project

Quetzal Copper Samples 3.8 M of 2.4% Copper Associated with EM Geophysical Target Extending to 350M Depth at Cristinas Project

Highlights:

  • Surface rock chip channel sample returns 3.8m of 2.4% Copper and 162 g/t Silver at the Cristinas mine target.
  • Geophysical survey over the mine target area shows a conductor associated with mineralization that extends, untested, to at least 350m depth beneath historic shallow drilling.
  • A second conductor in the hanging wall of the mine target adds an additional drill target.
  • Drilling commencing in May 2024 to test open copper intercepts and geophysical targets at the Cristinas project.

Quetzal Copper Corp. (TSXV: Q) ("Quetzal" or the "Company"), a copper-focused exploration company, is pleased to announce the results of the due diligence surface rock sampling campaign and geophysical survey at the Cristinas Project, Chihuahua Mexico.

CEO Matthew Badiali said, "The Cristinas project is a huge opportunity for Quetzal to deliver immediate value to our shareholders. It has the key features of high copper grades and size potential demonstrated by the electromagnetic geophysical survey. Like our Princeton Project in British Columbia, the Cristinas project highlights Quetzal's ability to acquire projects that far exceed the quality we see in many junior copper exploration companies. We are excited for the company's maiden drill program at Cristinas to commence next month."

Surface Sampling

As part of the due diligence of the Cristinas project, the Company collected 18 rock chip samples across prospective target areas around the historic Cristinas Mine. The mine operated at a small scale down to 50m below surface in the 1950's.

The due diligence surface rock sampling results of 18 samples returned values ranging from

The team only found one vein with enough exposure to collect multiple samples across its width. It was in the historical mine area. The sampling resulted in a 3.8 m true width ("TW", based on mapped geometry of the vein) grading 2.42% Cu and 162 g/t Ag. Table 1 contains the complete results of the sampling program.

Another notable aspect of the sampling program are areas of significant cobalt grades. The cobalt appears to correlate with the high copper grades in some areas. Cobalt has the potential, with silver, to contribute to the economic value of mineralization at Cristinas.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10393/206907_60cf6b71741fcaa4_001.jpg
Figure 1: Location map of surface sampling at Cristinas project. New surface samples are shown as diamonds, and historical sample results (see Quetzal Copper News Release dated April 11, 2024) are shown as circles.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10393/206907_60cf6b71741fcaa4_001full.jpg

Geophysical Targets

Results from a fixed loop electromagnetic ("EM") survey completed in 2022 have proven particularly encouraging at Cristinas, delineating significant anomalies extending down-dip from known mineralization.

The EM survey was completed in two parts over the area of historical (2014) drilling, which targeted two structures known as the Coatl and Hatz veins. These holes intersected increasing grades and thicknesses of copper mineralization with depth down to 80 m below surface, where they remain open. The two deepest holes are LC14DD09, which returned 4.3 m true width grading 3.2% copper, and hole LC14DD10, which returned 3.7 m true width of 3.0% copper (see Quetzal Copper News Release dated April 11, 2024).

The survey revealed a conductor that aligns with the down-dip projection of the shallow drill intercepts and continues to depth of at least 350m below surface. The Company interprets the conductor to be related to sulfide (e.g., chalcopyrite and/or pyrite) mineralization like that observed in the drill holes, which underlies the oxidized mineralization sampled at surface. This makes stepping deeper at Cristinas an excellent drill target.

In addition, the survey identified a second conductor that has the same vertical extent as the Coatl vein conductor. However, it is located approximately 90 m into the hanging wall. Drill intercepts located at the top of the historic holes coincide with the upward projection of this conductor and include 0.9 m true width of 2.0% copper in hole LC13DD07 (Figure 2).

The survey also demonstrated two additional strong conductor targets further south of the Cristinas mine area that require additional field follow-up.

The scope of the survey limited the depth and strike extent of all the EM conductors, including the Coatl and Hatz vein conductors. The company plans to refine the geophysical targets next month by collecting additional EM data. For comparison, the mineralization at the nearby Plomosas mine, owned by Impact Silver, extends 900 m down-dip. This supports the significant depth potential for carbonate replacement mineralization in the region.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10393/206907_60cf6b71741fcaa4_002.jpg

Figure 2: Section view of 3D model of the Coatl vein at Cristinas projected beneath surface mapping and historic drilling. New EM conductor target coincides with the modeled Coatl vein. A second EM conductor target is located in the hanging wall of the modeled vein.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10393/206907_60cf6b71741fcaa4_002full.jpg

Drill Program Update

Quetzal is preparing a drill program at the Cristinas project to evaluate these compelling targets, which is to commence in May. The company is planning a 1,500-3,000 m initial drill program which will include downhole EM surveying to refine geophysical targets. Quetzal Copper will provide additional details as preparation advances.

Table 1 - Cristinas Surface Rock Sampling Results

SampleX (UTM)Y (UTM)Width (m)Cu (%)Ag (g/t)Co (%)
E79200147823531965880.30.0%0.1
E79200247765631963890.51.1%12.8
E79200347721431961350.50.9%8.0
E792004477052319721600.6%0.5
E79200547621931977810.17.0%10.60.03%
E79200647726831966441.21.4%26.10.02%
E79200747726931966471.02.0%25.60.02%
E79200847728631966400.80.7%10.60.12%
E79200947728831966670.32.4%284.00.11%
E79201047729731966630.23.6%32.30.23%
E79201147731431966830.32.8%80.40.01%
E79201247731531966850.53.0%95.30.01%
E79201347747031965640.54.7%39.00.28%
E792014*47743631965351.03.5%47.1
E792015*47743631965361.01.5%19.30.01%
E792016*47743831965380.81.2%4.20.01%
E792017*47744231965391.03.3%91.4
E79201847744831965331.41.2%374.00.01%
*Samples that make up the channel sample composite of 3.8m at 2.4% Cu and 162 g/t Ag.

 

About the Cristinas Project

The 685-hectare Cristinas Project is in northeastern Chihuahua state, Mexico, approximately 2 hours by car from Chihuahua City. The Cristinas Project includes a historic copper mine that operated in the 1950's on shallow copper oxide mineralization.

The project features a >1,250 m long zone of copper mineralization traced through rock chips on surface and 12 historical (2014) drill holes. The copper mineralization is open along strike and at depth with significant expansion potential highlighted by limited geophysical surveys. Drilling results include intercepts of 4.3 m true width grading 3.2% copper and 3.7 m true width of 3.0% copper. The deepest holes penetrated only 80 m below the surface.

QP Statement

Dr. Roy Greig, P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed, and approved the technical content in this release.

About Quetzal Copper

Quetzal is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in British Columbia. Quetzal currently has a portfolio of three properties located in British Columbia, Canada and one property in Chihuahua, Mexico. The Company's principal project, Princeton Copper, is located adjacent to Hudbay's Copper Mountain mine in southern British Columbia.

For further information please contact:

Quetzal Copper Limited
Matthew Badiali, CEO
Phone: (888) 227-6821

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. "Forward-looking information" includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the activities, events, or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including, without limitation, planned exploration activities. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, among others, statements relating to exercise of the Polaris Option; payment of underlying option payments; and the exploration and development of the Company's properties.

Such forward-looking information and statements are based on numerous assumptions, including among others, that the results of planned exploration activities are as anticipated, the anticipated cost of planned exploration activities, that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms, that third party contractors, equipment and supplies and governmental and other approvals required to conduct the Company's planned exploration activities will be available on reasonable terms and in a timely manner. Although the assumptions made by the Company in providing forward-looking information or making forward-looking statements are considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate.

Forward-looking information and statements also involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual events or results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future events or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking information or statements, including, among others: negative operating cash flow and dependence on third party financing, uncertainty of additional financing, no known mineral reserves or resources, the limited operating history of the Company, aboriginal title and consultation issues, reliance on key management and other personnel, actual results of exploration activities being different than anticipated, changes in exploration programs based upon results, availability of third party contractors, availability of equipment and supplies, failure of equipment to operate as anticipated, accidents, effects of weather and other natural phenomena and other risks associated with the mineral exploration industry, environmental risks, changes in laws and regulations, community relations and delays in obtaining governmental or other approvals.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or implied by forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or reissue forward-looking information as a result of new information or events except as required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/206907

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Quetzal CopperQ:CCTSXV:QBase Metals Investing
Q:CC
The Conversation (0)
Quetzal Copper Announces Acquisition of Cristinas Copper Project, Chihuahua, Mexico

Quetzal Copper Announces Acquisition of Cristinas Copper Project, Chihuahua, Mexico

Quetzal Copper Corp. (TSXV: Q) ("Quetzal" or the "Company"), a copper-focused exploration company, is pleased to announce that the Company entered into an agreement with certain third-party vendors (the "Polaris Vendors"), pursuant to which the Company has been granted the option (the "Polaris Option") to acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of Polaris Resources, S.A. de C.V. ("Polaris Resources"). Polaris Resources holds a 100% interest in the Cristinas copper project located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico (the "Cristinas Project"), subject to fulfillment of certain underlying payments to be made to the underlying property vendors (the "Property Vendors").

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Quetzal Copper Announces Resumption of Trading on TSX Venture Exchange

Quetzal Copper Announces Resumption of Trading on TSX Venture Exchange

Quetzal Copper Corp. (TSXV: Q) (formerly, Ankh Capital Inc.) ("Quetzal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated March 12, 2024, the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") has granted final approval for the Company's previously disclosed qualifying transaction (the "Transaction"). The common shares of the Company will resume trading on the TSXV as a Tier 2 Mining Issuer under the ticker symbol "Q" when markets open on March 18, 2024.

CEO Matt Badiali said, "Quetzal Copper is excited to begin trading and commence exploration on a portfolio of high-grade copper projects. As a private company we assembled some of the highest discovery potential ground in the industry and have progressed to publicly trading with what the company believes is a very competitive valuation. Quetzal looks forward to drilling at our flagship Princeton Copper Project, immediately north of Hudbay Minerals Copper Mountain Mine in southern British Columbia and continue to advance the Big Kidd and DOT copper projects."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Ramp Metals Inc. Opens the Market

Ramp Metals Inc. Opens the Market

Jordan Black Chief Executive Officer and Director, Ramp Metals Inc. (TSXV: RAMP) ("Ramp Metals" or the "Company"), and his team joined Omar Khafagy Manager, Corporate Access, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to open the market and celebrate the Company's listing to TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV).

Ramp Metals is a battery and base metal exploration company with two flagship properties located in northern Saskatchewan and one property in Nye County, Nevada .

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ramp-metals-inc-tsxv-ramp-opens-the-market-302127855.html

SOURCE Toronto Stock Exchange

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2024/25/c9697.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canadian North Resources Inc. Reports Operational and Financial Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2023

Canadian North Resources Inc. Reports Operational and Financial Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2023

2023 Operational and Project Highlights:

  • The Company raised over $17 million for exploration, with cash and cash equivalents of $5,540,312 at the year end
  • Completed aggressive exploration programs with 21,126 meters in 47 holes drilled in 2023.
  • Adding results of 39,270 meters in 145 holes of new diamond drilling to the project database for the updated Mineral Resources estimation reported in Q1 2024, which includes:

    • A 172% increase of Indicated Mineral Resources to 66.1 million tonnes (Mt) containing 1,093 million pounds (Mlb) copper at 0.75%, 678Mlb nickel at 0.47%, 79Mlb cobalt at 0.05%, 2.34 million ounces (Moz) palladium at 1.10 g/t and 0.42Moz platinum at 0.19 g/t.
    • 80% of the Indicated Mineral Resources is Open Pit with 52.7Mt at 0.65% Cu, 0.43% Ni, 0.05% Co, 0.97g/t Pd and 0.17% Pt.
    • Inferred Mineral Resources of 25.9Mt containing 558Mlb copper at 0.98%, 333Mlb nickel at 0.58%, 40Mlb cobalt at 0.07%, 1.12Moz palladium at 1.43 g/t and 0.21Moz platinum at 0.25 g/t.

Canadian North Resources Inc. ("the Company", TSXV: CNRI; OTCQX: CNRSF; FSE: EO0 (E-O-zero)) is pleased to announce the operational and financial results for the year ended December 31, 2023.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Aston Bay Holdings Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

Aston Bay Holdings Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

(NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE U.S.)

Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. (TSX-V:BAY)(OTCQB:ATBHF) ("Aston Bay" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will conduct a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering"), subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $5,000,000. The Offering will consist of non-flow through units (the "Units") at a price of $0.12 per Unit (the "LIFE Offering"), and flow-through shares (the "FT Shares") at a price of $0.15 per FT Share

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Aston Bay Signs Definitive Agreement to Option the Epworth Sediment Hosted Copper-Silver-Zinc-Cobalt Project, Nunavut, Canada; Dr. Elizabeth Turner Joins Advisory Board

Aston Bay Signs Definitive Agreement to Option the Epworth Sediment Hosted Copper-Silver-Zinc-Cobalt Project, Nunavut, Canada; Dr. Elizabeth Turner Joins Advisory Board

Expanding Aston Bay's large-scale high-grade copper portfolio

Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. (TSX-V:BAY)(OTCQB:ATBHF) (the "Company" or "Aston Bay") is pleased to announce that on April 23, 2024, it entered into a definitive agreement (the "Agreement") with Emerald Geological Services ("EGS") pursuant to which it has been granted an option (the "Option") to acquire an undivided 80% beneficial interest in a property owned by EGS in Nunavut, Canada (the "Property") (see March 1, 2024 Aston Bay press release). In addition, the Company is excited to announce the appointment of Dr. Elizabeth Turner to the Company's Technical Advisory Board

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Atico Produces 3.34 Million Pounds of Cu and 2,156 Ounces of Au in First Quarter 2024

Atico Produces 3.34 Million Pounds of Cu and 2,156 Ounces of Au in First Quarter 2024

Atico Mining Corporation (the "Company" or "Atico") (TSX.V: ATY | OTCQX: ATCMF) announces its operating results for the three months ended March 31, 2024 from its El Roble mine. Production for the quarter totaled 3.34 million pounds of copper and 2,156 ounces of gold in concentrates, an increase of 44% for copper and a decrease of 16% for gold, respectively, over the same period in 2023.

"The El Roble mine operated in line with set expectations for this quarter as we improved on almost all metrics over the same period last year," said Fernando E. Ganoza, CEO. "For the remainder of the year, the team will be focused on optimizing production to take advantage of the higher metal price environment and to deliver on this year's set guidance. In parallel, we continue to drill new high-grade resources in the mine vicinity target areas. These new areas will be incorporated into our mine plan as well as the new resource update which is planned to be published imminently."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canada Nickel Announces Exercise of Mann Property Option with Noble

Canada Nickel Announces Exercise of Mann Property Option with Noble

Highlights

  • Canada Nickel acquiring an 80% interest in Mann Property (~11,000 hectares)

  • Includes Mann Northwest, Central and Southeast properties that cover a combined 25 km strike length of nickel-bearing ultramafic rocks

  • Northwest and Central will advance to resource delineation programs while Southeast will be drilled for the first time, all during the 2024 exploration program

Canada Nickel Company Inc. (" Canada Nickel " or the " Company ") (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF) is pleased to announce that it is exercising its option to acquire an 80% interest in the Mann Nickel Property from Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. ("Noble") as Canada Nickel consolidates its interests in bulk tonnage nickel projects east of Timmins, Ontario .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Antilles Gold Takes Up Second $1.0 Million Convertible Note

Indicative, Conditional and Non-Binding Proposal Received by American Rare Earths

March 2024 Quarterly Report

March 2024 Quarterly Report

Related News

Gold Investing

Antilles Gold Takes Up Second $1.0 Million Convertible Note

rare earth investing

Indicative, Conditional and Non-Binding Proposal Received by American Rare Earths

Gold Investing

March 2024 Quarterly Report

Nickel Investing

March 2024 Quarterly Report

Copper Investing

Quarterly Activities & Cashflow Report - Quarter ending 31 March 2024

Gold Investing

Antilles Gold Limited (ASX: AAU) – Trading Halt

Uranium Investing

GTI Activities Report, March Quarter 2024

×