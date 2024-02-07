



Overview Mining in Ontario is big business. The gross domestic product contribution from mining in Ontario is expected to increase by 25 percent in 2025. The importance of the mining industry has helped create a mining-friendly jurisdiction that understands the value of capitalizing on its natural resources. Additionally, the Canadian government is making a significant push to ramp up the production of critical minerals, including copper, lithium and aluminum. This push has resulted in more than 31 critical mineral projects in advanced exploration stages in Ontario. Companies targeting these critical minerals contribute to creating a domestic supply chain for the country, meaning offtake won’t likely be an issue. Heritage Mining (CSE:HML, FRA:Y66) is an exploration and development mining company with district-scale assets targeting gold and copper mineralizations within Ontario. The company’s flagship Drayton-Black Lake project is a strategically assembled district-scale asset with encouraging bulk samples, high-grade gold intercepts and robust infrastructure. An experienced management team leads Heritage Mining with more than 100 years of combined experience working within the natural resources sector.

The Drayton-Black Lake project has a rich history, but no single company has ever operated the entire area. Instead, it was split up among different operators and has never received systematic exploration to determine its mineralizations' actual width and depth. In 2023, significant advancements were made during the company’s fully permitted phase 1 exploration drilling program at the Drayton – Black Lake project. Heritage Mining identified a five-meter-wide orogenic lode gold-style sheeted quartz vein at the New Millenium deposit. The Alcona area, meanwhile, shows a mineralized deformation corridor over 1,000 meters (up to 200 meters wide) consisting of multiple discrete zones of deformed volcanic rocks and shear parallel quartz. Galena, pyrite, chalcopyrite and sphalerite associated with a 15-meter corridor of primary and secondary quartz veins were confirmed at the Powerline Prospect (never drilled), which has been upgraded from proposed to drill-ready status.

The company entered a definitive asset purchase agreement with Bounty Gold Corp. to acquire fifty mining claims in the Split Lake zone adjacent to Heritage's flagship Drayton-Black Lake project. Heritage will acquire a 100 percent interest in the Split Lake property in exchange for issuing Bounty 100,000 common shares. “Relative to other projects in the area, we are very close to infrastructure. There is a paved highway through the property, all-weather logging roads, and well-maintained ATV roads. So it’s quite a bit different than other projects in Northern Ontario: there are no ice roads and we don’t have to fly in to do work,” CEO Peter Schloo stated in an interview, The company also operates the Contact Bay project containing high-grade copper-nickel mineralizations. The 4,700-hectare land package is within an active mining area and has known gold, nickel and platinum-palladium mineralizations. While the Drayton-Black Lake project is the main focus, Contact Bay will expose the company to critical minerals. Heritage Mining’s management team has a proven track record in the mining industry and has overseen transactions exceeding C$15 billion. In addition, the team has experience in corporate finance, administration and geology.

Key Projects The 15,247-hectare project has received significant historical exploration, including more than

176 holes drilled, with high-grade gold and copper discoveries. The project is located in a

mature mining district in Ontario, a jurisdiction known for its low geopolitical risk and mining-

friendly government.

Project Highlights: Priority Zones Identified : Heritage Mining has identified four priority gold zones with multiple historic high-grade intersections that will guide future exploration programs. These zones are: Moretti Zone - Samples up to 1,212 grams per ton (g/t) gold Split Lake Zone - 0.7 meters at 14.8 g/t gold Shaft Zone - 2 meters at 14.5 g/t gold West Zone - Up to 150.86 g/t gold

: Heritage Mining has identified four priority gold zones with multiple historic high-grade intersections that will guide future exploration programs. These zones are: Over 100 Years of Historical Data: Exploration data from the past century is being compiled to create a greater understanding of the area that will rapidly advance the project by guiding future exploration decisions.

2022 Field Program Completion: Exploration program included property-wide MagEM airborne geophysical surveying, regional mapping, prospecting and sampling in addition to the recently completed channel sampling work. Results from grab samples include: up to 58.1 g/t gold at Main Prospect up to 24.6 g/t gold at Pond Prospect up to 46.5 g/t gold at New Millennium Prospect up to 208 g/t gold at Moretti up to 0.95 g/t gold at Black Lake



Heritage Mining received its exploration permit for its 2023 drilling and additional exploration program on its flagship Drayton-Black Lake (DBL) project, with plans to drill three priority targets at DBL. The company has secured AZI Drilling as a partner for the 3,600-meter drill program. AZI Drilling's operational team has over 25 years of experience within the Canadian Shield and specializes in orogenic lode gold mineralized systems. A detailed mapping program has been completed before the phase 1 drilling program in the Alcona Area, which confirmed high-priority locations of historical workings, drill holes, samples and quartz veining. This invaluable information has played a pivotal role in revising the upcoming drill program.

Contact Bay Copper-Gold Project

The project covers 4,700 hectares and contains multiple high-grade copper-nickel and gold occurrences. Contact Bay is also located in the mining-friendly province of Ontario. The project is in the exploration phase and targets have been identified for exploratory drilling. Project Highlights: Promising Mineralization Styles : The asset contains a diverse range of mineralizations, including: Northeast - Rock sample assayed 0.40 g/t gold and 0.7 percent copper, sheared and altered gabbro Northeast – A 1.2-meter chip channel assayed 4.2 g/t gold Platinum and Palladium values up to 0.28 g/t

: The asset contains a diverse range of mineralizations, including: Priority Targets Identified: Heritage Minerals has three priority drill targets, each with high-grade historic drill intersections that warrant additional follow-up.