Heritage Mining
District-Scale Opportunities with Historically Promising Assets
Company Highlights
- Heritage Mining is an exploration and development mining company with district-scale opportunities in Ontario, Canada, targeting gold and copper.
- The company’s flagship Drayton-Black Lake project has strong historical results but has never been systematically explored from a low-grade, high-tonnage perspective. Heritage is the first company to own the entire area and intends to conduct a thorough exploration program to identify promising mineralizations.
- The Drayton-Black Lake project has existing infrastructure that provides year-round highway access to the property, a significant advantage over other regional projects.
- The company’s completed 2022 field program included samples showing multiple high-grade gold vein systems
- Heritage Mining’s Contact Bay project contains high-grade copper-gold mineralizations and exposes the company to the critical minerals market that is rapidly growing within Ontario.
- A veteran management team leads the company with a combined 100 years of experience in the mining sector.
Overview
Mining in Ontario is big business. The gross domestic product contribution from mining in Ontario is expected to increase by 25 percent in 2025. The importance of the mining industry has helped create a mining-friendly jurisdiction that understands the value of capitalizing on its natural resources.
Additionally, the Canadian government is making a significant push to ramp up the production of critical minerals, including copper, lithium and aluminum. This push has resulted in more than 31 critical mineral projects in advanced exploration stages in Ontario. Companies targeting these critical minerals contribute to creating a domestic supply chain for the country, meaning offtake won’t likely be an issue.
Heritage Mining (CSE:HML, FRA:Y66) is an exploration and development mining company with district-scale assets targeting gold and copper mineralizations within Ontario. The company’s flagship Drayton-Black Lake project is a strategically assembled district-scale asset with encouraging bulk samples, high-grade gold intercepts and robust infrastructure. An experienced management team leads Heritage Mining with more than 100 years of combined experience working within the natural resources sector.
The Drayton-Black Lake project has a rich history, but no single company has ever operated the entire area. Instead, it was split up among different operators and has never received systematic exploration to determine its mineralizations' actual width and depth.
In 2023, significant advancements were made during the company’s fully permitted phase 1 exploration drilling program at the Drayton – Black Lake project. Heritage Mining identified a five-meter-wide orogenic lode gold-style sheeted quartz vein at the New Millenium deposit. The Alcona area, meanwhile, shows a mineralized deformation corridor over 1,000 meters (up to 200 meters wide) consisting of multiple discrete zones of deformed volcanic rocks and shear parallel quartz. Galena, pyrite, chalcopyrite and sphalerite associated with a 15-meter corridor of primary and secondary quartz veins were confirmed at the Powerline Prospect (never drilled), which has been upgraded from proposed to drill-ready status.
The company entered a definitive asset purchase agreement with Bounty Gold Corp. to acquire fifty mining claims in the Split Lake zone adjacent to Heritage's flagship Drayton-Black Lake project. Heritage will acquire a 100 percent interest in the Split Lake property in exchange for issuing Bounty 100,000 common shares.
“Relative to other projects in the area, we are very close to infrastructure. There is a paved highway through the property, all-weather logging roads, and well-maintained ATV roads. So it’s quite a bit different than other projects in Northern Ontario: there are no ice roads and we don’t have to fly in to do work,” CEO Peter Schloo stated in an interview,
The company also operates the Contact Bay project containing high-grade copper-nickel mineralizations. The 4,700-hectare land package is within an active mining area and has known gold, nickel and platinum-palladium mineralizations. While the Drayton-Black Lake project is the main focus, Contact Bay will expose the company to critical minerals.
Heritage Mining’s management team has a proven track record in the mining industry and has overseen transactions exceeding C$15 billion. In addition, the team has experience in corporate finance, administration and geology.
Key Projects
The 15,247-hectare project has received significant historical exploration, including more than
176 holes drilled, with high-grade gold and copper discoveries. The project is located in a
mature mining district in Ontario, a jurisdiction known for its low geopolitical risk and mining-
friendly government.
Project Highlights:
- Priority Zones Identified: Heritage Mining has identified four priority gold zones with multiple historic high-grade intersections that will guide future exploration programs. These zones are:
- Moretti Zone - Samples up to 1,212 grams per ton (g/t) gold
- Split Lake Zone - 0.7 meters at 14.8 g/t gold
- Shaft Zone - 2 meters at 14.5 g/t gold
- West Zone - Up to 150.86 g/t gold
- Over 100 Years of Historical Data: Exploration data from the past century is being compiled to create a greater understanding of the area that will rapidly advance the project by guiding future exploration decisions.
- 2022 Field Program Completion: Exploration program included property-wide MagEM airborne geophysical surveying, regional mapping, prospecting and sampling in addition to the recently completed channel sampling work. Results from grab samples include:
- up to 58.1 g/t gold at Main Prospect
- up to 24.6 g/t gold at Pond Prospect
- up to 46.5 g/t gold at New Millennium Prospect
- up to 208 g/t gold at Moretti
- up to 0.95 g/t gold at Black Lake
Heritage Mining received its exploration permit for its 2023 drilling and additional exploration program on its flagship Drayton-Black Lake (DBL) project, with plans to drill three priority targets at DBL. The company has secured AZI Drilling as a partner for the 3,600-meter drill program. AZI Drilling's operational team has over 25 years of experience within the Canadian Shield and specializes in orogenic lode gold mineralized systems.
A detailed mapping program has been completed before the phase 1 drilling program in the Alcona Area, which confirmed high-priority locations of historical workings, drill holes, samples and quartz veining. This invaluable information has played a pivotal role in revising the upcoming drill program.
Contact Bay Copper-Gold Project
The project covers 4,700 hectares and contains multiple high-grade copper-nickel and gold occurrences. Contact Bay is also located in the mining-friendly province of Ontario. The project is in the exploration phase and targets have been identified for exploratory drilling.
Project Highlights:
- Promising Mineralization Styles: The asset contains a diverse range of mineralizations, including:
- Northeast - Rock sample assayed 0.40 g/t gold and 0.7 percent copper, sheared and altered gabbro
- Northeast – A 1.2-meter chip channel assayed 4.2 g/t gold
- Platinum and Palladium values up to 0.28 g/t
- Priority Targets Identified: Heritage Minerals has three priority drill targets, each with high-grade historic drill intersections that warrant additional follow-up.
Management Team
Peter Schloo - President, CEO and Director
Peter Schloo holds the CPA, CA and CFA designations with over eight years of progressive experience in capital markets, operations and assurance. He has held senior executive and director positions in a number of private companies, a majority in the precious metals sector including CFO of Spirit Banner Capital Corp. and VP Corp Dev. and interim CFO for Ion Energy Ltd. Schloo is also currently a director of Pacific Empire Minerals Corp. (PEMC). His past successes include over C$80 million in associated capital-raising opportunities involving public and private companies.
Patrick Mohan - Chairman and Director
Patrick Mohan is a 35-year investor relations veteran and is the founder, president and chief executive officer of Mohan Group, Inc. Mohan is also on the board of Metals Creek Resources Corp. Previously, he occupied the position of president, CEO, director and head of investor relations at Kitrinor Metals Inc. Mohan’s past successes include the development of the Cote gold Project and the sale of Trelawney Mining & Exploration to IAMGOLD Corp for C$585 million (US$595 million) in cash In 2012.
Wray Carvelas - Director and Chair of Compensation Committee
Wray Carvelas has provided 25 years of visionary leadership, developing and implementing ambitious strategic plans. As a senior executive at DRA Global he was responsible for the growth and development of the business in both North and South America. The mandate was to grow business in the Americas, both organically and inorganically without any significant capital base. Carvelas also held positions at KBR, ELB, and De Beers, involving management of development, production, and metallurgical (R&D and capital management) responsibilities.
James Fairbairn - Director and Chair of Audit Committee
James Fairbairn is a Chartered Accountant with over 25 years of experience in corporate governance, leadership, mergers and acquisitions, corporate finance and management reporting. Fairbairn has served as a senior officer and/or director in both public and privately held companies.
Rachel Chae - CFO
Rachel Chae has more than eight years of experience, and has served as CFO for various publicly traded companies, including a number of Canadian junior mineral exploration companies. She holds the chartered professional accountant designation working at Cross Davis & Company LLP, a chartered professional accountant firm providing accounting services to publicly listed entities, primarily in the mining sector.
Patrick Sullivan - Corporate Secretary
Patrick Sullivan is a mining, M&A and securities lawyer at a national law firm with a decade of experience in the junior mineral exploration sector. He has acted on several significant global mining transactions including South32 Limited’s $2.1 billion acquisition of Arizona Mining, Washington Companies’ $1.2 billion acquisition of Dominion Diamond Corp, and. Hudbay Minerals’ $555 million acquisition of Augusta Resource Corporation. Sullivan also has significant experience advising on mineral stream and royalty finance transactions.
Rick Horne - Geologist
Rick Horne has over 40 years of experience as an economic geologist. His experience includes senior roles with Acadian Mining (Atlantic Gold) as chief geologist and with Dufferin Gold Mine (Resource Capital Gold) as chief geologist and mine manager. Horne is an expert in lode gold systems, structural geology and geological mapping spending 22 years with NS Energy and Mines focussing on Bedrock mapping.
Mitchel Lavery - Advisor
Mitchel Lavery has over 45 years of experience in the exploration and development of mining projects with a number of junior and major mining companies. Lavery was instrumental in the discovery of the Bell Creek Gold Mine in Timmins, ON; the development and operation of the Joubie Gold Mine, Val-d’Or, QC; and the acquisition and development of the Quebec Lithium property, Lacorne, QC. He is the president and a director of Seahawk Gold Corp. and is a qualified person under NI-43-101 regulations.
