March 2024 Quarterly Report

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

Copper Price Update: Q1 2024 in Review

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia

Trending Press Releases

European Lithium to Acquire Leinster Lithium Project in Ireland with CRML Shares

Energy Fuels Announces Agreement for Transformational Acquisition of Base Resources, Creating a Global Leader in Critical Minerals Production with a Focus on Uranium, Rare Earth Elements and Heavy Mineral Sands

SOURCE ROCK ROYALTIES ANNOUNCES 2023 RESULTS INCLUDING RECORD ANNUAL & QUARTERLY FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS

Freegold Announces Start of 2024 Drilling Program at Golden Summit

Acquisition of Bengal Mining - Highly Prospective Lithium Projects in Brazil’s Lithium Valley

Galan Signs Pivotal Commercial Agreement with Catamarca Government to Commercialise Lithium Chloride Concentrate

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Galan Lithium

GLN:AU

International Graphite

IG6:AU

Heritage Mining

HML:CC

Helium Evolution

HEVI:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

Lithium Outlook for Australia

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Copper Market Outlook (Australia Ed.)

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold
Copper
Uranium
Oil and Gas
Artificial Intelligence
Biotech
Astral Resources

March 2024 Quarterly Report

Astral Resources NL (ASX: AAR)(Astral or the Company) is pleased to report on its activities during the quarter ended 31 March 2024 (the Quarter).

HIGHLIGHTS

Mandilla Gold Project – near Kalgoorlie, WA

  • Assays results reported for the final three holes of the six-hole/1,832 metre Theia diamond drilling (DD) program completed during November 1.
  • The Theia DD program was targeting extensional and in-fill mineralisation at the Theia deposit.
  • Planning underway for further drilling programs and commencement of Mandilla Pre-Feasibility Study.

Feysville Gold Project – near Kalgoorlie, WA

  • Assay results reported for the three-hole/495 metre DD program completed at the Kamperman prospect during the previous Quarter 2.
  • A total of 4,924 metres of drilling completed during the Quarter, inclusive of:
  • oA 67-hole/2,248 metre regional air-core (AC) Program on prospecting licences P26/4351-4353;
  • oA three-hole/217 metre slimline reverse circulation (RC) program at the Kamperman Prospect; and
  • oA 19-hole/2,459 metre RC program at the Kamperman Prospect.
  • Assay results from the AC Program and slimline RC Program reported during the Quarter 3.
  • Assay results from the Kamperman RC Program reported during and subsequent to the end of the Quarter 4, 5.

Corporate

  • Cash of approximately $0.62 million as at 31 March 2024.
  • Mr Mark Connelly elected Chair following the resignation of Mr Leigh Warnick as Director.
  • Share placement of 140 million shares at $0.05 per share to raise $7 million (before costs) announced on 28 March 2024 (Placement), with funds received after Quarter’s end.
  • Directors of the Company subscribed for an additional 2.1 million shares at $0.05 per share, subject to the approval of shareholders at a meeting to be held on 20 May 2024 (Director Participation Shares).
  • Astral is now well-funded to pursue its various exploration programs and commence the Mandilla Pre-Feasibility Study.

Figure 1 – Project Location Map

MANDILLA GOLD PROJECT

The Mandilla Gold Project (Mandilla) is situated in the northern Widgiemooltha greenstone belt, approximately 70 kilometres south of the significant mining centre of Kalgoorlie, Western Australia (Figure 1).

Mandilla is covered by existing Mining Leases which are not subject to any third-party royalties other than the standard WA Government gold royalty.

The Mandilla Gold Project includes the Theia, Iris, Eos and Hestia deposits.

Gold mineralisation at Theia and Iris is comprised of structurally controlled quartz vein arrays and hydrothermal alteration close to the western margin of the Emu Rocks Granite and locally in contact with sediments of the Spargoville Group.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Astral Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

resource investingastral resourcesasx:aargold investingGold Investing
The Conversation (0)
Antilles Gold

Antilles Gold Limited (ASX: AAU) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Antilles Gold Limited (‘AAU’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of AAU, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Tuesday, 30 April 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Keep reading...Show less

NOVAGOLD Announces Date of its 2024 Virtual Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

  • NOVAGOLD's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") will be held virtually on May 16, 2024 at 1:00 p.m. PST
  • Shareholders may vote on matters before the Meeting by proxy, join the virtual Meeting and vote, and submit questions either during the webcast or in advance by email
  • Following the Meeting, Chairman Dr. Thomas S. Kaplan and President and CEO Greg Lang will host a virtual presentation centered on the Donlin Gold project, a premier Tier 1 gold development project 1

NOVAGOLD RESOURCES INC. ("NOVAGOLD" or the "Company") (NYSE American, TSX: NG) will hold the Company's 2024 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders virtually on May 16, 2024 at 1:00 p.m. PST (4:00 p.m. EST). On this occasion, Shareholders will set the number of Directors at ten, elect Directors for the ensuing year, appoint external auditors, and cast a non-binding advisory vote on the Company's executive compensation program. Following the official Meeting, Chairman Dr. Thomas S. Kaplan and President and CEO Greg Lang will provide an overview of NOVAGOLD's 2023 achievements and provide their outlook for the remainder of 2024.

NOVAGOLD EXPRESSES GRATITUDE TO RETIRING DIRECTOR ANTHONY WALSH

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

AGNICO EAGLE REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2024 RESULTS - STRONG QUARTERLY GOLD PRODUCTION AND COST PERFORMANCE DRIVE RECORD QUARTERLY FREE CASH FLOW; 2023 SUSTAINABILITY REPORT RELEASED

Stock Symbol:   AEM (NYSE and TSX)

(All amounts expressed in U.S. dollars unless otherwise noted)

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Falco Resources (TSXV:FPC)

Falco Resources


Keep reading...Show less
OUTBACK ANNOUNCES $5 MILLION FINANCING

OUTBACK ANNOUNCES $5 MILLION FINANCING

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. WIRE SERVICES/

TSX.V: OZ  |  OTCQB: OZBKF |  FSE: S600

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Newmont Reports First Quarter 2024 Results

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT, ASX: NEM, PNGX: NEM) (Newmont or the Company) today announced first quarter 2024 results and declared a first quarter dividend of $0.25 per share.

"Newmont delivered a strong first quarter operational performance, producing 2.2 million gold equivalent ounces and generating over $1.4 billion in cash from operations before working capital changes," said Tom Palmer, Newmont's President and Chief Executive Officer. "Underpinned by the gold industry's leading portfolio of Tier 1 gold and copper operations, we remain well-positioned to achieve our full-year guidance and deliver meaningful synergies and productivity improvements from the combined portfolio. We remain focused on delivering on the commitments we laid out at the beginning of this year, creating an attractive value proposition for new and existing investors during this unique time in the gold industry."