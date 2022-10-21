Market NewsInvesting News

Lust Cherry Rose and Thrust Watermelon Goji aim to make good sex greater

Canopy Growth Corporation ("Canopy Growth" or "the Company") (TSX: WEED) (NASDAQ: CGC), a world-leading diversified cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer product company, today announced an extension of its Ace Valley brand portfolio with the launch of Lust Cherry Rose and Thrust Watermelon Goji. These two new, distinctly-flavoured, gummies are the first of their kind in the Canadian market, celebrating the intersection of cannabis and sex positivity by empowering consumers to enhance their personal experiences.

Ace Valley Lust Cherry Rose Gummies (CNW Group/Canopy Growth Corporation)

In an online survey 1 , 75 percent of participants said they use cannabis to enhance sex, and 42 percent of participants said they already use cannabis to connect with their partner. The flavours of Lust and Thrust aim to enhance both solo and partnered play via delicious bite-sized gummies and aspire to make good sex greater.

  • Ace Valley Lust Cherry Rose Gummies feature a juicy flavour, botanical extracts and are infused with 25mg of CBD and 2.5mg of THC per gummy, with the sweet, yet delicate, taste of cherry and rose blossoms. Each gummy also features a cool tingle on your tongue, activating your senses.

  • Ace Valley Thrust Watermelon Goji Gummies are infused with 5mg THC per gummy, each with a burst of watermelon and a tickle of goji berry flavour, along with a hint of naturally occurring caffeine.

"Ace Valley celebrates sex positivity, including those who are already combining cannabis and sex, as well as those who are curious about it," said Tara Rozalowsky , Vice President, Brand Marketing. "Lust and Thrust gummies were created with pleasure in mind, and both products are a natural extension of Ace Valley's innovative portfolio, which elevates experiences and empowers consumers to use cannabis their way, on their terms."

Earlier this year, Ace Valley introduced the first-ever CBN gummies in Canada with Blackberry Lemon Dream, designed with your nighttime routine in mind. The introduction of Lust and Thrust further amplifies the brand's commitment to purposeful consumption and empowering the pleasures of the plant.

Ace Valley Lust and Thrust gummies are available for purchase via legal recreational cannabis e-commerce channels and retail locations in select regions. For more information, please visit AceValley.com .

1 Online survey, Strainprint: Cannabis & Sex (not a clinical trial) conducted on Feb 13-28 2020. Results from 1,383 anonymous survey responses. Everyone experiences cannabis differently.

About Canopy Growth Corporation

Canopy Growth (TSX:WEED, NASDAQ:CGC) is a world-leading diversified cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer product company, driven by a passion to improve lives, end prohibition, and strengthen communities by unleashing the full potential of cannabis. Leveraging consumer insights and innovation, we offer product varieties in high-quality dried flower, oil, softgel capsule, infused beverage, edible, and topical formats, as well as vaporizer devices by Canopy Growth and industry-leader Storz & Bickel. Our global medical brand, Spectrum Therapeutics, sells a range of full-spectrum products using its colour-coded classification system and is a market leader in both Canada and Germany . Canopy Growth has entered into the health and wellness consumer space in key markets including Canada , the United States , and Europe through BioSteel sports nutrition, and This Works skin and sleep solutions; and has introduced additional hemp-derived CBD products to the United States through our First & Free and Martha Stewart CBD brands. Canopy Growth has an established partnership with Fortune 500 alcohol leader Constellation Brands. For more information, visit www.canopygrowth.com .

Ace Valley Thrust Watermelon Goji Gummies (CNW Group/Canopy Growth Corporation)

Ace Valley Lust Cherry Rose Gummies (CNW Group/Canopy Growth Corporation)

Ace Valley Thrust Watermelon Goji Gummies (CNW Group/Canopy Growth Corporation)

Logo: Canopy Growth Corporation (CNW Group/Canopy Growth Corporation)

SOURCE Canopy Growth Corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2022/21/c9377.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Canopy GrowthWEED:CACGCCannabis Investing
WEED:CA,CGC
Resource Investing

Big News Roundup Resource Investing

Feb 28 Big News: QMX Intersects 38.7 g/t Gold Over 3.5 Metres and 34.9 g/t Gold Over 3.0 Metres, Renforth Drills 1.25 g/t Au over 7.5m at a Vertical Depth of 330m, IsoEnergy Intersects 8.5m of 33.9 Percent U3O8, Including 5.0m of 57.1 Percent U3O8 at the Hurricane Zone

News of the coronavirus continuing to spread in several jurisdictions around the world has caused stock markets to tumble this week, including the Dow Jones, which had its worst week since the financial crisis in 2008. The TSX Composite dropped 2.8 percent to open Friday at 16,258.29 while the TSV Venture Exchange lost 19.37 points to open Friday’s session down 3.7 percent at 501.22. Despite the market reaction, experts remain adamant that the general public need not worry about the virus. “I don’t think we’re at the level yet where the average person needs to be panicking about this,” Dr. Brian Garibaldi, medical director of Johns Hopkins Hospital’s biocontainment unit, told Yahoo Finance’s The Final Round. “But I think it’s important to remember that we’re still in the middle of this flu season. And those basic efforts can do a lot to prevent the spread of this virus.”

Keep reading...Show less
Avicanna Files Complete Patent Specifications Relating to a Novel Cannabinoid Formulation for Reducing Incidence of Seizures and Sudden Unexpected Death in Epilepsy

Avicanna Files Complete Patent Specifications Relating to a Novel Cannabinoid Formulation for Reducing Incidence of Seizures and Sudden Unexpected Death in Epilepsy

Avicanna Inc. (" Avicanna " or the " Company ") (TSX: AVCN) (OTCQX: AVCNF) (FSE: 0NN), a commercial stage, international biopharmaceutical company focused on the commercialization of evidence-based, cannabinoid-based products, is pleased to announce that it has formalized its provisional patent application, entitled "Methods for Reducing or Eliminating Incidence of Seizures and Sudden Unexpected Death in Epilepsy", for the use of a novel cannabinoid formulation (the "Formulation Candidate") after completion of in-vivo animal studies.

The formal application is filed with WIPO by claiming the priority date of US provisional application filed in September 2022 using the Patent Co-operation Treaty (PCT) system.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Curaleaf International to Present Positive Clinical and Pre-Clincial Research

Clinical study demonstrates significant improvement in pain

Curaleaf International (the "Company") part of Curaleaf Holdings (CNSX:CURA), Europe's largest vertically integrated cannabis company, is pleased to announce that Chief Scientific Officer, Dr Barbara Pacchetti will present research on one clinical study and three preclinical studies at a leading conference on medical cannabis on 21-22 October 2022. These papers have been peer-reviewed and selected for presentation and publication in the official Conference Proceedings Journal Medical Cannabis and Cannabinoids (Karger Publishers, Basel, Switzerland).

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Green Thumb to Launch "RISE Express" Dispensaries in Florida

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (Green Thumb) (CSE: GTII) (OTCQX: GTBIF), a leading national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and owner of RISE Dispensaries today announced plans to expand its medical retail footprint in Florida through a lease agreement with Circle K, the global convenience store retailer. Starting in 2023, Green Thumb plans to launch its test and learn phase of the rollout with approximately ten "RISE Express" branded dispensaries adjacent to Circle K stores in various Florida locations.

Through the exclusive agreement, Green Thumb can lease space from Circle K in Florida, where the retailer currently operates approximately 600 locations. The "RISE Express" stores will offer patients a selection of branded cannabis products including RYTHM premium flower, Dogwalkers pre-rolls, incredibles gummies and &Shine vapes.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Curaleaf Celebrates Opening of Frederick, Maryland Dispensary

Company's retail footprint grows to four locations in Maryland

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis, today announced the opening of its Frederick dispensary, located at 5420 Urbana Pike Frederick, MD 21704. The new dispensary opening follows the final license transfer of a Herbology retail location previously acquired in the Grassroots acquisition. Curaleaf Frederick opens its doors to patients at 9 a.m. on October 19.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Aurora Cannabis Announces Mailing of Management Information Circular for the Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

NASDAQ | TSX: ACB

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (the "Company" or "Aurora") (NASDAQ: ACB) (TSX: ACB), the Canadian company defining the future of cannabinoids worldwide, is pleased to announce that the Company recently filed its management information circular (the "Circular") and related proxy materials (together with the Circular the "Meeting Materials") in advance of its annual and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") scheduled for November 14, 2022 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Avicanna Introduces a New Medical Cannabis Education Online Portal, "Avicenna Academy" for Health Care Professionals

Avicanna Introduces a New Medical Cannabis Education Online Portal, "Avicenna Academy" for Health Care Professionals

The education portal provides modules, case studies and other resources related to medical cannabis for Health Care Professionals

Established with the support of experts in the fields of pain management, neurology, and dermatology, the portal is designed to address potential gaps in knowledge and training related to the potential use of cannabis in a medical context

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×