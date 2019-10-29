American Battery Metals Corporation Wins Coveted Greentown Labs/BASF Circularity Challenge for Battery Recycling

American Battery Metals Corporation today announced that it was selected to the 2019 Greentown Labs/BASF Circularity Challenge accelerator program.









American Battery Metals Corporation (OTCQB:ABML) (the “Company”), a premier battery metals exploration and development and battery recycling company based in Nevada, today announced that it was selected to the 2019 Greentown Labs/BASF Circularity Challenge accelerator program for battery recycling.

The Greentown Labs Circularity Challenge is a six-month accelerator program for start-ups developed in partnership with BASF, one of the world’s leading chemical companies. The program intends to advance innovative ideas to disrupt the plastics, energy storage and recycling value chains to enable a circular economy. The program is supported by Stanley Black & Decker, a leading global diversified industrial company and member of BASF’s value chain that shares the vision for a more sustainable future.

Nearly 100 startups from more than 20 countries applied to the Circularity Challenge. After a highly-competitive recruitment and deliberation process, five companies were selected to participate in the accelerator program.

American Battery Metals Corporation’s Chief Technical Officer, Ryan Melsert, presented the Company’s recycling technology at the week-long challenge in Boston, MA.

Melsert stated, “It was an honor to present and to have American Battery Metal’s process chosen from a pool of so many qualified and innovative global companies. When scaled, our environmentally-sustainable technology will have low operating costs while generating high revenues as compared to conventional processes.”

“We know the circular economy will make an enormous impact not only on the environment but also on value chains, economic growth and the deployment of new innovations,” said Emily Reichert, CEO of Greentown Labs.

As winners of the Circularity Challenge, American Battery Metals Corporation will receive grant funding and space at the Greentown Labs Global Center for Cleantech Innovation in Boston, MA, while working in close conjunction with Greentown Labs and BASF. American Battery Metals may also engage in a partnership opportunity or receive investment from BASF by the end of the program.

American Battery Metals Corporation (www.batterymetals.com) (OTCQB:ABML) is a premier battery metal exploration and development company based in Nevada. The company is focused on its Railroad Valley battery metal project in Nevada with the goal of becoming a substantial domestic supplier of battery metals to the increasing electric vehicles and battery storage markets in America.

