Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2022
What are the largest uranium companies in the world by market cap? We run through the largest firms producing and exploring for the nuclear fuel.
In the past few years uranium has ranked among the best-performing commodities, and the value of the energy fuel has continued to rise, spurring interest in the sector among investors.
Uranium started the year at US$39.50 per pound U3O8 and prices have trended much higher in the first quarter, pushing the nuclear fuel to a 11 year high of US$63.50 in mid-April 2022. Trading Economics believes uranium market watchers could see the uranium price trading at US$70.86 per pound in April 2023.
Production declines caused by 2020 closures have aided in the price growth. However, a widespread push towards nuclear as a clean energy source and Russia’s war against Ukraine have also served as serious catalysts for uranium's value increase in 2022.
Eyes are also on competition in the spot market from producers that are purchasing to meet contracts following a year of mine shutdowns and logistics woes. Supply issues rising from purchases by Sprott Physical Uranium Trust (TSX:U.UN) and other producers are expected to be further compounded by increased demand from the nuclear fuel sector.
Created out of the acquisition of Uranium Participation, a Toronto-based holding company that invested nearly all of its assets in uranium, the Sprott Trust began to quickly make waves in the nuclear fuel sector in 2021. As the trust bought up pounds from the tightening spot market, attention was drawn to the growing discrepancy between rising demand and the current low production level.
Even though some nuclear projects were delayed in recent years, the future of the sector holds promise as countries strive to meet ambitious emissions and pollution-reduction targets.
New nuclear reactors will require more uranium production, which bodes well for uranium-producing companies. The long-term outlook for uranium shows that demand is projected to climb 25 percent higher by 2025. This uptick will largely come from Asia's robust and growing nuclear energy industry.
There is also increasing interest in small modular reactors. Capitalizing on the same processes used to create nuclear power on a smaller scale, they offer another way to integrate atomic energy into a project or energy grid.
With that in mind, it's worth looking at which companies are the world's leading uranium miners. The list below lays out the five largest uranium companies by market cap, providing a brief overview of their uranium operations and projects. All market cap data was current as of April 11, 2022.
1. BHP (NYSE:BHP,ASX:BHP,LSE:BHP)
Market cap: US$192.12 billion
Major miner BHP's Olympic Dam mine in Australia is one of the largest uranium deposits in the world. Although copper is the primary resource mined at Olympic Dam, the project also hosts uranium, gold and silver. According to the company, Olympic Dam has a fully integrated processing facility.
After completing a comprehensive study, the company scrapped plans for a brownfield expansion at Olympic Dam in late 2020. Citing the complexity of the copper deposit, BHP instead has opted to focus on "targeted debottlenecking investments, plant upgrades and modernization of (its) infrastructure" at the Australian property.
In 2021, output from the uranium project decreased 11 percent year-over-year. Totals fell from 3.678 million metric tons (MT) of uranium oxide concentrate to 3.267 million MT.
The Australian mine also houses a massive uranium reserve. According to the World Nuclear Association, Olympic Dam has an estimated 261,000 MT of contained uranium oxide.
Currently, BHP is looking for new opportunities to add to its resource profile. One such property is Oak Dam in South Australia, at which high-grade copper, gold, silver and uranium mineralization has been identified. In 2021, BHP conducted resource definition drilling at the site to "inform resource characterisation and potential development pathways."
2. Cameco (NYSE:CCJ,TSX:CCO)
Market cap: US$12.2 billion
Due to COVID-19 regulations, Cameco temporarily suspended production at its Cigar Lake uranium project in early 2020 and operations were curtailed until late September. The company experienced a decline in production that year as the result of project shutdowns in Canada, a segment that factors largely into the company's annual tallies.
In 2021, Cameco’s uranium production was operating at 75 percent below productive capacity. The company’s uranium output totaled 6.1 million pounds for the year. In its annual results report, the company advised that it will be increasing production in the near-term to reach 40 percent below productive capacity by 2024.
Cameco's notable Canadian operations include a 50 percent stake in Cigar Lake, which is considered the most prolific uranium mine in the world, as well as the McArthur River mine and Key Lake mill, located in the Athabasca Basin, a well-known uranium jurisdiction.
In the US, Cameco owns the Smith Ranch-Highland operation in Wyoming's Powder River Basin, as well as the Crow Butte operation in Nebraska. Production has been curtailed at both properties as of 2016. Additionally, Cameco has a 40 percent stake in the Inkai mine in Kazakhstan.
Back in 2018, the company shuttered McArthur River and Key Lake due to weak spot prices. The closures reduced Cameco's uranium supply dramatically from 23.8 million pounds in 2017 to 9.2 million pounds in 2018.
3. NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE,TSX:NXE,ASX:NXG)
Market cap: US$2.99 billion
Uranium exploration and development company NexGen Energy is focused on projects in Canada's Athabasca Basin. Its main property is Rook I, which hosts a number of discoveries, including Arrow and South Arrow. NexGen also holds a 51 percent interest in exploration-stage IsoEnergy (TSXV:ISO,OTCQX:ISENF).
In late 2021, NexGen inked an engineering, procurement and construction management contract for the front-end engineering design (FEED) stage of the Rook I project. This work follows the completion of the feasibility study for the project, and will further prepare the project for the pending construction stage. The FEED stage is scheduled for completion in Q3 2022.
“The Feasibility Study outlines an initial 11 year mine capable of producing 29 Mlbs U308 per annum (first 5 years), making it the largest and lowest cost uranium mine in the world,” states the company website.
Other upcoming potential catalysts for NexGen include the submission of its environmental impact statement and licensing application.
4. Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)
Market cap: US$1.59 billion
Uranium Energy has two production ready in-situ recovery (ISR) hub and spoke platforms in South Texas and Wyoming that include fully licensed and operational processing capacity at the Hobson and Irigaray plants. The company also has seven US based ISR uranium projects with all of their major permits in place.
Uranium Energy’s production-ready assets in South Texas include multiple deposits in close proximity to its Hobson central processing plant. The company believes these projects could be brought into production at a relatively low CAPEX.
The fully permitted Reno Creek project is ready for the construction stage and has the potential for 4 million pounds of U3O8 output per year. Uranium Energy is waiting for uranium price levels to warrant a production decision.
The company began purchasing physical uranium in March of 2021, and, as of mid-March 2022, it has amassed an inventory of 4.1 million pounds U3O8 of US-warehoused physical uranium.
5. Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU,TSX:EFR)
Market cap: US$1.52 billion
The largest producer of uranium in the United States, Energy Fuels provides major nuclear utilities with uranium supplied from its White Mesa mill in Utah, the only conventional uranium mill operating in the United States. The mill has a licensed capacity of over 8 million pounds of U3O8 per year.
Energy Fuels is the only uranium producer with both conventional and ISR production in the US. The company also owns the Nichols Ranch ISR project in Wyoming and the Alta Mesa ISR project in Texas, both of which are currently on standby. The Nichols Ranch ISR project has a licensed capacity of 2 million pounds of U3O8 per year.
Additionally, the company has one of the largest S-K 1300 and NI 43-101 compliant uranium resource portfolios in the country. This includes a pipeline of uranium and uranium-vanadium mining projects on standby and in various stages of permitting and development.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Melissa Pistilli, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: Energy Fuels is a client of the Investing News Network. This article is not paid-for content.
