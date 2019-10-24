Major U.S. Multinational Electric Vehicle Maker Tests Graphite One Material

Testing Follows Recent Nomination of Graphite Creek by Alaska Governor for U.S. High-Priority Project Designation









Graphite One Inc. (TSXV:GPH; OTCQB:GPHOF) (“Graphite One” or the “Company”) announced today that material from the Company’s Graphite Creek Project is being tested by a major U.S. multinational electric vehicle manufacturer. The battery-grade purified spheronized graphite was prepared by the Company’s U.S. processing partner that was tasked by the manufacturer to provide material to its specifications and used graphite sourced from the Graphite Creek deposit provided previously1.

“Electric vehicle (“EV”) manufacturers are beginning to understand that their continued progress is tied to reliable access to quality EV battery materials, including coated spherical graphite from natural graphite (“CSG”), a major component in the anode of lithium-ion batteries,” said Anthony Huston, CEO of Graphite One. “This interest in Graphite Creek’s derived products, coupled with Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy’s recent letter to President Trump nominating the Graphite Creek Project as a U.S. high-priority infrastructure project2, shows the importance of our project as a key source for materials needed in renewable energy applications.” The World Bank projects graphite demand will rise by 383% between now and 20503. The U.S. is presently 100% import-dependent for natural graphite.

The testing is taking place as Graphite One continues its 2019 Field Program at the Graphite Creek deposit, generating data that will be used in the Company’s Prefeasibility Study, scheduled for completion in the second quarter of 2020.

Graphite Creek’s STAX Graphite

Previous extensive testing of the Graphite Creek graphite has identified the unique morphology of Graphite Creek graphite. The Company has branded the graphite as STAX, an acronym for its morphological characteristics: “S”, as in Spheroidal; “T”, as in Thin; “A”, as in Aggregate; and, “X” as in Expanded.

The Company has registered the trademark STAX in Canada in association with graphite in raw or semi-finished form for industrial purposes and for use in manufacture. The Company has applied to register the same trademark in the United States, in association with the same goods, and registration is expected.

1 See GPH press release – “Graphite One Announces Initial Shipment of Material to U.S. Industrial Processing Partner”

2 See GPH press release – “Alaska Governor Nominates Graphite One Project as High Priority Infrastructure Project”, of October 15, 2019.

3 https://www.worldbank.org/en/news/infographic/2019/02/26/climate-smart-mining

About Graphite One Inc.

GRAPHITE ONE INC. (GPH: TSX-V; GPHOF: OTCQB) continues to develop its Graphite One Project (the “Project”), whereby the Company could potentially become an American producer of high grade Coated Spherical Graphite (“CSG”) that is integrated with a domestic graphite resource. The Project is proposed as a vertically integrated enterprise to mine, process and manufacture high grade CSG primarily for the lithium-ion electric vehicle battery market. As set forth in the Company’s Preliminary Economic Assessment, potential graphite mineralization mined from the Company’s Graphite Creek Property, is expected to be processed into concentrate at a graphite processing plant. The proposed processing plant would be located on the Graphite Creek Property situated on the Seward Peninsula about 60 kilometers north of Nome, Alaska. CSG and other value-added graphite products, would likely be manufactured from the concentrate at the Company’s proposed graphite product manufacturing facility, the location of which is the subject of further study and analysis. The Company intends to make a production decision on the Project once a feasibility study is completed.

