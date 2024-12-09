Mount Hope Mining: Advancing a Copper, Gold-rich Asset in the Cobar Basin of New South Wales

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

13 Canadian Crypto ETFs (Updated 2024)

Rare Earths Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

10 Top Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

When is the Starlink IPO Date and Can You Invest? (Updated 2024)

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: Sanu Gold Sparkles with 200 Percent Gain

Trending Press Releases

SAGA Metals Reports Channel Sample Assay Results at Double Mer Uranium Project

Radiopharm achieves Nasdaq listing of ADS

HyProMag USA Feasibility Study Demonstrates Robust Economics and the Opportunity to Develop a Major New, Domestic Source of Recycled Rare Earths Magnets for the United States

Extension of Option to Acquire Major Nickel Asset

Trillion Energy Successfully Re-completes Wells in VS Program

Lithium Universe Ltd Partners with Quebec Chemical Logistics Supply Company

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Purpose Bitcoin ETF

BTCC:CA

Soma Gold Corp.

SOMA:CA

MP Materials Corp.

MP:US

First Helium

HELI:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2024 Uranium Outlook

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Mount Hope Mining

Mount Hope Mining: Advancing a Copper, Gold-rich Asset in the Cobar Basin of New South Wales


Mount Hope Mining (ASX:MHM) is a copper and gold exploration company based in Australia. The company's flagship Mount Hope project in the prolific Cobar Basin is comprised of four tenements spanning 175 sq km. Mount Hope Mining's acquisition of Fisher Resources has provided it with full control over the project.

The Cobar Basin, a region with a longstanding history of copper and gold mining dating back to the 1870s, has seen a flurry of significant mining activities in recent years. In August 2024, Polymetals Resources (ASX:POL) finalized the acquisition of the Endeavor Mine, located 40 kilometers north of Cobar, which boasts JORC-compliant resources of 16.3 million tonnes grading 8 percent zinc, 4.5 percent lead, and 84 grams per ton (g/t) silver. In 2023, Metals Acquisition (NYSE:MTAL) successfully acquired the CSA copper mine from Glencore, further signalling the growing investment attractiveness of the Cobar Basin as a major hub for copper production.

Mount Hope Mining at Powerline Hill

The Mount Hope project has four granted exploration tenements: EL6837, EL8058, EL8290 and EL8654. The region is historically significant for its rich copper and gold deposits and has contributed substantially to Australia’s mining output since the 1870s. Despite its long-standing mining heritage, the southern Cobar Basin remains underexplored, presenting a unique opportunity for Mount Hope Mining to utilize modern exploration techniques to uncover untapped resources.

Company Highlights

  • Mount Hope Mining is a copper and gold exploration company based in Australia
  • The company holds 100 percent ownership of the Mount Hope project in the prolific Cobar Basin, comprising four tenements spanning 175 sq km
  • The Cobar Basin has long history of copper and gold mining dating back to the 1870s, and recently experiencing increased M&A activity.
  • Mount Hope has identified key zones of interest within the project and will be the target for near-term phased exploration
  • The company’s experienced and dynamic board and management team, bring a wealth of expertise in mineral exploration, corporate governance, and strategic planning.

This Mount Hope Mining profile is part of a paid investor education campaign.*

Click here to connect with Mount Hope Mining (ASX:MHM) to receive an Investor Presentation

copper investingasx:mhmgold investingasx stocksGold Investing
MHM:AU
Mount Hope Mining
Sign up to get your FREE

Mount Hope Mining Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Mount Hope Mining

Mount Hope Mining


Keep reading...Show less
Gold bear and bull fighting over bars of gold.

Gold Price 2024 Year-End Review

Gold saw incredible price gains in 2024, rising from US$2,000 per ounce to close to US$2,800.

Various factors have lent support, including 75 basis points worth of interest rate cuts from the US Federal Reserve, geopolitical instability in Eastern Europe and the Middle East and uncertainty in global financial markets.

Of course, it wasn't all an upward climb for gold — following the US presidential election, Donald Trump emerged victorious, and the gold price experienced volatility as investors flocked to Bitcoin.

Keep reading...Show less
First Ore To Be Processed - Boorara Gold Project

First Ore To Be Processed - Boorara Gold Project

Horizon Minerals (HRZ:AU) has announced First Ore To Be Processed - Boorara Gold Project

Download the PDF here.

Marc Ducler, managing director of Astral Resources.

Astral Resources Eyes Gold Production at Mandilla Project in Western Australia

Australia-based gold explorer and developer Astral Resources (ASX:AAR) is riding the strong gold price wave as it ramps up exploration and moves toward a prefeasibility study — and ultimately production — at its flagship Mandilla project.

Managing Director Marc Ducler outlined the positive economics for Mandilla, which is in Western Australia. He said they have improved significantly since a scoping study for the project was released in September 2023.

“We were (projecting) a net present value of AU$440 million. And that's at AU$2,750 (for the gold price). You move it to the gold price today, and we have a project that has AU$1.2 billion in net present value and is capable of providing over AU$285 million worth of free cashflow every single year,” he explained.

Keep reading...Show less
Brightstar Resources

Brightstar Resources


Keep reading...Show less
Gold bar, stock charts.

Top Stories This Week: Powell Pits Gold Against Bitcoin, China Bans US Critical Minerals Exports

The gold price was rangebound this week, trading between about US$2,625 and US$2,655 per ounce.

Market watchers were waiting for the latest US jobs data, which was released on Friday (December 5). The US Department of Labor's report shows that 227,000 jobs were added in November, ahead of the 200,000 expected.

The increase is far higher than the rise of just 12,000 in October, a month impacted by hurricanes and a labor strike.

Keep reading...Show less
Gold bars in mini shopping cart.

S2 Resources Signs Earn-in Deal with Valkea for Three Gold Projects in Victoria

S2 Resources (ASX:S2R) said Wednesday (December 4) that it has signed an earn-in deal with Valkea Resources (TSXV:OZ,OTCQB:OZBKF) as part of the recently completed sale of its Finnish assets to Valkea.

S2 has gained the right to earn an 80 percent interest in Valkea’s Silverspoon, Yeungroon and Ballarat West gold projects in Victoria, Australia, by providing funding of AU$1.2 million within four years.

Silverspoon holds one granted exploration licence and is located 15 kilometres southeast of the Fosterville gold mine, while Yeungroon comprises three licences and covers 728 square kilometres near Charlton and Wedderburn.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Mount Hope Mining
Sign up to get your FREE

Mount Hope Mining Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Drilling Commenced at Viani in Fiji

FireFly Drills its Best Hole Yet with Assay of 86.3m at 3.7% CuEq

Strategic Expansion of MacBride Base & Precious Metal Project in Canada

Drilling Commences at the Barra Lithium Project in Brazil

Related News

Resource Investing

Drilling Commenced at Viani in Fiji

Resource Investing

Strategic Expansion of MacBride Base & Precious Metal Project in Canada

lithium investing

Drilling Commences at the Barra Lithium Project in Brazil

Copper Investing

Acquisition of High-Grade Copper Project Adjacent to White Cliff Minerals

Australia Investing

Trading Halt

Base Metals Investing

Capital Raising and QSM Completion Update

Silver Investing

US$30 Million Prepayment Term Sheet and Offtake Agreement Executed with a Global Commodities Trader

×