- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- Lithium Outlook
- Oil and Gas Outlook
- Gold Outlook Report
- Uranium Outlook
- Rare Earths Outlook
- All Outlook Reports
- Top Generative AI Stocks
- Top EV Stocks
- Biggest AI Companies
- Biggest Blockchain Stocks
- Biggest Cryptocurrency-mining Stocks
- Biggest Cybersecurity Companies
- Biggest Robotics Companies
- Biggest Social Media Companies
- Biggest Technology ETFs
- Artificial Intellgience ETFs
- Robotics ETFs
- Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs
- Artificial Intelligence Outlook
- EV Outlook
- Cleantech Outlook
- Crypto Outlook
- Tech Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
- Cannabis Weekly Round-Up
- Top Alzheimer's Treatment Stocks
- Top Biotech Stocks
- Top Plant-based Food Stocks
- Biggest Cannabis Stocks
- Biggest Pharma Stocks
- Longevity Stocks to Watch
- Psychedelics Stocks to Watch
- Top Cobalt Stocks
- Small Biotech ETFs to Watch
- Top Life Science ETFs
- Biggest Pharmaceutical ETFs
- Life Science Outlook
- Biotech Outlook
- Cannabis Outlook
- Pharma Outlook
- Psychedelics Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
US Cannabis Sales Hit Record in October, Market Set to Reach US$55 Billion by 2030
LeafLink data shows total US retail cannabis sales are expected to reach US$32.6 billion in 2024.
Cannabis sales in the US reached a record high in October, with retail transactions totaling approximately US$2.8 billion, according to data from LeafLink, a wholesale cannabis platform.
While sales saw a slight 2.1 percent dip compared to September, they were up 6.2 percent year-on-year. Total retail cannabis sales in 2024 are expected to hit US$32.6 billion, representing a 10.8 percent increase over the previous year.
LeafLink attributes much of this growth to new licenses in states such as New York, New Jersey and Ohio.
Overall, the company projects that 5,000 new non-multi-state operator retailers will open over the next 24 to 36 months. That would represent a 70 percent increase in store count, excluding Oklahoma.
The firm expects the cannabis market to reach US$55 billion by 2030, growing at an annual rate of 11 percent.
Seasonal cannabis trends and price dynamics
LeafLink also highlights trends in cannabis pricing and product preferences.
Cannabis flower remains the most popular product, accounting for 40 percent of retail sales and 39 percent of wholesale sales. Vape cartridges are next in line, accounting for 22 percent of wholesale sales, while edibles, pre-rolls and concentrates account for 14, 13 and 12 percent of wholesale sales, respectively.
Cannabis flower prices averaged US$1,065 per pound in October, a decrease of about US$100 from summer peak levels. Seasonal outdoor harvests in states like Michigan and Arizona contributed to oversupply, driving down prices.
Reduced cultivation capacity in mature markets like California, Oregon and Colorado may stabilize prices.
Maryland and Arkansas saw contrasting price trends during the period, with Maryland experiencing a 23.2 percent price drop and Arkansas reporting a 20.7 percent increase.
LeafLink notes in its report that the growth of the cannabis market is tied to the rollout of operator licenses and the resolution of supply chain bottlenecks. New markets like New York, where monthly sales have tripled in 2024, are poised to make a sudden impact on the overall cannabis supply chain.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Cannabis for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
The Beginner’s Guide to Investing in Biotech
Ready to invest in biotech? Our beginner's guide makes it simple to get started.
Download your investing guide today.
Learn About Exciting Investing Opportunities in the Biotech Sector
Your Newsletter Preferences
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.
Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics. When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
Follow
Learn about our editorial policies.