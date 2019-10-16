EnviroLeach and Golden Predator Announce Cyanide-Free Bulk Testing Agreement

EnviroLeach Technologies and Golden Predator are pleased to announce the Companies have entered into an agreement to use EnviroLeach’s technology.









EnviroLeach Technologies Inc. (the “Company “or “EnviroLeach”), (CSE:ETI, OTCQB:EVLLF, 7N2:FSE) and Golden Predator Mining Corp. (TSXV:GPY, OTCQX:NTGSF) (“Golden Predator”) are pleased to announce the Companies have entered into an agreement to use EnviroLeach’s proprietary cyanide-free hydrometallurgical technology to extract gold from gravity concentrate produced at Golden Predator’s 3 Aces Project.

This working relationship provides both Companies with the first on-site bulk test of EnviroLeach’s new cyanide-free technology. Initial laboratory, pilot scale and production scale testing was successfully conducted at EnviroLeach’s facility in Surrey, British Columbia prior to on-site testing at Golden Predator’s processing plant (the “Plant”) in Canada’s Yukon. All tests were conducted under the supervision of EnviroLeach and Golden Predator personnel with results to be released shortly. The initial 5 tonne bulk test will be conducted in phases and completed at the Plant.

Golden Predator operates the Plant for the purposes of bulk sample testing of gold concentrate from its 3 Aces Project. As part of its processing plant, Golden Predator developed a mobile batch recovery unit (“Secondary Recovery Unit” or “SRU™”) for the recovery of gold from its sulfide concentrate. Golden Predator is utilizing the EnviroLeach proprietary cyanide-free technology in the SRU™.

Duane Nelson, President and Chief Executive Officer of EnviroLeach commented: “I am very pleased to announce this working relationship with Golden Predator. The gold recovery from Golden Predator’s arsenopyrite concentrate confirms the ability of our new eco-friendly formula to extract gold into solution from sulfide ores and recover it using conventional technologies. EnviroLeach is the only commercial-scale, economically viable and safe hydrometallurgical gold extraction process in the world. Our unique and eco-friendly process will change the way the world produces and recycles gold.”

Janet Lee-Sheriff, Chief Executive Officer of Golden Predator added: “The Plant and SRU are examples of the continuing ways that Golden Predator works to be innovative, testing new methods that have the ability to change how we operate at projects like 3 Aces. Working with EnviroLeach provides us a unique opportunity to lead the way for safe and responsible new cyanide-free extraction methods in processing gold bearing concentrates. We are very excited to be working with the EnviroLeach team and their new technology.”

About the EnviroLeach Process

The EnviroLeach process delivers numerous economic and environmental benefits over current extractive technologies. The solution can effectively dissolve gold into aqueous solution with similar leach kinetics and economics to that of cyanide but is sustainable, safe and environmentally friendly. This water-based process has a broad applicability spectrum and is effective on most gold ores and concentrates. It can potentially unlock the value of many deposits located in environmentally sensitive areas that cannot be developed using current extraction methods.

About the Golden Predator Process

Golden Predator’s test processing plant, the first of its kind in Yukon, Canada, commenced operations in 2016 providing increased metallurgical and geological understanding of its 3 Aces Project. The plant is a relatively simple gravity circuit utilizing a closed-circuit water system with no added chemicals due to the free-milling nature of 3 Aces gold. The 50 tonnes per day closed circuit plant recovers gold from #1 concentrates realizing over 85% recovery of contained gold with doré bars sent to a commercial refinery for final processing. Golden Predator is currently testing EnviroLeach’s patent pending technology in it’s SRUTM for the extraction of gold from their #2 concentrates.

The 3 Aces Project is an orogenic gold project in southeast Yukon which provides the testing material for the processing plant. Golden Predator has to date focused exploration on a broad gold-in-soil anomaly, where numerous orogenic gold-bearing quartz veins have been discovered. Golden Predator made an early decision to bulk sample at its 3 Aces Project when it realized that much of the gold contained in its veins is high grade (not uncommonly over 30 g/t gold) and nuggety. The best way to determine the true gold value of a nuggety gold system is to conduct large scale bulk sampling which also allows Golden Predator the opportunity and ability to conduct on-site bulk metallurgical and processing tests.

About Golden Predator Mining Corp.

Golden Predator is advancing the fully licensed Brewery Creek project towards production while exploration drilling continues to expand resources. The Company also undertakes bulk sampling and test recovery processes at its Yukon-based test processing plant demonstrating gold recoveries of over 85%, without the use of cyanide, from its 3 Aces Project. This green gold provides for the mintage of .9999 gold coins from the Yukon Mint, a wholly owned subsidiary of Golden Predator.

About EnviroLeach Technologies Inc.

EnviroLeach Technologies is a technology company engaged in the development and commercialization of environmentally friendly formulas and technologies for the treatment of materials in the mining and recycling sectors. Using its proprietary non-cyanide, water-based, neutral pH treatment process, EnviroLeach extracts precious metals from ores, concentrates, and E-Waste using only FDA approved additives and ambient temperature water.

Backed by the momentum of a first-class staff of scientists and engineers, tens of thousands of individual assays, independent validations and strategic partners, EnviroLeach’s technology will become the standard for the provision of eco-friendly methods for the hydrometallurgical extraction of precious metals in both the conventional mining and E-Waste sectors. Further information is available on the EnviroLeach web site: https://enviroleach.com

Forward Looking Statements

