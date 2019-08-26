Rio Tinto Exploration Canada Enters Option to Purchase Triumph Gold’s Andalusite Peak Copper-Gold-Silver Property in Northwestern British Columbia

Triumph Gold Corp. is pleased to announce that Rio Tinto Exploration Canada Inc. has entered an option agreement to obtain a 100% interest in Triumph Gold’s Andalusite Peak property located in northwest British Columbia.









Triumph Gold Corp. (TSXV:TIG) (OTCMKTS:TIGCF) (“Triumph Gold” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that Rio Tinto Exploration Canada Inc. (RTEC) has entered an option agreement to obtain a 100% interest in Triumph Gold’s Andalusite Peak property located in northwest British Columbia. Under the terms of the option agreement, RTEC will pay Triumph Gold $3,000,000 over a five-year option period and reserve for Triumph Gold a one percent (1%) net smelter returns royalty, which is capped at $50 million. The sum of $25,000 is payable to the Company within 45 days of the agreement date with a further $50,000 payable on or before the first anniversary date of the agreement.

The Andalusite Peak property (31.67 km2) was staked by Triumph Gold in January 2017 to cover an alteration “blow out” (a portion of an alteration zone with increased width and alteration intensity) near the center of a 27-kilometre-long corridor of intermediate to advanced argillic alteration that was identified and mapped in 2016 by B.C. Geological Survey geologist Bram van Straaten. Work by Triumph Gold geologists in 2017 and 2018 verified the alteration zone and identified two trends of high grade copper (Cu), silver (Ag) and gold (Au) mineralization on ridge-tops approximately 1.5 kilometres apart: the Gentleman-Julep Trend is delineated over 550 metres with seven grab samples that grade >0.5% Cu and up to 3.3% Cu, 22.1 grams/tonne (g/t) Ag, and 2.8 g/t Au; the Tennessee Trend is delineated over 1.5 kilometres with fifteen grab samples that grade >0.5% Cu and up to 67% Cu, 500 g/t Ag and 2.8 g/t Au. For details of geochemical sampling results see PR#19-01 dated January 9, 2019 and PR#18-03 dated January 22, 2018.

Paul Reynolds, President and CEO of Triumph Gold, commented: “We are very pleased to have Rio Tinto’s considerable technical expertise and proprietary exploration techniques directed towards advancing the Andalusite Peak Property, while allowing Triumph Gold to focus financial and technical resources on our flagship property, the 100% owned, road accessible, Freegold Mountain Property, in the Yukon Territory. The agreement benefits Triumph Gold in the near term with cash payments and provides exposure to the upside of a potential future mine development through a 1% net smelter returns royalty.”

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Tony Barresi, Ph.D., P.Geo., VP Exploration for the company, and qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Triumph Gold Corp.

Triumph Gold Corp. is a growth oriented Canadian-based precious metals exploration and development company. Triumph Gold Corp. is focused on creating value through the advancement of the district scale Freegold Mountain project in Yukon. For maps and more information, please visit our website www.triumphgoldcorp.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Signed “Paul Reynolds”

Paul Reynolds, President & CEO

For further information please contact:

John Anderson, Executive Chairman

Triumph Gold Corp.

(604) 218-7400

janderson@triumphgoldcorp.com Nancy Massicotte

IR Pro Communications Inc.

(604)-507-3377

nancy@irprocommunications.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains forward-looking information, which involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual events to differ materially from current expectation. Important factors – including the availability of funds, the results of financing efforts, the completion of due diligence and the results of exploration activities – that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations are disclosed in the Company’s documents filed from time to time on SEDAR (see www.sedar.com). Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The company disclaims any intention or obligation, except to the extent required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

