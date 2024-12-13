Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Trulieve to Open Medical Cannabis Dispensary in Columbus, Georgia

New Muscogee County location will host grand opening celebration Friday, December 20 th

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF )  ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States today announced the opening of a new medical cannabis dispensary in Columbus, Georgia .

Trulieve logo (PRNewsfoto/Trulieve Cannabis Corp.)

A grand opening celebration will be held Friday, December 20 , beginning at 10 a.m. , featuring a ribbon cutting ceremony, storewide discounts, merchandise giveaways, and onsite medical card certification services for patients with qualifying conditions for the Georgia Access to Medical Cannabis Program .

"This dispensary helps expand access to low-THC products for patients in western Georgia ," said Trulieve's Chief Executive Officer Kim Rivers . "We look forward to building relationships in the Columbus community."

The new dispensary, located at 4328 Armour Road, will be open 10 a.m. 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday , offering a wide range of top-quality, low-THC products under Trulieve's Momenta brand including nasal spray, tinctures, troches, capsules, and topicals.

Trulieve also offers several free resources on its website to help educate potential patients including its Find a Doctor tool, a free database of authorized physicians offering medical cannabis card evaluations in their area, and information on how to become a registered patient in Georgia . To learn more, please visit Trulieve.com and connect on Instagram or Facebook .

About Trulieve
Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S., with leading market positions in Arizona , Florida , and Pennsylvania . Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com .

Facebook: @Trulieve
Instagram: @Trulieve_
X: @Trulieve

Investor Contact
Christine Hersey , Vice President of Investor Relations
+1 (424) 202-0210
Christine.Hersey@Trulieve.com

Media Contact  
Phil Buck , APR, Corporate Communications Manager
+1 (406) 370-6226
Philip.Buck@Trulieve.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trulieve-to-open-medical-cannabis-dispensary-in-columbus-georgia-302330925.html

SOURCE Trulieve Cannabis Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2024/13/c4070.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

×