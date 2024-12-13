Spearmint More Than Doubles the Acreage of the George Lake South Antimony Project in New Brunswick, Canada

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

13 Canadian Crypto ETFs (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

10 Top Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Rare Earths Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Investing in Graphene Companies (Updated 2024)

Mark These Tax-loss Selling Dates on Your Calendar (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

US$30 Million Prepayment Term Sheet and Offtake Agreement Executed with a Global Commodities Trader

Radiopharm achieves Nasdaq listing of ADS

SAGA Metals Completes OTCQB Listing and Receives DTC Eligibility

Mount Hope Mining: Advancing a Copper, Gold-rich Asset in the Cobar Basin of New South Wales

First Helium Licenses First of Two Wells Targeting Leduc Light Oil at Worsley

Significant Milestone Achieved in Development Journey with The Completion of The "first phase" of the Environmental Impact Assessment Procedure for Rajapalot Gold-Cobalt Project

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Purpose Bitcoin ETF

BTCC:CA

First Helium

HELI:CA

Soma Gold Corp.

SOMA:CA

GTI Energy

GTR:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Uranium Outlook

2025 Crypto Outlook Report

Rare Earths Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Spearmint More Than Doubles the Acreage of the George Lake South Antimony Project in New Brunswick, Canada

Spearmint More Than Doubles the Acreage of the George Lake South Antimony Project in New Brunswick, Canada


Spearmint Resources Inc. (CSE: SPMT) (OTC Pink: SPMTF) (FSE: A2AHL5) (the "Company" or "Spearmint") wishes to announce that it has more than doubled the acreage on the recently acquired George Lake South Antimony Project in New Brunswick, Canada. This project now consists of 4,722 contiguous acres prospective for antimony.

James Nelson, President of Spearmint, stated, "In light of the recent ban of antimony by China to the USA, we made this strategic acquisition increasing the size of the George Lake South Antimony Project. Management feels that antimony will be one of the most sought after resources in 2025 and we plan to pursue this space with vigor and are currently evaluating additional projects. Management is formulating a plan on the George Lake South Antimony Project, and management also intends to update the market on Spearmint's crypto diversification plan in the near future as well. These are truly exciting times for Spearmint and Spearmint shareholders."

Recently, China banned exports of critical minerals, including antimony, to the United States. As trade tensions escalate between the United States and China, this move clearly emphasizes the urgent need for Western nations to secure reliable long-term sources of these critical minerals, which are now at the forefront of the global supply chain crisis.

Antimony is an essential component in semi-conductors, battery storage technology, and has several military applications. Prices of antimony trioxide in Rotterdam had soared by 228 per cent since the beginning of the year to $39,000 a metric tonne on Nov. 28, as shown by data from information provider Argus. The move is a considerable escalation of tensions in supply chains where access to raw material units is already tight in the West.

This new project is in the direct vicinity of the Lake George Antimony Mine in New Brunswick which was operated intermittently from 1876 to 1996 and was once the largest primary antimony producer in North America. Antimony's primary uses are:

  • Semiconductors and Electronics: The growing electronics and semiconductor industries require antimony, making it a critical material for technological development, including infrared sensors and components for military and aerospace uses.
  • Battery Technology: Antimony is also used in lead-acid batteries and in emerging technologies, such as energy storage and lithium-ion battery enhancements, which is a significant driver of demand in the future.
  • Flame Retardants: The demand for antimony remains strong due to its use in flame-retardant materials, which are essential in a wide range of products like textiles, electronics, and plastics. As safety regulations around fire-resistant materials become stricter, the need for antimony-based compounds continues to grow.

About Spearmint Resources Inc.

Spearmint holds the include four projects in Clayton Valley, Nevada: the 1,136-acre McGee lithium clay deposit, which has a resource estimate of 1,369,000 indicated tonnes and 723,000 inferred tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) for a total of 2,092,000 tonnes of LCE, directly bordering Pure Energy Minerals & Century Lithium Corp.; the 280-acre Elon lithium brine project, which has access to some of the deepest parts of the only lithium brine basin in production in North America; the 124-acre Green Clay lithium project; and the 248-acre Clayton Ridge gold project and now the 4,722 acre George Lake South Antimony Project in New Brunswick.

For a cautionary note and disclaimer on the crypto diversification, please refer to the news release dated November 12, 2024.

Qualified person for mining disclosure:

The technical contents of this release were reviewed and approved by Frank Bain, PGeo, a director of the company and qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

This property was acquired via staking.

Contact Information
Tel: 1-604-646-6903
www.spearmintresources.ca

"James Nelson"
President
Spearmint Resources Inc.

Source

cse:spmtcse stocksresource investingResource Investing
SPMT:CNX
Spearmint Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Spearmint Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Spearmint Resources

Spearmint Resources

Overview

Spearmint Resources’ (CSE:SPMT) current projects include three areas of focus on gold in British Columbia; the ‘Golden Triangle Gold Prospects’ comprising of four separate claim blocks totaling 4,095-acres bordering GT Gold Corp (GTT.v), the ‘Gold Mountain Prospects’ comprising of three separate claim blocks totaling 1,245-acres bordering Barkerville Gold Mines (BGM.v), and the 3,052 acre ‘Neba Prospect’ bordering Aben Resources Ltd (ABN.v). Spearmint’s 1,975 and 2,107 acre ‘EL North and EL North 2’ Nickel-Copper prospects in the Eskay Creek Camp border Garibaldi Resources Corp (GGI.v). Spearmint’s ‘Chibougamau Vanadium Prospects’ comprising of five separate claim blocks totaling 9,735-acres borders the vanadium deposit of BlackRock Metal’s (private) Ilmenite vanadium project, Vanadiumcorp Resource Inc. (VRB.v) and Vanadium One Energy Corp. (VONE.v). Spearmint’s portfolio of lithium projects include the ‘Clayton Valley Lithium Prospects’ in Nevada comprising of two claim blocks totaling 800-acres bordering Pure Energy Minerals (PE.v), and three lithium projects in Quebec including the 4,485-acre ‘Pressiac Lithium Prospect’, the 524-acre ‘Whabouchi Lakes Lithium Prospect’, and the 2,636-acre ‘Whabouchi Lakes West Lithium Prospect’.

Keep reading...Show less
Spearmint More Than Doubles the Acreage of the George Lake South Antimony Project in New Brunswick, Canada

Spearmint More Than Doubles the Acreage of the George Lake South Antimony Project in New Brunswick, Canada

Spearmint Resources Inc. (CSE: SPMT) (OTC Pink: SPMTF) (FSE: A2AHL5) (the "Company" or "Spearmint") wishes to announce that it has more than doubled the acreage on the recently acquired George Lake South Antimony Project in New Brunswick, Canada. This project now consists of 4,722 contiguous acres prospective for antimony.

James Nelson, President of Spearmint, stated, "In light of the recent ban of antimony by China to the USA, we made this strategic acquisition increasing the size of the George Lake South Antimony Project. Management feels that antimony will be one of the most sought after resources in 2025 and we plan to pursue this space with vigor and are currently evaluating additional projects. Management is formulating a plan on the George Lake South Antimony Project, and management also intends to update the market on Spearmint's crypto diversification plan in the near future as well. These are truly exciting times for Spearmint and Spearmint shareholders."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Spearmint Announces Arrangements to Address Mailing Delays Resulting from Canada Post Strike

Spearmint Announces Arrangements to Address Mailing Delays Resulting from Canada Post Strike

Spearmint Resources Inc. (CSE: SPMT) (OTC Pink: SPMTF) (FSE: A2AHL5) (the "Company" or "Spearmint") wishes to provide an update to shareholders on the impact of the strike by the Canadian Union of Postal Workers on the Company's ability to comply with its obligations to deliver to shareholders its financial statements and related disclosure and proxy-related materials in respect of the Company's annual general meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") scheduled to be held at Cozen O'Connor LLP - 550 Burrard Street, Suite 2501, Vancouver, B.C., on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024, at 10 a.m. PST.

James Nelson, President of Spearmint stated, "We want all of our shareholders to be aware of the current situation as there are many exciting events occurring for Spearmint in the short and medium term."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
RETRANSMISSION: Spearmint Comments on China's Ban of Critical Mineral Exports to the USA, including Antimony

RETRANSMISSION: Spearmint Comments on China's Ban of Critical Mineral Exports to the USA, including Antimony

Spearmint Resources Inc. (CSE: SPMT) (OTC Pink: SPMTF) (FSE: A2AHL5) (the "Company" or "Spearmint") wishes to comment on yesterday's announcement of China banning exports of critical minerals including antimony to the United States. As trade tensions escalate between the USA and China, this move clearly emphasizes the urgent need for Western nations to secure reliable long-term sources of these critical minerals which are now at the forefront of the global supply chain crisis.

Antimony is an essential component in semi-conductors, battery storage technology, and has several military applications. Prices of antimony trioxide in Rotterdam had soared by 228% since the beginning of the year to $39,000 a metric ton on Nov. 28, data from information provider Argus showed(1). The move is a considerable escalation of tensions in supply chains where access to raw material units is already tight in the West(1).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Spearmint Comments on China's Ban of Critical Mineral Exports to the USA, including Antimony

Spearmint Comments on China's Ban of Critical Mineral Exports to the USA, including Antimony

Spearmint Resources Inc. (CSE: SPMT) (OTC Pink: SPMTF) (FSE: A2AHL5) (the "Company" or "Spearmint") wishes to comment on yesterday's announcement of China banning exports of critical minerals including antimony to the United States. As trade tensions escalate between the USA and China, this move clearly emphasizes the urgent need for Western nations to secure reliable long-term sources of these critical minerals which are now at the forefront of the global supply chain crisis.

Antimony is an essential component in semi-conductors, battery storage technology, and has several military applications. Prices of antimony trioxide in Rotterdam had soared by 228% since the beginning of the year to $39,000 a metric ton on Nov. 28, data from information provider Argus showed(1). The move is a considerable escalation of tensions in supply chains where access to raw material units is already tight in the West(1).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
RETRANSMISSION: Spearmint Acquires the George Lake South Antimony Project in New Brunswick, Canada

RETRANSMISSION: Spearmint Acquires the George Lake South Antimony Project in New Brunswick, Canada

Spearmint Resources Inc. (CSE: SPMT) (OTC Pink: SPMTF) (FSE: A2AHL5) (the "Company" or "Spearmint") wishes to announce that it has acquired the George Lake South Antimony Project in New Brunswick, Canada. This project consists of 1,945 contiguous acres prospective for antimony.

James Nelson, President of Spearmint stated, "Year to date, antimony prices have more than doubled, making it one of the best performing commodities this year. This is a great addition to our stable of projects and being in Canada, it allows us to access flow through money if needed. Management is formulating a plan on this project and intends to update the market on Spearmints crypto diversification plan once additional information is ready. These are truly exciting times for Spearmint and Spearmint shareholders."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Rox Resources

High grade Assay Results Continue at Youanmi

West Australian gold exploration and development company, Rox Resources Limited (“Rox” or “the Company”) (ASX: RXL), has received the final batch of assays from its 11,000m DD and RC program at the Youanmi Gold Project in WA.

Keep reading...Show less
Placement Prospectus

Placement Prospectus

Jupiter Energy (JPR:AU) has announced Placement Prospectus

Download the PDF here.

Proposed Capital Raising

Proposed Capital Raising

Jupiter Energy (JPR:AU) has announced Proposed Capital Raising

Download the PDF here.

Alice Queen

Drilling Commenced at Viani in Fiji

Alice Queen Limited (ASX:AQX) (“Alice Queen” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that drilling has commenced at its 100% owned Viani Project in Vanua Levu, Fiji (see Image 1). The initial planned three-hole diamond drilling program will test for high-grade epithermal gold-style mineralisation intersected at the Viani Project by historic drilling.

Keep reading...Show less
Firefly Metals logo

FireFly Drills its Best Hole Yet with Assay of 86.3m at 3.7% CuEq

Latest drilling returns very thick intersections with exceptional grades, outlining a rich area of mineralistion which will form part of the next Resource update

FireFly Metals Ltd (ASX: FFM) (“Company” or “Firefly”) is pleased to announce its best assays yet at the Green Bay copper-gold project.

Keep reading...Show less
Corazon Mining

Strategic Expansion of MacBride Base & Precious Metal Project in Canada

Acquired ground more than doubles Corazon’s prospective landholding / Aerial geophyical survey extended to test new tenure / Work underway defining priority targets for early 2025 drill program

Corazon Mining Limited (ASX: CZN) (Corazon or Company) is pleased to announce the strategic expansion of its MacBride Base and Precious Metals Project (MacBride or Project) in the Lynn Lake district, of Manitoba, Canada.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Spearmint Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Spearmint Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Silver47 Exploration Corp. Opens the Market

CHARBONE Hydrogen Announces Receipt of $371,150 from warrant exercises and Other Corporate Updates

Charbone Hydrogene annonce la reception de 371 150 $ provenant de l'exercice de bons de souscription et d'autres mises a jour corporatives

Spearmint More Than Doubles the Acreage of the George Lake South Antimony Project in New Brunswick, Canada

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Silver47 Exploration Corp. Opens the Market

Tech Investing

CHARBONE Hydrogen Announces Receipt of $371,150 from warrant exercises and Other Corporate Updates

Tech Investing

Charbone Hydrogene annonce la reception de 371 150 $ provenant de l'exercice de bons de souscription et d'autres mises a jour corporatives

lithium investing

Strategic Consolidation of Hidden Lake and Board Changes

Precious Metals Investing

Pearl Copper Project Exploration Update

Gold Investing

Lawrence Lepard: "Big Print" Coming — Fully Expect US$5,000 Gold, US$200,000 Bitcoin

Gold Investing

Chris Temple: Gold's Next Leg Higher, Plus Uranium and Natural Gas in 2025

×