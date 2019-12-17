A.I.S. Resources Signs LOI to Exploit Manganese Deposit in Panama

A.I.S. Resources announced that the Company has entered into an agreement with the land owner to conduct exploration on a manganese mine near Palenque.









A.I.S. Resources Limited (TSXV:AIS, OTCQB:AISSF) (the “Company” or “AIS”) announced today that the Company has entered into an access agreement with the land owner to conduct exploration on an existing manganese mine and major deposit northwest of Panama City near Palenque, Panama.

Highlights of the A.I.S. Resources Transaction

The project was visited on October 17, 2019 and samples were taken from an outcrop adjacent to a 60 metre deep mine shaft where manganese was extracted in the 1990’s. Also observed were several shallow shafts and remnants of a railway line that had been installed to move the manganese off the hill to the road.

A number of samples weighing approximately 900 gms were assayed by AlsGlobal in Adelaide, Australia. The results were very encouraging with Mn values of 58.03%, more than 14% above the 44% benchmark.

The agreement provides for exclusive exploration rights on a 74-hectare concession while AIS performs due diligence. AIS will engage a local geologist to complete mapping, logistics planning, technical/safety/OHS of mine shaft, Mn chemical analysis, trenching and geophysics to determine the feasibility of recommencing mining operations. If the results are positive the Company will proceed with a mine engineering plan to commence production at the estimated rate of 10,000 tonnes a month or 350 tonnes per day.

“We are pleased to have found this significant deposit with such high purity of manganese,” stated A.I.S. Resources President and CEO, Phillip Thomas.

Fig 1 – Samples analysed

Fig 2 – Manganese mine shaft

Guayatayoc Salar – Argentina

AIS received an extension on the Guayatayoc option to December 15, 2019 at no extra cost. The Company has decided to relinquish the option as the Secretary of Mines has made no progress toward arranging a UGAMP meeting nor setting time limits on the discussion period for exploration programs. AIS will monitor conditions in Argentina with a view toward re-engaging operations when circumstances improve.

About AIS Resources

A.I.S. Resources Ltd. is a TSX-V listed investment issuer that is managed by experienced, highly qualified professionals who have a long track record of success in lithium and manganese trading, exploration, production and capital markets. Through their extensive business and mining networks, they identify and develop projects worldwide that have strong potential for growth with the objective of providing significant returns for shareholders. The Company’s current activities are focused on the mining and trading of manganese ores in Peru, and exploration and development of lithium brine projects in northern Argentina.

