Silver47 Exploration Corp. Opens the Market

Silver47 Exploration Corp. Opens the Market

Gary Thompson, Chief Executive Officer, Silver47 Exploration Corp. ("Silver47" or the "Company") (TSXV: AGA), and his team, joined Dean McPherson, Head, Business Development, Global Mining, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to open the market to celebrate the Company's new listing on the TSX Venture Exchange.

Silver47 Exploration Corp. is focused on rapidly expanding its resource base of silver, gold, copper, zinc and lead, with the aim of reaching a milestone development decision in the next 3-5 years, while also driving new discoveries.

Backed by industry leaders, the Company is advancing its flagship Red Mountain project in Alaska, which currently hosts 168.6 million ounces of silver at 336 g/t AgEq, equivalent to 1 million tonnes of zinc at 7% ZnEq or 2 million ounces of gold at 4 g/t AuEq.

Silver47's initial focus is on increasing the silver-gold rich Dry Creek and West Tundra Flats resources at the eastern end of this district-scale land package, with an exploration target of 50Mt in the 300-400 g/t AgEq grade range for 480Moz Eq. The company's extensive land holdings of 942 state mining claims and one mining lease cover a 60km trend of polymetallic mineralization.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Gary Thompson
President & CEO
info@silver47.ca
403-870-1166

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/233679

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

AGA:CC
Silver47 Exploration
Silver47 Exploration

Silver47 Exploration


Silver47 Drills 2.66 Metres of 1,801 g/t Silver Equivalent within 22.3 Metres of 601 g/t Silver Equivalent at its Red Mountain Project, Alaska

Silver47 Drills 2.66 Metres of 1,801 g/t Silver Equivalent within 22.3 Metres of 601 g/t Silver Equivalent at its Red Mountain Project, Alaska

Silver47 Exploration Corp. (TSXV: AGA) ("Silver47" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce the final results from the 2024 exploration program at the Company's wholly-owned flagship Red Mountain Project in Alaska, USA. Two infill-confirmation holes drilled at the western extent of the Dry Creek resource intersected broad zones of polymetallic sulphide mineralization with multiple high-grade massive sulphide intervals. A total of 1,039 metres of drilling was completed in 6 holes at the Dry Creek, West Tundra Flats, and Kiwi prospects combined.

Highlights

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Silver47 Drills 2.9m of 1,078.8 g/t Silver Equivalent at the West Tundra Flats Zone at Its Red Mountain Project, Alaska

Silver47 Drills 2.9m of 1,078.8 g/t Silver Equivalent at the West Tundra Flats Zone at Its Red Mountain Project, Alaska

Silver47 Exploration Corp. (TSXV: AGA) ("Silver47" or the "Company), is pleased to announce results from two diamond drill core holes at the West Tundra Flats resource area for a combined 331m at its wholly owned flagship Red Mountain Project in Alaska, USA. Both drill holes cut high-grade silver-zinc-lead-gold-copper zones within a wider sulfide mineralization horizon.

Highlights from 2024 West Tundra Flats Drill Holes:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Silver47 Drills 2.48m of 14.95 g/t Gold, 249.50 g/t Silver, 21.97% Zinc, 7.03% Lead, 0.42% Copper at Its Red Mountain Project, Alaska

Silver47 Drills 2.48m of 14.95 g/t Gold, 249.50 g/t Silver, 21.97% Zinc, 7.03% Lead, 0.42% Copper at Its Red Mountain Project, Alaska

Within 24.51m of 486.30 g/t AgEq

Silver47 Exploration Corp. (TSXV: AGA) ("Silver47" or the "Company), is pleased to announce the first results from the 2024 drill program at the Company's wholly-owned flagship Red Mountain Project in Alaska, USA. The results for the first of 6 holes drilled on the property in 2024 indicate strong potential for increased high-grade infill drilling within the Dry Creek resource area. A total of 1,039 metres of drilling was completed in 6 holes at the Dry Creek, West Tundra Flats, and Kiwi prospects combined.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Silver47 Announces Trading on the TSX-V and Provides Project Summaries

Silver47 Announces Trading on the TSX-V and Provides Project Summaries

Silver47 Exploration Corp. (TSXV: AGA) ("Silver47" or the "Company), is pleased to announce that its common shares will begin trading on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") effective at the open of trading today.

Silver47 wholly-owns three silver and critical metals (polymetallic) exploration projects in Canada and the US: the flagship Red Mountain silver-gold-zinc-copper-lead VMS-SEDEX Project in southcentral Alaska; the Adams Plateau ‎silver-zinc-copper-gold-lead SEDEX-VMS Project in southern British Columbia, and the Michelle ‎silver-lead-zinc-gallium-antimony MVT-SEDEX Project in Yukon Territory.‎

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Quetzal Copper Provides Update on Financing

Quetzal Copper Provides Update on Financing

Quetzal Copper Corp. (TSXV: Q) ("Quetzal" or the "Company") announces a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") for aggregate gross proceeds of up to C$3,000,000, from the sale of the following:

  • up to 6,666,666 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of C$0.15 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to C$1,000,000 from the sale of Units; and
  • up to 11,764,705 flow through units of the Company (the "FT Units") at a price of C$0.17 per FT Unit for gross proceeds of up to C$2,000,000 from the sale of FT Units. Each FT Share will be issued as a "flow-through share" within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

Each Unit and FT Unit issued under the Offering shall consist of one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a "Common Share") and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share at an exercise price of $0.25 per Common Share for a period of 24 months from the closing of the Offering (the "Closing").

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Osisko Metals Corporate Update

Osisko Metals Corporate Update

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Osisko Metals Incorporated (the " Company " or " Osisko Metals ") ( TSX-V: OM ; OTCQX: OMZNF ; FRANKFURT: OB51 ) announces, further to its news release dated November 18, 2024 (entitled " Osisko Metals Expands Leadership Team and Announces C$100 Million Bought Deal Financing " ), the following changes to Osisko Metals' leadership team:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Bold Ventures Identifies New Gold Zone at Its Burchell Gold and Copper Property

Bold Ventures Identifies New Gold Zone at Its Burchell Gold and Copper Property

Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV: BOL) (the "Company" or "Bold") is pleased to announce that it has received assays up to 56.9 gt gold (Au) from a newly identified zone at its Burchell Property ("the Property"), sampled during a prospecting and field reconnaissance program in November of this year. The high-grade sample was collected approximately 15 meters southwest of 2023 samples which returned between 0.04 and 0.51 gt Au. The zone has now been named the 111 (one-eleven) Zone. A geological sketch map of the outcrop exposure was made and three grab samples were collected along or near the zone during the 2024 program (see Table 1 below for coordinates, descriptions, and results). Assay results ranged from

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Vertex Power-up Gravity Gold Plant at Reward

Vertex Power-up Gravity Gold Plant at Reward

Vertex Minerals (VTX:AU) has announced Vertex Power-up Gravity Gold Plant at Reward

Scandium diamond drilling underway at Murga

Scandium diamond drilling underway at Murga

Rimfire Pacific Mining (RIM:AU) has announced Scandium diamond drilling underway at Murga

Osisko Metals Announces Closing of C$107.4 Million "Bought Deal" Private Placement

Osisko Metals Announces Closing of C$107.4 Million "Bought Deal" Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Osisko Metals Incorporated (the " Company " or " Osisko Metals ") (TSX-V: OM; OTCQX: OMZNF; FRANKFURT: OB51) is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously-announced "bought deal" brokered private placement offering (the " Offering ") for aggregate gross proceeds of C$107.4 million, including the partial exercise the option granted to the Underwriters (as defined herein). In connection with the Offering, the Company issued an aggregate of (i) 70,326,229 flow-through units of the Company (" FT Units ") consisting of 64,215,117 FT Units at an issue price of C$0.50 per FT Unit and 6,111,112 FT Units at an issue price of C$0.54 per FT Unit, for aggregate gross proceeds of C$35,407,558.98 and (ii) 277,051,466 units of the Company (" HD Units ") at a price of C$0.26 per HD Unit, for aggregate gross proceeds of C$72,033,381.16.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

×