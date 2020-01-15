Investing in Graphene Companies

Interested in investing in graphene? Here’s an overview of a wide selection of publicly traded graphene companies from around the world.









Many people are interested in investing in graphene, but with the graphene industry still in its infancy, putting money into the space can be a risky endeavor. After all, who’s to say which companies will go on to be successful and which will fall by the wayside?

The so-called “wonder material” has many exciting characteristics, including conductivity. But while graphene is made of some of the strongest material on Earth, in some ways that’s a double-edged sword.

For example, because applications of graphene have the potential to spur advances in a variety of sectors — from solar cells to integrated circuits — it’s easy for companies to exaggerate their activities. Indeed, the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority has warned in the past of scams concerning graphene.

Graphene investment can also be tough simply because so many companies that focus on the material are private. While such companies may ultimately become public via an initial public offering or other means, there’s no guarantee of that happening.

With that in mind, here’s a look at some of the publicly traded graphene companies currently on the market, plus a few private graphene companies in which it’s possible for investors to gain a toehold. For investors looking to get in on the excitement of graphene investment, these may offer opportunities.

Companies are listed in alphabetical order and all have market caps of over US$5 million. All information and data was accurate as of January 14, 2020.

1. Applied Graphene Materials (LSE:AGM,OTC Pink:APGMF)

Market cap: GBP 7.66 million

Applied Graphene Materials has created a proprietary “bottom-up” process for making high-specification graphene. It believes in graphene’s potential to enhance the characteristics of other materials.

The company offers graphene powder and is also able to disperse graphene powder across a range of matrixes. Applied Graphene received a Nobel Prize in 2010 and launched graphene prosthetics in 2017. That same year, Puraglobe used the company’s graphene in a new product called Graphenics.

Expanding further into commercial markets, Applied Graphene has launched its Genable dispersion technology into South Africa via a strategic partnership with chemical company Carst & Walker.

2. Archer Materials (ASX:AXE,OTC Pink:ARRXF)

Market cap: AU$33.99 million

Advanced materials company Archer Materials operates graphene businesses through its subsidiary Carbon Allotropes. Offering a range of graphene products, including graphene powder, nanocomposites and oxide, Carbon Allotropes also integrates research and consulting services for graphene installations.

3. Comet Resources (ASX:COI)

Market cap: AU$6.51 million

Australia-based Comet Resources has developed a graphene process that utilizes its graphite-mining operation in Springdale, Western Australia. Its graphene product is created through an electrical exfoliation process.

Mining at Springdale commenced in 2016, and currently extends over 220 square kilometers.

4. Directa Plus (LSE:DCTA,OTC Pink:DTPKF)

Market cap: C$45.75 million

Leading graphene nanoplatelet producer Directa Plus’ products are designed for commercial applications such as textiles and composites. Based in Italy, Directa Plus claims it has developed patented graphene material that is both portable and scalable.

Directa Plus casts a wide net, even using its graphene for golf balls with the aim of improving users’ control and swings using elasticity.

5. First Graphene (ASX:FGR)

Market cap: AU$64.13 million

First Graphene is an advanced materials company that is looking to position itself in the lowest-cost quartile of global graphene suppliers. The company says it has developed an environmentally sound method of converting ultra-high-grade graphite into the lowest-cost, highest-quality graphene in bulk quantities. It is working with three Australian universities on developing graphene products and associated intellectual properties, including PureGRAPH, its graphene powder.

First Graphene ultimately plans to be a vertically integrated graphene producer. Applications from its products extend to fire retardancy, energy storage and concrete, among others.

6. Grafoid

Market cap: C$7.48 million [Focus Graphite (TSXV:FMS,OTCQB:FCSMF)]

As mentioned, many companies focused on graphene are private, and Grafoid is one of them. However, Focus Graphite’s close relationship with Grafoid — serving as a major shareholder — means that Focus investors have exposure to Grafoid. The company is therefore a graphene investment option to consider.

Grafoid is a company principally engaged in a proprietary graphene development process that is economically viable. Its graphene process is applicable to both commercial and industrial-scale demands. In 2019, Grafoid broadened its reach into the 3D printing market.

Its key product is its high-purity, economically scalable MesoGraf graphene, which is created via a unique proprietary process. The company prides itself on this process, which it says is much more environmentally friendly than current methods for producing graphene. Grafoid’s hope is that MesoGraf may eventually eliminate current graphene cost issues.

7. Haydale Graphene Industries (LSE:HAYD)

Market cap: GBP 6.01 million

Haydale Graphene Industries is the holding company for both Haydale and Haydale Composite Solutions. The former has developed a patented proprietary scalable plasma process that’s aimed at functionalizing graphene and other nanomaterials. Using the technology, Haydale is able to supply tailored solutions to both raw material suppliers and product manufacturers.

The latter is focused on the design, development and commercialization of advanced polymer composite materials. Haydale Composite Solutions takes care of the entire development cycle, from applied research to setting up manufacturing plants.

8. NanoXplore (TSXV:GRA,OTCOX:NNXPF)

Market cap: C$161.31 million

Established in 2011, NanoXplore is a public graphene company founded by Soroush Nazarpour.

On its website, NanoXplore highlights the quality of its graphene, noting that it’s able to produce high volumes of the material at affordable prices due to its “unique production process.” That process is reportedly “environmentally friendly and compatible with a wide range of manufacturing processes and government regulations.”

The company offers different products, from its GrapheneBlack graphene powder to various engineered polyolefin masterbatches with standardized graphene concentrations. In 2019, NanoXplore announced that using GrapheneBlack in plastic products greatly increases their reusability and recyclability.

9. Talga Resources (ASX:TLG,OTC Pink:TLGRF)

Market cap: AU$109.64 million

Talga Resources, a graphene company with headquarters in Perth, Australia, develops scalable graphene products that are specifically focused on the polymer, battery and construction industries. Its graphene facilities are primarily situated in Germany through Talga Advanced Material. Its graphene facility operates in line with its testing facility.

As part of its vertical operations, Talga Resources operates graphite-mining operations in Sweden in cities including Vittangi, Pitea, Jalkunen and Raitajärvi. Central to its graphene processes, the company cites its low-cost ability to produce graphene from high-grade graphite raw ore.

10. Versarien (LSE:VRS)

Market cap: GBP 119.3 million

Versarien makes advanced materials for blue-chip companies across a number of its subsidiaries. It has secured partnerships with BP Polymers, Further Chinese Aerospace and AXIA Materials.

The company says that its proprietary graphene capabilities include areas such as 3D printers, composite materials and thermal interface materials.

11. XG Sciences

Market cap: US$16.72 billion [POSCO (NYSE:PKX,OTC Pink:PKXFF)]

Privately owned XG Sciences manufactures and sells xGnP graphene nanoplatelets. The nanoplatelets are ideal for a number of applications, including printed electronics.

POSCO, a multinational steelmaker based in South Korea, holds a significant stake in XG Sciences and offers a way for those interested in graphene investment to get a foot in the door.

12. ZEN Graphene Solutions (TSXV:ZEN,OTC Pink:ZENYF)

Market cap: C$27.34 million

With over C$2 million in funding received by the Canadian government, ZEN Graphene Solutions applies its core research operations to developing industrial-quality graphene. Utilizing its interest in the Albany graphite deposit in Northern Ontario, the company is developing graphene solutions for concrete and composite materials, ultimately for mass production.

What the company marks as a distinguishing factor is its unique graphite-mining discovery, made in 2011: the Albany graphite deposit is among the only high-purity deposits discovered in the world.

Private graphene companies

The graphene stocks listed above are by no means the only graphene-focused companies out there, especially in terms of the private space. Investors interested in graphene investment would also do well to keep an eye on these private companies focused on graphene technology: 2D Carbon Tech, ACS Material, Advanced Graphene Products, Anderlab Materials, Graphene Platform and Graphenea.

This is an updated version of an article originally published by the Investing News Network in 2015.

