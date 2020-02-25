Renforth Drills 1.25 g/t Au over 7.5m at a Vertical Depth of 330m in a 110m Western Step Out on the Piché Volcanic Mine Vein Sequence at New Alger

Renforth Resources Inc. announces results from first hole drilled in the 2020 drill program at their New Alger property.









All 3 known mine area veins were intersected in this hole, widths up to 16m in the vein package

REN-20-38 creates one of the deepest pierce points at New Alger at 360m vertical depth with an interval of 1.84 g/t Au over 1m in Vein #1.

REN-20-38 is 300m in from the western property boundary, >700m from the main shaft of the historic Thompson-Cadillac Mine and the current deepest pierce point at 404m vertical depth. REN-20-38 results give depth continuity across the property.

Renforth Resources Inc. (CSE:RFR, OTC Pink:RFHRF) (“Renforth” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce results from the first hole drilled in the 2020 drill program at their wholly owned New Alger property, located on 1.4 kms of the Cadillac Break near Cadillac, Quebec. REN-20-38, a successful 110m step out to the west from any previous Renforth drilling of the Piché volcanics, is additional validation of the results obtained in the 1940’s drilling by Alger Gold Mines Limited which demonstrate gold mineralization across the entire western portion of New Alger.

With this drillhole, the furthest west, Renforth notes that, once again, the mineralized zones are associated not only with the quartz veins, there is additional width provided by the gold bearing alteration halo, also present in the eastern portion of the property. In this hole the typical blue/grey quartz veins are not as robust as they are to the east, possibly pinching. In the zones there are several competent lithologies present which have been fractured and brecciated, displaying carbonate, sericite and biotite alteration, these are carrying gold over widths greater than the width of the veins.

REN-20-38 Assay Highlights

Hole # From To Length Au g/t REN-20-38 351.5 351.9 0.4 1.43 REN-20-38 367.8 369 1.2 0.21 REN-20-38 387.4 392 4.6 2.87 Vein #3 or 387.4 391.4 4 3.25 incl 387.4 387.6 0.2 6.73 incl 389 389.75 0.75 8.75 or 389 391.4 2.4 4.56 REN-20-38 428 444 16 0.36 Vein #2 incl 432.5 433.5 1 2.3 or 432.5 435 2.5 1.5 or 428 439.9 11.9 0.45 REN-20-38 446.2 447 0.8 6.35 REN-20-38 469.5 477 7.5 1.25 Vein #1 incl 469.5 472 2.5 0.882 incl 473 474 1 3.55 incl 476 477 1 1.84

*Length measurements given are measured in core, not true width

The first interval presented in the table above, 1.43 g/t Au over 0.4m, is of interest as it is a new, narrow, blue/grey quartz vein within the volcanics which is crosscutting the drillhole at an angle. This is unlike the mine area veins, which run generally east/west on the property, so the north/south drillhole intersects those veins in a perpendicular manner, giving a fairly accurate idea of width. Cross-cutting veins, known to be present at New Alger, are problematic to intersect with the current direction of drilling, they can be missed. Identifying cross-cutting, or flat-lying, structures will require more work.

Sample data referred to in this press release was obtained from samples bagged, tagged and sealed in the field, and then hand delivered to Laboratoire d’Analyse Bourlamaque, in Bourlamaque, Québec for fire assay for gold. QAQC protocols observed include the insertion of blank ad standard samples by Renforth geologists in the field, in addition to any internal QAQC performed by the lab.

Technical information in this press release was reviewed and approved by Francis R. Newton P.Geo (OGQ # 2129), a “Qualified Person” pursuant to NI 43-101.

For further information please contact:

Renforth Resources Inc.

Nicole Brewster

President and Chief Executive Officer

T:416-818-1393

E: nicole@renforthresources.com

#269 – 1099 Kingston Road, Pickering ON L1V 1B5

ABOUT RENFORTH

Renforth Resources Inc. is a Toronto-based gold exploration company with five wholly owned surface gold bearing properties located in the Provinces of Quebec and Ontario, Canada.

In Quebec Renforth holds the New Alger and Parbec properties, in the Cadillac and Malartic gold camps respectively, with gold present at surface and to some depth, located on the Cadillac Break. In both instances’ additional gold bearing structures, other than the Cadillac Break, have been found on each property and require additional exploration. Renforth also holds Malartic West, contiguous to the western boundary of the Canadian Malartic Mine property, located in the Pontiac Sediments, this property is gold bearing and was the recent site of a copper discovery. In addition to this Renforth has optioned the wholly owned Denain-Pershing gold bearing property, located near Louvicourt, Quebec, to O3 Mining Inc.

In Ontario Renforth holds the Nixon-Bartleman surface gold occurrence west of Timmins Ontario, drilled, channeled and sampled over 500m – this historic property also requires additional exploration to define the extent of the mineralization.

No securities regulatory authority has approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and information under applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward looking. Forward-looking statements are frequently identified by such words as ‘may’, ‘will’, ‘plan’, ‘expect’, ‘believe’, ‘anticipate’, ‘estimate’, ‘intend’ and similar words referring to future events and results. Such statements and information are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, fluctuating commodity prices, the risks of obtaining necessary approvals, licenses and permits and the availability of financing, as described in more detail in the Company’s securities filings available at www.sedar.com. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and the reader is cautioned against placing undue reliance thereon. Forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is provided and the Company assumes no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

SOURCE

