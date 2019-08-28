Noble Fully Repays Mining Land Taxes on Project 81

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. (“Noble” or the “Company”) (TSXV:NOB, FRANKFURT:NB7, OTC:NLPXF) is pleased to announced that it has fully repaid all mining land taxes that had accrued on the patented properties comprising the bulk of its Project 81 property.









Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. (“Noble” or the “Company”) (TSXV:NOB, FRANKFURT:NB7, OTC:NLPXF) is pleased to announced that it has fully repaid all mining land taxes that had accrued on the patented properties comprising the bulk of its Project 81 property.

As previously announced (see Noble’s news release of October 17, 2017, as well as Noble’s interim and annual financial statements and management’s discussion and analysis filed during the ensuing period), Noble had entered into an agreement (the “Agreement”) with Ontario’s Ministry of Energy, Northern Development and Mines regarding the payment of tax arrears and accrued interest (the “Tax Arrears”) on Noble’s Project 81. The Agreement also covered payment of taxes accruing and due through the end of 2019. Under the Agreement, the total payable by Noble in installments was $285,468.65. Subsequent to entering into the Agreement, Noble diligently paid all installments, and elected to pay the final installment before the scheduled payment date. Having paid that final installment, Noble has received confirmation from the Government of Ontario that all payments were received and that there are currently no mining land taxes owing on the patented properties within Project 81.

About Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.:

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. is a Canadian-based junior exploration company which, in addition to its shareholdings in in Spruce Ridge Resources Ltd. And MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd. and its interest in the Holdsworth gold exploration property in the area of Wawa, Ontario, holds in excess of 79,000 hectares of mineral rights in the Timmins – Cochrane areas of Northern Ontario known as Project 81. Project 81 hosts multiple diversified drill-ready gold, nickel-cobalt and base metal exploration targets at various stages of exploration. More detailed information is available on the website at www.noblemineralexploration.com. Noble’s common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “NOB”.

Cautionary Statement:

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

The foregoing information may contain forward-looking statements relating to the future performance of Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. Forward-looking statements, specifically those concerning future performance, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from the Company’s plans and expectations. These plans, expectations, risks and uncertainties are detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with the TSX Venture Exchange and securities regulators. Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Click here to connect with Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. (TSXV:NOB, FRANKFURT:NB7, OTC:NLPXF) for an Investor Presentation.