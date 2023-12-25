Please confirm your editon.
Want to change your edition?Go to your My INN page.
Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- Lithium Outlook
- Oil and Gas Outlook
- Gold Outlook Report
- Uranium Outlook
- Rare Earths Outlook
- All Outlook Reports
- Top Generative AI Stocks
- Top EV Stocks
- Biggest AI Companies
- Biggest Blockchain Stocks
- Biggest Cryptocurrency-mining Stocks
- Biggest Cybersecurity Companies
- Biggest Robotics Companies
- Biggest Social Media Companies
- Biggest Technology ETFs
- Artificial Intellgience ETFs
- Robotics ETFs
- Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs
- Artificial Intelligence Outlook
- EV Outlook
- Cleantech Outlook
- Crypto Outlook
- Tech Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
- Cannabis Weekly Round-Up
- Top Alzheimer's Treatment Stocks
- Top Biotech Stocks
- Top Plant-based Food Stocks
- Biggest Cannabis Stocks
- Biggest Pharma Stocks
- Longevity Stocks to Watch
- Psychedelics Stocks to Watch
- Top Cobalt Stocks
- Small Biotech ETFs to Watch
- Top Life Science ETFs
- Biggest Pharmaceutical ETFs
- Life Science Outlook
- Biotech Outlook
- Cannabis Outlook
- Pharma Outlook
- Psychedelics Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
5 Top Weekly TSXV Stocks: Rio2 Leads After Fenix Project Gets EIA Approval
Last week's top-gaining mining and energy stocks on the TSXV were Rio2, Firefox Gold, EV Nickel, Arras Minerals and Defense Metals.
The S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX) saw gains in the week leading up to the holiday break, adding 26.27 points to close at 557.12.
Canada’s gross domestic product (GDP) was unchanged for the month of October, with Statscan reporting last Friday (December 22) a nominal 0.1 percent growth in service industries and an even split for increases and decreases between the 20 industrial sectors it tracks. As the GDP has remained flat and still hasn’t slipped into loss territory, that indicates the economy is not in a recession.
However, relief in the form of rate cuts isn’t expected soon, with Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem saying the central bank wouldn’t be cutting rates until there was a clear indication inflation was well on a path to reaching a 2 percent target.
South of the border things were a little more rosy, as inflation data for November released this past Friday showed that the personal consumption expenditure index, a key gauge used by the US Federal Reserve to measure inflation, rose 3.2 percent year-over-year, surprising analysts who had expected a slightly higher year-over-year gain of 3.3 percent.
The past week was the last full week of trading before the extended holiday break. How have junior mining stocks on the TSXV performed before the four-day break? Keep reading to find out.
1. Rio2 (TSXV:RIO)
Weekly gain: 73.91 percent; market cap: C$104.8 million; current share price: C$0.40
Rio2 is a junior gold development and mining company focused on bringing its Fenix gold project in the Atacama region of Chile to production. The site, located 20 kilometers south of Kinross Gold’s (TSX:K,NYSE:KGC) La Coipa gold and silver mine, has measured and indicated reserves of 4.8 million ounces of gold. Once built the mine is expected to deliver 1.32 million ounces of gold per year, with a lifespan of 16.2 years.
Construction at the site has been halted since a July 2022 decision that denied the company’s environmental impact assessment, which was the necessary approval to continue with the project. Following a review, Rio2 said in a September 2022 release it had identified numerous discrepancies with factual and procedural matters of the review and would be exercising its right to an administrative appeal.
Shares in Rio2 reached a year-to-date high last week of C$0.405 following news on Wednesday (December 20) that the company has secured approval for its environmental impact assessment for Fenix. This critical step will allow Rio2 to begin permitting and financing for the next phase of construction in 2024.
2. Firefox Gold (TSXV:FFOX)
Weekly gain: 50 percent; market cap: C$12.19 million; current share price: C$0.09
Firefox Gold is an exploration company focused on its projects in Finland, including the Mustajärvi gold project. The site in Northern Finland hosts a 2.1 kilometer strike zone at which drilling has uncovered multiple high-grade intercepts including 15.04 grams per metric ton (g/t) gold over 13.05 meters.
Among its other assets are what it refers to as its Northern Group properties, which includes several prospective gold targets such as its Sarvi project and its Kolho Trend target, which covers a 23-kilometer-long contact zone with gold-bearing potential. Firefox received its first exploration permit for the site’s Nuttio target earlier in 2023 and began exploration activities in April, but has not released results.
Shares in Firefox saw gains this past week following an announcement on Wednesday that it had entered into a strategic financing agreement with Agnico Eagle Mines (TSX:AEM,NYSE:AEM) for C$1.43 million, for total gross proceeds of C$1.69 million which would provide funding for exploration efforts at Mustajärvi and other Lapland projects. Concurrently, the two companies entered an earn-in agreement in which Agnico Eagle can earn a 51 percent stake in the Kolho property by incurring US$5 million in exploration spending within five years.
3. EV Nickel (TSXV:EVNI)
Weekly gain: 46.34 percent; market cap: C$23.82 million; current share price: C$0.30
EV Nickel is a nickel exploration company focused on its Shaw Dome asset south of Timmins in Ontario, Canada. The project consists of over 30,000 hectares, with more than 100 kilometers of strike length. Its two primary zones are the W4 zone, which contains measured, indicated and inferred reserves of 19,640.5 metric tons (MT) of nickel; and the large-scale CarLang area, which hosts indicated and inferred resources of 2.4 million metric tons of nickel.
Shares in EV Nickel are up more than 46 percent this week, although the company hasn’t released any news since its interim financial report on November 28.
4. Arras Minerals (TSXV:ARK)
Weekly gain: 44.44 percent; market cap: C$16.10 million; current share price: C$0.325
Arras Minerals is a junior exploration and development company with a portfolio of copper and gold assets located in Northeast Kazakhstan, specifically focused on the development of projects within the Bozshakol-Chingiz magmatic arc. The company currently holds the third largest land package in the country at 3,300 kilometers, behind only Rio Tinto (ASX:RIO,LSE:RIO,NYSE:RIO) and Fortescue (ASX:FMG,OTCQX:FSUMF).
Arras has seen significant gains in the past week, although its most recent update was the announcement of a strategic alliance with Teck Resources (TSX:TECK.A,TSX:TECK.B,NYSE:TECK) on December 7. The alliance would target critical metals in Arras’ portfolio in the Bozshakol-Chingiz magmatic arc, but does not include Arras’ flagship Beskauga copper-gold project and its Stepnoe, Ekidos, Aimandai and Elemes exploration licenses.
5. Defense Metals (TSXV:DEFN)
Weekly gain: 37.5 percent; market cap: C$70.34 million; current share price: C$0.22
Defense Metals is a rare earth metals exploration and development company that is currently focused on its 100 percent owned Wicheeda property near Prince George in British Columbia, Canada. The project hosts measured and indicated mineral reserves of 699,000 MT of total rare earth oxides.
Shares in Defense have seen price gains this past week following an announcement on Monday (December 18) of the results of its annual general meeting that indicated that all matters submitted to shareholders were approved.
Data for this 5 Top Weekly TSXV Performers article was retrieved on December 22 at 12:30 p.m. PST using TradingView's stock screener. Only companies with market capitalizations greater than C$10 million prior to the week's gains are included. Companies within the non-energy minerals and energy minerals are considered.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Dean Belder, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Dean has been writing in one form or another since penning stage plays in his youth. He is a graduate of both Emily Carr University and Simon Fraser University, with a BFA in photography and a BA in communications.
As a writer, Dean has traveled throughout BC and the Pacific Northwest covering cultural events, interviewing small business owners and working alongside fellow writers and photographers from publications like Rolling Stone Magazine, Spin and the Georgia Straight.
Dean has a keen interest in investing, and enjoys learning about the mining industry and better understanding the technical aspects of trading. In his spare time, Dean is an avid home chef, ponders the space-time continuum and makes his own cider. On weekends he can be found cycling the Seawall, exploring farmers markets or sampling the city’s local craft breweries.
Outlook Reports
Featured Gold Investing Stocks
Browse Companies
MARKETS
COMMODITIES
|Commodities
|Gold
|2068.43
|+4.88
|Silver
|23.90
|+0.09
|Copper
|3.90
|+0.01
|Oil
|72.36
|+0.06
|Heating Oil
|2.57
|+0.04
|Natural Gas
|2.66
|+0.14
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.
Dean has been writing in one form or another since penning stage plays in his youth. He is a graduate of both Emily Carr University and Simon Fraser University, with a BFA in photography and a BA in communications.
As a writer, Dean has traveled throughout BC and the Pacific Northwest covering cultural events, interviewing small business owners and working alongside fellow writers and photographers from publications like Rolling Stone Magazine, Spin and the Georgia Straight.
Dean has a keen interest in investing, and enjoys learning about the mining industry and better understanding the technical aspects of trading. In his spare time, Dean is an avid home chef, ponders the space-time continuum and makes his own cider. On weekends he can be found cycling the Seawall, exploring farmers markets or sampling the city’s local craft breweries.
Follow
Learn about our editorial policies.