VIDEO — Lobo Tiggre: Gold, Silver, Uranium and More — Commodities for Now and Later
"I think as investors and speculators, to make money you need to look at what's happening now, what does the data say now," Lobo Tiggre said.
At this year's Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC), Lobo Tiggre, editor and founder of IndependentSpeculator.com, spoke about the difference between rationalism and empiricism when it comes to investing.
"The bottom line there is that rationalism is this theory thing; empiricism is what does the data say," he explained. "I think as investors and speculators, to make money you need to look at what's happening now, what does the data say now."
For Tiggre, gold and uranium are two "now" sectors that he's paying attention to.
In terms of gold, he said he has confidence because its price rise over the last several months makes sense.
"It's up for a reason," Tiggre explained on the sidelines of the show. "The DXY, the dollar, has been so directly correlating inversely with gold prices and silver prices over the last year … That mechanism is real, and it was a headwind for gold all of last year until the end. That has changed. The mechanism hasn't changed, but the direction of the dollar has changed."
When it comes to uranium, he urged investors who are disappointed with the commodity's sideways movement to "have a sense of proportion," saying that the market looks great from both a fundamental and technical perspective.
Points working in uranium's favor include Japanese nuclear reactor restarts, buying from the Sprott Physical Uranium Trust (TSX:U.UN), the US government entering the market and potential restrictions on supply out of Kazakhstan.
"All these factors are extremely bullish, and it's happening now," he said.
Of course, not everything is a "now" story, and Tiggre said that while he's bullish on areas like copper and battery metals, he sees them as longer-term plays, especially as recession concerns loom large.
"I'm in the recession camp. I don't believe soft landing scenarios, I don't believe mild and short," he said. "I think we're going to see a serious global recession — or rather, I think one has already started and will be acknowledged this year."
Watch the interview above for more from Tiggre on gold, silver, uranium and other commodities. You can also click here for the Investing News Network's full VRIC playlist on YouTube.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
MARKETS
COMMODITIES
|Commodities
|Gold
|1871.21
|+3.04
|Silver
|22.29
|+0.01
|Copper
|4.04
|+0.01
|Palladium
|1713.17
|0.00
|Platinum
|1087.26
|0.00
|Oil
|74.52
|+0.41
|Heating Oil
|2.77
|0.00
|Natural Gas
|2.49
|+0.03
DOWNLOAD FREE REPORTS
BROWSE COMPANIES BY SECTOR
- Agriculture Investing
- Phosphate Investing
- Potash Investing
- Base Metals Investing
- Copper Investing
- Iron Investing
- Lead Investing
- Nickel Investing
- Zinc Investing
- Battery Metals Investing
- Cobalt Investing
- Graphite Investing
- Lithium Investing
- Manganese Investing
- Vanadium Investing
- Critical Metals Investing
- Magnesium Investing
- Rare Earth Investing
- Scandium Investing
- Tantalum Investing
- Tellurium Investing
- Tungsten Investing
- Energy Investing
- Oil and Gas Investing
- Uranium Investing
- Gem Investing
- Diamond Investing
- Industrial Metals Investing
- Aluminum Investing
- Chromium Investing
- Coal Investing
- Molybdenum Investing
- Tin Investing
- Precious Metals Investing
- Gold Investing
- Palladium Investing
- Platinum Investing
- Silver Investing
- 3D Printing Investing
- Bitcoin Investing
- Blockchain Investing
- Cleantech Investing
- Cloud Investing
- Cryptocurrencies
- Data Investing
- Emerging Tech Investing
- Artificial Intelligence Investing
- Mobile Investing
- Robotics Investing
- Fintech Investing
- Gaming Investing
- Esports Investing
- Nanoscience Investing
- Graphene Investing
- Nanotech Investing
- Security Investing
Featured Gold Investing Stocks
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.