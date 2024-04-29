Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Lanthanein Resources Ltd

Significant Gold, Copper and Nickel Soil Anomalies at Lady Grey Project

Lanthanein Resources Limited (ASX: LNR) (“Lanthanein” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the gold and base metal results from the recent tenement wide soil sampling programme at the Lady Grey Lithium Project (“Lady Grey”) directly adjacent to Covalent Lithium’s (SQM & Wesfarmers) Earl Grey Mine, 189Mt @1.53% Li2O¹ at Mount Holland in the Forrestania Greenstone Belt. The programme collected 1,893 samples and has identified multiple coincident gold, copper and nickel anomalies (Figure 1, 2 and 3).

  • New Gold, Copper and Nickel soil anomalies identified in the recently completed soil sampling programme
  • >2km long gold anomaly coincident with structural flexure
  • Peak result of 256ppb Au, with a total of 87 samples returning ≥25ppb Au
  • Historic Bounty Gold Mine which produced ~1.3moz Au on Covalent Lithium’s (SQM & Wesfarmers, 50/50) Earl Grey Mine, 189Mt @1.53% Li2O¹ Mount Holland mine site located adjacent to Lady Grey Project
  • Peak result of 170ppm Cu, with a total of 300 samples returning ≥50ppm Cu
  • Peak result of 263ppm Ni, with a total of 464 samples returning ≥100ppm Ni
  • Strong spatial correlation between Gold, Copper, Nickel and Sulphur anomalism
  • Exploration work programmes targeting drilling mid year

Mr Brian Thomas, Technical Director of Lanthanein commented: “We are greatly encouraged by the identification of multiple new gold, copper and nickel anomalies picked up by the recent tenement wide soil sampling programme which adds another dimension to the project wide prospectivity following the recent discovery of two large Lithium anomalies, Godzilla and Avenger. The Forrestania region is well known historically for its significant gold production with the old Bounty Mine producing ~1.3moz Au, plus the region has proven nickel endowment with the IGO’s, Forrestania Operations ~30km to the south. We will now accelerate our work programmes and approvals processes to be drilling these targets by mid-year.”

Figure 1: New Gold Anomalies at the Lady Grey Lithium Project.

Figure 2: New Copper Anomalies at the Lady Grey Lithium Project.

Figure 3: New Nickel Anomalies at the Lady Grey Lithium Project.

Figure 4: New Sulphur Anomalies at the Lady Grey Lithium Project.

UltraFine+TM Soil Sampling Programme

The survey was completed on a minimum spacing of 400m x 100m, with a total of 1,893 soil samples collected.

Figures 1 through 4 show the soil anomalies delineated from the sampling results. The five gold soil anomalies in Figure 1, represent areas with >50ppb Au – considered highly anomalous using this soil sampling technique. The largest gold anomaly is extends over 2km of strike and is located in a highly favourable structural setting. The copper and nickel anomalies are spatially adjacent to each other along with the high sulphur with a peak value of 5.33% and 50 samples >0.05% which would indicate the presence of weathered sulphides. Exploration reconnaissance and further geochemical sampling is planned to investigate the potential for magmatic sulphides and the presence of gossanous outcrop or subcrop.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Lanthanein Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

LNR:AU
Culpeo Minerals

2024 Energy Transition Metals Summit Presentation

Culpeo Minerals Limited (“Culpeo” or the “Company”) (ASX:CPO, OTCQB:CPORF) is pleased to present its investor presentation.
Miramar Resources

Miramar Secures EIS Funding for Bangemall Ni-Cu-Co-PGE Drilling

Miramar Resources Limited (ASX:M2R, “Miramar” or “the Company”) is pleased to advise that it has been successful in securing funding under the WA Government’s Exploration Incentive Scheme (EIS) for drilling at the Company’s 100%-owned district-scale Bangemall Projects in the Gascoyne region of Western Australia.

Culpeo Minerals

Quarterly Cashflow Report

Culpeo Minerals Limited (“Culpeo” or the “Company”) (ASX:CPO, OTCQB:CPORF) has released its Quarterly Cash Flow Report.


Culpeo Minerals

Quarterly Activities Report for the Period Ended 31 March 2024

Culpeo Minerals Limited (“Culpeo” or the “Company”) (ASX:CPO, OTCQB:CPORF) is pleased to report on its activities for the Quarter ended 31 March 2024 (the Quarter).

Inside of a copper mine with BHP and Anglo American logos.

Anglo American Rejects BHP's "Undervalued" US$38.8 Billion Bid

London-based Anglo American (LSE:AAL,OTCQX:AAUKF) has rejectedmining behemoth BHP's (ASX:BHP,LSE:BHP,NYSE:BHP) US$38.8 billion bid to acquire the company.

"The BHP proposal is opportunistic and fails to value Anglo American's prospects, while significantly diluting the relative value upside participation of Anglo American's shareholders relative to BHP's shareholders," said Anglo Chairman Stuart Chambers in a Friday (April 26) statement. BHP's offer for the company was made public on Thursday (April 25).

The proposal, whose aim is to create the world's largest copper miner while divesting Anglo's iron ore and platinum assets in South Africa, has been met with mixed reactions from market watchers.

Miramar Resources

Quarterly Activities & Cashflow Report - Quarter ending 31 March 2024

Miramar Resources Limited (ASX:M2R, “Miramar” or “the Company”) is pleased to provide a summary of activities completed during the Quarter ending 31 March 2024.

