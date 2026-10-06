Investor InsightCulpeo Minerals offers investors exposure to high-grade copper exploration in Chile’s Coastal Cordillera, backed by a fully funded, near-term exploration program and a management team with proven Chilean mining experience.
Overview
Chile is the world’s top copper producer, holding 21 percent of overall copper reserves. The country also exports mining services to 39 markets, exceeding US$100 million annually.
Australian company Culpeo Minerals is seeking to benefit from this jurisdiction, aiming to help address the copper supply gap outside the usual sources. The company’s copper exploration is focused in Chile's Coquimbo region, particularly the Coastal Cordillera, which hosts some of the world's largest and highest-grade copper systems.
Culpeo Minerals’ flagship asset is the Lana Corina Project, where it holds a 50 percent interest. The company retains an option to increase its stake to 80 percent.
Lana Corina is located roughly 350km north of Santiago and boasts high-grade mineralisation, with a standout drilling intersection of up to 454 metres at 0.96 percent copper equivalent from 90 metres.
The company is seeking to replicate its delivery of long copper-moly intercepts at Lana Corina with its Fortuna Project, located 10km north of Lana Corina. Activity at Fortuna is focused on the La Florida Prospect, which delivered multiple high-grade results from a maiden drilling program.
Led by a Board with significant Chilean in-country experience and relationships built over more than two decades, the company is concurrently running multiple work streams including diamond drilling, geophysical surveying and assay follow-ups across both projects.
As of August 2026, the company reported a cash position of approximately AU$2.1 million and is fully funded for its near-term exploration programs.
Company Highlights
- “The Copper Country”: Culpeo Minerals is focused on Chile, the world’s top copper producer. Its assets are located in the Coastal Cordillera, which hosts some of the world's largest and highest-grade copper systems.
- Option to earn 80 percent stake: The company's flagship asset is the Lana Corina Project, in which it holds a 50 percent interest and retains an option to increase its stake to 80 percent.
- Infrastructure upside: Infrastructure established within Lana Corina’s area includes sealed road access and a 75-megawatt power station approximately 3km away.
- Fully funded exploration program: The company reported a cash position of approximately AU$2.1 million as of August 2026 and is fully funded for its near-term exploration programs.
- Experienced management: The company is led by a team with proven Chilean mining experience, including the discovery of the El Zorro gold project by Tesoro Gold (ASX:TSO,OTCQB:TSORF).
Key Projects
Lana Corina Project
Lana Corina is Culpeo Minerals’ flagship asset and the source of its original copper-molybdenum discovery. Under the terms of its earn-in agreement, Culpeo retains an option to increase its 50 percent stake to 80 percent, subject to four payments that will conclude in March 2028.
Drill results at Lana Corina run roughly 90 percent copper and 10 percent molybdenum. Historical diamond drilling has returned a series of thick, high-grade intercepts along a mineralised corridor extending more than 3km and up to 400 metres wide, up to 454 metres at 0.96 percent copper equivalent from 90 metres.
A maiden diamond drilling program has commenced at its Vista Montana Prospect, located roughly 1km north-east of the Lana Corina discovery and interpreted as part of the same mineralised corridor. The company said that a concurrent induced-polarisation survey is being run across Vista Montana and Lana Corina to refine existing targets and identify new ones.
Infrastructure established within Lana Corina’s area includes sealed road access and a 75-megawatt power station approximately 3km away. Culpeo is currently negotiating a long-term access agreement with the local Soruco community to support regular, ongoing drilling.
Fortuna Project
Located approximately 10km north of Lana Corina, Fortuna hosts a suite of outcropping copper and gold targets, including the El Quillay North and South Prospects.
Exploration is currently focused at the La Florida Prospect, where surface rock-chip sampling has returned results of up to 3.96 percent copper and 2.61g per tonne gold. Rock chip sampling was completed in June 2026, with four out of 15 samples returning greater than 1 percent copper, up to 3 percent copper.
Drilling at El Quillay South has also returned high-grade copper-gold sub-intervals, and the company has completed an IP survey to define further drill targets, including at La Florida. The company said it continues to test the Fortuna land package for a source of the mineralisation identified at surface.
Management Team
Geoff McNamara — Non-Executive Chairman & Founder
A geologist with more than 30 years of international resource sector experience as a founder, project manager and fund manager, George McNamara has worked in private equity and is a Fellow of the AusIMM and a member of the Australian Institute of Company Directors. He previously held operational roles including Project Manager, Senior Mine Geologist and Mine Geologist with Ivanhoe Mines, Lion Ore International and Western Mining Corporation. He is the Co-Founder and Non-Executive Director of Tesoro Gold Limited, which discovered the El Zorro gold project in Chile.
Zeffron Reeves — Non-Executive Director
Zeffron Reeves is a geologist with more than 20 years of experience across the resources sector, spanning greenfield exploration, discovery, definition, feasibility, construction, production and closure. He holds a track record of successfully identifying and delineating gold projects in Brazil and Chile and is also the Co-Founder and Managing Director of Tesoro Gold Ltd.
Paul Schmiede — Non-Executive Director
With 25 years of experience in mining, exploration and corporate development across Australia, Burkina Faso and the Democratic Republic of Congo, Paul Schmiede is a mining engineer and currently the Vice President, Corporate Development for Sarama Resources. He was previously Vice President, Operations Project Development at Moto Goldmines, where he managed the pre-feasibility and definitive feasibility studies for the 22-million-ounce Moto Gold Project in the DRC (now Kibali Gold), and earlier held senior operational and management roles with companies like Gold Fields and Western Mining Corporation.
Ed Turner — Technical Manager
Ed Turner is a geologist and mining executive with over 35 years of resource experience. He has led companies across Australia, Eastern Europe, Africa and South America, including Kingwest Resources, where he played a significant role in increasing the mineral resource from 170,000 to 550,000 ounces. He is also the former managing director of Lodestar Minerals.
Sergio Uribe — Chilean Country Managers
With over 10 years of experience in greenfield exploration, discovery production and tailings reclamation, Sergio Uribe is a corporate administrator and manager. He is well acquainted with Chile, with his previous leadership roles including Country Manager for Tesoro Gold and General Manager of Acorn Mining Chile.