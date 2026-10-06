Culpeo Minerals offers investors exposure to high-grade copper exploration in Chile’s Coastal Cordillera, backed by a fully funded, near-term exploration program and a management team with proven Chilean mining experience.

Chile is the world’s top copper producer, holding 21 percent of overall copper reserves. The country also exports mining services to 39 markets, exceeding US$100 million annually.

Australian company Culpeo Minerals is seeking to benefit from this jurisdiction, aiming to help address the copper supply gap outside the usual sources. The company’s copper exploration is focused in Chile's Coquimbo region, particularly the Coastal Cordillera, which hosts some of the world's largest and highest-grade copper systems.

Culpeo Minerals’ flagship asset is the Lana Corina Project, where it holds a 50 percent interest. The company retains an option to increase its stake to 80 percent.

Lana Corina is located roughly 350km north of Santiago and boasts high-grade mineralisation, with a standout drilling intersection of up to 454 metres at 0.96 percent copper equivalent from 90 metres.

The company is seeking to replicate its delivery of long copper-moly intercepts at Lana Corina with its Fortuna Project, located 10km north of Lana Corina. Activity at Fortuna is focused on the La Florida Prospect, which delivered multiple high-grade results from a maiden drilling program.

Led by a Board with significant Chilean in-country experience and relationships built over more than two decades, the company is concurrently running multiple work streams including diamond drilling, geophysical surveying and assay follow-ups across both projects.