Brightstar Resources

March Quarter Activity Report

Key activities for Brightstar Resources Limited (Brightstar or the Company) (ASX: BTR) during the March Quarter are outlined below.

Highlights:

  • Brightstar makes recommended takeover offer for Linden Gold Alliance Limited
  • Successful completion of A$12 million share placement
  • A highly positive Scoping Study was released for the Jasper Hills Gold Project (owned by Linden Gold) with compelling operational and financial outputs1,4:
    • An initial mine production target of 142koz @ 1.84g/t Au over a four-year life of mine
    • Pre-Tax NPV8 of approximately A$99 million and IRR of 736% (@ A$3,000/oz gold price)
    • Payback of 9 months on all pre-production capital costs of $12 million
  • Selkirk mining joint venture and gold pours successfully completed, with finalised net cashflow generated to Brightstar of $6,500,000 to be received this quarter
  • Cork Tree Well diamond drilling results returns spectacular intercepts including:
    • 27.6m @ 17.8 g/t Au (CTWMET003)
    • 34.4m @ 7.94g/t Au (CTWMET004)
  • High grade RC drilling intercepts were received from Menzies Gold Project at the Aspacia & Link Zone deposits
Brightstar to acquire Linden Gold Alliance Limited, $12 million share placement and Board Change1,2,3
  • Brightstar Resources Limited to acquire Linden Gold Alliance Limited (Linden) via unanimously recommended off-market scrip takeover offer (Offer)
  • Linden is a gold producer, developer and explorer with existing mineral resources of 350koz @ 2.1g/t Au near Brightstar’s existing processing infrastructure (on care & maintenance) in the Laverton district (Figure 1)
  • Under the Offer, Linden securityholders are to receive 6.9 Brightstar shares for every 1 Linden share held and 6.9 Brightstar options for every 1 Linden option held, equating to an implied Offer price of 11.04 cents per share
  • The Offer implies an undiluted equity value for Linden of approximately $23.7 million
  • Linden’s Directors unanimously recommend Linden shareholders accept the Offer, in the absence of a superior proposal
  • Linden Directors representing 13.2% and Linden’s major shareholders, including St Barbara Limited (St Barbara), representing approximately 67.3% of shareholders, have signed pre-bid agreements with Brightstar or have signed intention statements to accept the Offer in respect of all current Linden shares and Linden options they own and control, in each case in the absence of a superior proposal
  • The Offer is subject to conditions including a minimum 90% acceptance condition by the Linden shareholders and Linden optionholders
  • As part of the Offer, Brightstar announced the successful receipt of firm commitments for a capital raising of A$12.0 million at A$0.014 per share via a two-tranche placement (Placement)
  • The Placement received strong cornerstone support from Brightstar and Linden’s major shareholders Collins Street Asset Management and St Barbara for a total $4.3 million
  • Mining investment house Lion Selection Group (ASX:LSX) committed to $2 million in the Placement to become a Brightstar shareholder
  • Linden Directors Andrew Rich and Ashley Fraser to be appointed as Executive Director and Non- Executive Director respectively of Brightstar at successful completion of the Offer
  • Highly regarded natural resources industry professional Richard Crookes will join the Board of Directors as Independent Non-Executive Chairman subject to the successful completion of the Offer.
  • The combination of Linden and Brightstar will create a gold producer and developer with a material resource base that supports the Company’s strategy of becoming a mid-tier gold producer

Figure 1: Linden Gold’s Second Fortune & Jasper Hill Gold Projects relative to Brightstar assets

Compelling Scoping Study for Jasper Hills Gold Project4

The Jasper Hills Gold Project (Jasper Hills) is wholly owned by Linden, which is the subject of a Board- recommended off-market takeover offer by Brightstar. Jasper Hills is located 50km SE of Brightstar’s processing infrastructure, and will, subject to final feasibility studies, permitting and approvals and final investment decision, support Brightstar’s ambition of becoming a meaningful WA gold producer.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Brightstar Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stocksgold stocksgold explorationgold miningasx:btrgold investingGold Investing
BTR:AU
Brightstar Resources
AGNICO EAGLE ANNOUNCES ELECTION OF DIRECTORS

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) (TSX: AEM) ("Agnico Eagle") today announced that, at the annual and special meeting of shareholders held on April 26, 2024 (the "Meeting"), the eleven candidates listed in the management information circular dated March 22, 2024 were duly elected as directors of Agnico Eagle.

Detailed results of the vote are set out below:

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

