Fast Track Applications Submitted for the Reefton and Sams Creek Projects

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) (TSX: AEM) ("Agnico Eagle") today announced that, at the annual and special meeting of shareholders held on April 26, 2024 (the "Meeting"), the eleven candidates listed in the management information circular dated March 22, 2024 were duly elected as directors of Agnico Eagle.
Detailed results of the vote are set out below:
Nominee
Votes For
Votes
Total Votes
Percentage
Percentage
Leona Aglukkaq
345,810,574
7,905,702
353,716,276
97.76 %
2.24 %
Ammar Al-Joundi
348,633,995
5,082,282
353,716,277
98.56 %
1.44 %
Sean Boyd
327,124,554
26,591,722
353,716,276
92.48 %
7.52 %
Martine A. Celej
344,447,452
9,268,675
353,716,127
97.38 %
2.62 %
Jonathan Gill
351,510,623
2,205,653
353,716,276
99.38 %
0.62 %
Peter Grosskopf
342,297,960
11,418,166
353,716,126
96.77 %
3.23 %
Elizabeth Lewis- Gray
351,584,844
2,131,281
353,716,125
99.40 %
0.60 %
Deborah McCombe
351,059,706
2,656,571
353,716,277
99.25 %
0.75 %
Jeffrey Parr
343,875,954
9,840,322
353,716,276
97.22 %
2.78 %
J. Merfyn Roberts
340,576,908
13,139,368
353,716,276
96.29 %
3.71 %
Jamie C. Sokalsky
343,002,463
10,713,813
353,716,276
96.97 %
3.03 %
Biographical information on all directors is available at www.agnicoeagle.com .
Agnico Eagle is a Canadian based and led senior gold mining company and the third largest gold producer in the world, producing precious metals from operations in Canada, Australia , Finland and Mexico . It has a pipeline of high-quality exploration and development projects in these countries as well as in the United States . Agnico Eagle is a partner of choice within the mining industry, recognized globally for its leading environmental, social and governance practices. The Company was founded in 1957 and has consistently created value for its shareholders, declaring a cash dividend every year since 1983.
