Velocity Announces $3.5M Non-Brokered Private Placement

Velocity Minerals Ltd. (TSXV:VLC) announces a non-brokered private placement (the “Financing”) of up to 17,500,000 units (the “Units”) priced at $0.20 per Unit to raise total gross proceeds of up to $3.5 million. Each Unit will consist of one common share in the capital of Velocity (each, a “Share”) and one-half of one warrant, with each whole warrant entitling the holder to purchase one common share in the capital of Velocity at a price of $0.30 per share for a period of 12 months from the closing of the Financing. All securities issued in connection with the Financing will be subject to a hold period of four-months and one day in Canada.

The proceeds of the Financing are intended to fund ongoing work at the Company’s Balkan Gold Project, the cornerstone of which is the recently announced Exploration and Mining Alliance (the “Alliance”) with the Bulgarian mining company Gorubso Kardzhali AD (“Gorubso”) (see news release February 22, 2018). In addition to exclusive access to an operating Carbon-In-Leach (CIL) processing plant, the Alliance provides Velocity with option agreements on multiple exploration projects and an operating gold mine within a 10,000km2 area in southeast Bulgaria.

Rozino Project — Planned work at the advanced Rozino gold project will include publication of a Preliminary Economic Assessment (“PEA”) prepared under NI 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”) in late 2018. The Company may exercise its option to acquire a 70% interest in the Rozino project through the publication of the PEA. The Company completed 7,500m of drilling prior to publishing a maiden inferred mineral resource estimate in early March 2018 (see news release March 5, 2018); 17 million tonnes grading 1.15g/t gold for 629,000 ounces of gold (0.5g/t cut-off grade)(1). Approximately 5,000m of additional drilling will be completed in the coming months before publishing the PEA and the report will include an updated resource estimate. The Company recently announced positive results from initial metallurgical studies (see news release March 21, 2018) and more detailed work is in progress for inclusion in the PEA.

Chala Gold Mine — The Company has negotiated the exclusive option to acquire a 50% interest in the operating Chala gold mine through exploration expenditures of $1 million. Planned work at Chala includes an underground drill program to explore for additional mineralized zones at the mine. The Company’s recently employed mining engineer is on site finalizing drill targets and preparing for the drill program.

Sedefche Project — The Company has negotiated the exclusive option to earn a 70% interest in the Sedefche project through delivery of an NI 43-101 Feasibility Study.

• Sedefche is located on a fully permitted mining concession and while historical resources have been published (see news release February 22, 2018) the deposit has only been explored to approximately 60m from surface.

• Planned due diligence will focus on historical exploration and assess the potential to discover more mineralization in and around the existing deposit.

Note (1): Mineral resources were estimated by Jonathon Abbott, a member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists and employee of MPR Geological Consultants Pty Ltd of Perth, Australia. Mr. Abbott is a Qualified Person, as defined by NI 43-101. Mr. Abbott is independent of the Company

The Company may pay finder’s fees on a portion of the Financing consisting of a cash commission equal to 7% of the total gross proceeds raised and finder’s warrants equal to 7% of the total number of Units issued, where each finder’s warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one common share in the capital of Velocity at a price of $0.20 per share for a period of 12 months from the closing of the Financing. The Financing is subject to TSX Venture Exchange and other regulatory approval.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this release has been approved for disclosure by Keith Henderson, P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 and the Company’s President & CEO. Mr. Henderson is not independent of the Company.

About Velocity Minerals Ltd.

Velocity is a gold exploration and development company focussed on eastern Europe. The Company’s management and board includes mining industry professionals with over 100 years of combined experience spanning Europe, Asia, and the Americas as employees of major mining companies as well as founders and senior executives of junior to mid-tier public companies. The team’s experience includes all aspects of mineral exploration, resource definition, feasibility, finance, mine construction and mine operation as well as a track record in managing publicly listed companies.

The Company’s portfolio of advanced gold exploration assets is currently in Bulgaria, which is a member of the European Union (2007) and an attractive destination for mining investment. The country’s mining law was established in 1999 and updated in 2011. Mining royalties are low and compare favourably with more established mining countries like Canada, Peru and Chile. Bulgaria also boasts a corporate tax rate of only 10% and the country’s education system has yielded a good availability of experienced mining professionals in a favourable cost environment. Foreign mining companies are successfully operating in Bulgaria.

Velocity Minerals has entered into the Alliance with Gorubso, an established and respected mining company in Bulgaria. Gorubso currently operates the underground Chala Gold Mine (2006) and the Kardzhali Carbon-In-Leach (CIL) processing plant (2011), which produces gold dore. The Alliance outlines the scope of a broad partnership that includes an option to earn a 50% beneficial interest in the Chala Mine, access to Gorubso’s gold processing plant in Kardzhali, and the ability for Velocity to option any or all of Gorubso’s exploration properties.

