First Mining Intersects 2.44 g/t Gold Over 108 Metres 10kms Northeast of Current Resource Area

- August 20th, 2018

First Mining Gold is pleased to announce initial fire assay results from a regional exploration drilling program, currently underway at the company’s wholly-owned Goldlund Gold property (“Goldlund”) in northwestern Ontario, Canada. 

First Mining Gold (TSX:FF) (OTCQX:FFMGF) (FRANKFURT:FMG) is pleased to announce initial fire assay results from a regional exploration drilling program, currently underway at the company's wholly-owned Goldlund Gold property ("Goldlund") in northwestern Ontario, Canada.

Jeff Swinoga, president and chief executive officer of First Mining, stated, “This discovery of significant gold mineralization over such lengths and depths at the Miller prospect is a striking success on its own. However, of much greater significance to the bigger picture at Goldlund, is that today’s results confirm the presence of Goldlund-style mineralization approximately 10 kilometres from the current resource area along strike of this 50 kilometre long property and indicate the near-term exploration potential to expand the Goldlund resource.  Of the eight drill holes, seven had occurrences of visible gold.”

Click here for the full text release

