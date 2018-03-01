Copper Investing

General Moly to Explore for Copper, Silver and Zinc at Mt. Hope Project

March 1, 2018
General Moly, Inc. (the “Company” or “General Moly”) (NYSE American and TSX: GMO), the only western-exchange listed, pure play molybdenum development company, reports that based on a review of historic drill results, the Company has identified a potential high-grade, copper-silver exploration target along with a significant zinc mineralized area at the Mt. Hope Project site, southeast of the Mt. Hope’s molybdenum deposit in central Nevada.

As quoted in the press release:

Historic Drill Data Highlights

Historic drill intercept highlights at the Cu-Ag Target include:

  • MHMI Jensen DDH-3:

    • 2.24% Cu and 4.9 opt Ag over 9 feet

    • 6.34% Cu over 21 feet, including 6.18% Cu and 13.7 opt Ag over 2 feet, and 7.0% Cu over 17 feet

  • MHMI Jensen DDH-5:

    • 4.88% Cu and 9.6 opt Ag over 14 feet, including 13.91% Cu and 29.6 opt Ag over 2 feet and 3.58% Cu and 7.0 opt Ag over 8 feet

  • Phillips UPMH-2:

    • 1.98% Cu and 4.55 opt Ag over 23 feet, including 3.00 % Cu and 7.3 opt Ag over 12 feet

Click here for the full text release

