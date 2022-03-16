



Overview Helium is an essential resource required in numerous industrial applications, including modern MRI systems, fiber-optics production, semiconductors, space exploration and arc welding. The more high-tech the world becomes, the more helium it's going to need, and for most uses, there is no available substitute. The helium market is expected to increase from $4.45 billion in 2022 to $5.03 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.9 percent and is expected to grow further from $6.48 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.6 percent. North America has historically represented the largest source of helium consumption, with the United States consuming 74 million cubic meters of helium, and Qatar in second place at almost half the consumption at 45 million cubic meters.

Western Canada is in a perfect position to capitalize on the surge in demand caused by increased high-tech usage along with the US Bureau of Land Management (BLM) announcing it will dispose of all remaining helium assets and helium in storage which previously accounted for 25 percent of global helium supply. Saskatchewan is home to one of the most highly concentrated helium resources in the world. A ‘land rush’ has taken place in Saskatchewan to secure land rights to previously untapped helium resources which arise due to decaying uranium and thorium deposits. To further accelerate this rush, the Government of Saskatchewan has created the Helium Action Plan, setting the lofty goal of going from ~20 helium wells currently to 150+ helium production wells, and producing 10 percent of the global helium market. Helium Evolution Incorporated (TSXV:HEVI) is a Canadian helium exploration and development company focused on helium extraction that offers a ‘green’ alternative to harvesting helium as a byproduct of natural gas. HEVI owns land rights to more than 5 million acres, and an incremental 200,000 acres of permits under application, representing the largest land package in Canada controlled by a public entity. HEVI’s land package is located in a helium-rich area and in close proximity to the US market, facilitating easier trade. Additionally, the company plans to acquire more potentially prospective land rights in the Saskatchewan fairway.

HEVI selected southern Saskatchewan for a variety of reasons. First, the decaying uranium in the area’s basement rocks has produced significant helium reserves throughout southern Saskatchewan. Second, Helium Evolution’s target geological formation, known as The Deadwood, contains up to 2 percent proven helium content alongside 95+ percent nitrogen content. Existing geophysical data is readily available and will help Helium Evolution select the best drill targets. Why does this matter? The presence of nitrogen as the carrier gas allows Helium Evolution to vent the gas in an environmentally friendly manner while also providing cost advantages during the helium extraction and liquefaction processes. Additionally, drilling for helium is similar to extracting conventional natural gas, meaning there’s no need for specialized equipment, and management’s existing oil and gas development expertise can be leveraged. Low-cost vertical drilling is all that’s required for HEVI to begin extraction. HEVI is led by an impressive management team with a combined 150 years of resource development experience, including engineering, geological and executive management across the corporate landscape. CEO Greg Robb boasts 35 years of direct experience in Western Canada where he focused on the acquisition and development of natural resources in the region. Patrick Mills, COO, brings over three decades of executive, managerial and engineering experience in Western Canada as well. Meanwhile, VP John Kanderka has 40 years of directly applicable experience in the energy and mineral sectors, serving as an officer in both public and private entities. The management team is complemented by a strong board of directors, which includes the former premier of Saskatchewan, Brad Wall, and senior energy executives Mike Graham, Philip Hughes and James Baker.

Key Project The Deadwood

Helium Evolution is targeting a geological formation known as The Deadwood Sand Reservoir for its initial exploration and development. Multiple drilling targets for near-term development have already been identified. Seismic data for these targets is undergoing analysis before drilling begins. Project Highlights: Existing Geophysical Data: Helium Evolution has acquired a significant amount of data, including well logs, aeromagnetic data and seismic data to assess the best drill targets

Simple Drilling Process: Drilling for helium is similar to conventional natural gas drilling, only requiring a vertical drill and does not require specialized equipment or fracture stimulation

Nitrogen Carrier Gas: Nitrogen is the primary carrier gas, allowing for environmentally-friendly venting and a cost advantage during extraction and liquefaction

Nearby Wells: A nearby helium development, the Mankota Pool, has demonstrated a nitrogen-rich reserve boasting helium contents of 1.08 percent and has a nearby helium production facility. Although the first two exploration wells drilled at McCord did not return sufficient quantities of helium to warrant production testing, HEVI CEO Greg Robb said the company is continuing to conduct analysis on the wells and HEVI has not changed the positive outlook they have on the asset. HEVI accelerated its drilling program through an HEVI accelerated its drilling program through an enhanced farmout with North American Helium (NAH) in 2022. NAH has committed to a minimum of five and up to eight potential wells that can be drilled and will be fully funded by NAH, along with the shooting and review of additional seismic data.