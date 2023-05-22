



Overview The electrification transition is already in motion and driving demand for copper, an essential metal for manufacturing emerging technologies. Copper is already found in electronics worldwide, and as clean energy technologies aim to replace fossil fuels, demand will only increase — it's projected that copper demand will outpace supply by 2030. A separate analysis estimates the world copper deficit may hit an all-time high by 2035, reaching a deficit of 9.9 million metric tons (MT). Growing copper demand has put the spotlight on Chile. With its large copper deposits, Chile is currently the top copper producer in the world, producing more than twice the volume compared to Peru, its closest competitor. Chile is also a stable, mining-friendly jurisdiction and has already attracted prolific mining companies. Los Andes Copper (TSXV:LA) is a Vancouver-based mining company focusing on developing its Vizcachitas copper project in Chile. The project’s copper-molybdenum porphyry deposit has the potential to become a world-class mine. Additionally, Los Andes has received a total investment of US$14 million from Queen’s Road Capital to support the project’s development. An experienced management team with decades of varied experience in the natural resources industry builds confidence in the company’s ability to reach its goals.

The Vizcachitas project is the largest advanced copper project in the Americas that is not held by a major mining company, giving Los Andes tremendous blue-sky potential. The company has filed a positive pre-feasibility study in 2023 indicating US$2.776 billion after-tax net present value (NPV) using an 8 percent discount rate and an internal rate of return (IRR) of 24.2 percent at US$ 3.68/lb copper, US$12.90/lb molybdenum and US$21.79/oz silver, with an estimated initial capital cost of US$2.441 billion. The PFS also indicated a construction period of 3.25 years and a payback period of 2.5 years from initial production.

Los Andes works closely with the local community to support the development of local businesses. The company has joined the Association of Small Miners of Putaendo, sponsored a local artisan fair, and helped repair a public school following damage from a winter storm. Los Andes is also environmentally aware and strives to maintain an excellent ESG rating. The company’s management team is experienced in the natural resources industry, including experts in geology, community affairs and corporate finance.

Key Projects The Vizcachitas Copper Project

The 100 percent owned Chilean Vizcachitas copper project is one of the largest advanced copper deposits in the Americas and the largest deposit owned by a junior miner. The project is located in the Rio Rocin Valley, roughly 150 kilometers northeast of Santiago. Project Highlights: Strong Existing Infrastructure : The project is accessed by a 124-kilometer paved highway, a nearby railway and shipping ports. Due to the presence of existing copper mines, smelting facilities are accessible by railway. Additionally, there are multiple large power substations near the project.

: The project is accessed by a 124-kilometer paved highway, a nearby railway and shipping ports. Due to the presence of existing copper mines, smelting facilities are accessible by railway. Additionally, there are multiple large power substations near the project. Completed PEA : The 2019 PEA demonstrated a combined 11.2 billion lbs of copper ore, with results including: Measured mineral resources: 254.40 million tonnes grading 0.44 percent copper, 119.20 parts per million (ppm) molybdenum and 1.26 g/t silver giving a 0.49 percent copper equivalent. Indicated mineral resources: 1,029.67 million tonnes grading 0.38 percent copper, 146.90 ppm molybdenum and 1.00 g/t silver giving a 0.44 percent copper equivalent. Measured and Indicated mineral resources: 1,284.06 million tonnes grading 0.39 percent copper, 141.40 ppm molybdenum and 1.05 g/t silver giving a 0.45 percent copper equivalent. The Inferred mineral resources are 788.82 million tonnes grading 0.34 percent copper, 127 ppm molybdenum and 0.88 g/t silver giving a 0.39 percent copper equivalent.

: The 2019 PEA demonstrated a combined 11.2 billion lbs of copper ore, with results including: Completed PFS: 2023 Pre-Feasibility Study results indicated:

US$2.776 billion after-tax net present value (NPV) using an 8 percent discount rate and an internal rate of return (IRR) of 24.2 percent at US$ 3.68/lb copper, US$12.90/lb molybdenum and US$21.79/oz silver, with an estimated initial capital cost of US$2.441 billion.



A construction period of 3.25 years and a payback period of 2.5 years from initial production.



A 16 percent increase in measured and indicated resources from the Preliminary Economic Assessment dated June 13, 2019, to 14.8 billion pounds ('lbs') CuEq. Measured Resources of 2.605 billion lbs copper, 84 million lbs molybdenum and 11 million ounces ('Moz') silver; Indicated Resources of 10.416 billion lbs of copper, 442 million lbs of molybdenum, and 43Moz of silver; and increase of Inferred Resources by 130 percent to 15.4 billion lbs CuEq (13.747 billion lbs copper, 495 million lbs molybdenum, 55Moz oz silver).

Dedicated to a strong ESG rating: Los Andes has completed its environmental impact study to determine project specifications that will minimize the future mine’s environmental effects. Additionally, the company works closely with local communities and has earned social support for the asset.