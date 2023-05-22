Overview
The electrification transition is already in motion and driving demand for copper, an essential metal for manufacturing emerging technologies. Copper is already found in electronics worldwide, and as clean energy technologies aim to replace fossil fuels, demand will only increase — it's projected that copper demand will outpace supply by 2030. A separate analysis estimates the world copper deficit may hit an all-time high by 2035, reaching a deficit of 9.9 million metric tons (MT).
Growing copper demand has put the spotlight on Chile. With its large copper deposits, Chile is currently the top copper producer in the world, producing more than twice the volume compared to Peru, its closest competitor. Chile is also a stable, mining-friendly jurisdiction and has already attracted prolific mining companies.
Los Andes Copper (TSXV:LA) is a Vancouver-based mining company focusing on developing its Vizcachitas copper project in Chile. The project’s copper-molybdenum porphyry deposit has the potential to become a world-class mine. Additionally, Los Andes has received a total investment of US$14 million from Queen’s Road Capital to support the project’s development. An experienced management team with decades of varied experience in the natural resources industry builds confidence in the company’s ability to reach its goals.
The Vizcachitas project is the largest advanced copper project in the Americas that is not held by a major mining company, giving Los Andes tremendous blue-sky potential. The company has filed a positive pre-feasibility study in 2023 indicating US$2.776 billion after-tax net present value (NPV) using an 8 percent discount rate and an internal rate of return (IRR) of 24.2 percent at US$ 3.68/lb copper, US$12.90/lb molybdenum and US$21.79/oz silver, with an estimated initial capital cost of US$2.441 billion. The PFS also indicated a construction period of 3.25 years and a payback period of 2.5 years from initial production.
Los Andes works closely with the local community to support the development of local businesses. The company has joined the Association of Small Miners of Putaendo, sponsored a local artisan fair, and helped repair a public school following damage from a winter storm. Los Andes is also environmentally aware and strives to maintain an excellent ESG rating.
The company’s management team is experienced in the natural resources industry, including experts in geology, community affairs and corporate finance.
Key Projects
The Vizcachitas Copper Project
The 100 percent owned Chilean Vizcachitas copper project is one of the largest advanced copper deposits in the Americas and the largest deposit owned by a junior miner. The project is located in the Rio Rocin Valley, roughly 150 kilometers northeast of Santiago.
Project Highlights:
- Strong Existing Infrastructure: The project is accessed by a 124-kilometer paved highway, a nearby railway and shipping ports. Due to the presence of existing copper mines, smelting facilities are accessible by railway. Additionally, there are multiple large power substations near the project.
- Completed PEA: The 2019 PEA demonstrated a combined 11.2 billion lbs of copper ore, with results including:
- Measured mineral resources: 254.40 million tonnes grading 0.44 percent copper, 119.20 parts per million (ppm) molybdenum and 1.26 g/t silver giving a 0.49 percent copper equivalent.
- Indicated mineral resources: 1,029.67 million tonnes grading 0.38 percent copper, 146.90 ppm molybdenum and 1.00 g/t silver giving a 0.44 percent copper equivalent.
- Measured and Indicated mineral resources: 1,284.06 million tonnes grading 0.39 percent copper, 141.40 ppm molybdenum and 1.05 g/t silver giving a 0.45 percent copper equivalent.
- The Inferred mineral resources are 788.82 million tonnes grading 0.34 percent copper, 127 ppm molybdenum and 0.88 g/t silver giving a 0.39 percent copper equivalent.
- Completed PFS: 2023 Pre-Feasibility Study results indicated:
- US$2.776 billion after-tax net present value (NPV) using an 8 percent discount rate and an internal rate of return (IRR) of 24.2 percent at US$ 3.68/lb copper, US$12.90/lb molybdenum and US$21.79/oz silver, with an estimated initial capital cost of US$2.441 billion.
- A construction period of 3.25 years and a payback period of 2.5 years from initial production.
- A 16 percent increase in measured and indicated resources from the Preliminary Economic Assessment dated June 13, 2019, to 14.8 billion pounds ('lbs') CuEq.
- Measured Resources of 2.605 billion lbs copper, 84 million lbs molybdenum and 11 million ounces ('Moz') silver;
- Indicated Resources of 10.416 billion lbs of copper, 442 million lbs of molybdenum, and 43Moz of silver;
- and increase of Inferred Resources by 130 percent to 15.4 billion lbs CuEq (13.747 billion lbs copper, 495 million lbs molybdenum, 55Moz oz silver).
- Dedicated to a strong ESG rating: Los Andes has completed its environmental impact study to determine project specifications that will minimize the future mine’s environmental effects. Additionally, the company works closely with local communities and has earned social support for the asset.
Management Team
Santiago Montt - Interim CEO
With 11 years of experience in the mining sector, Santiago Montt has a law degree from the University of Chile, a Doctor of the Science of Law from Yale University, and a Master in Public Policy from Princeton University, He has worked for BHP from 2011 to 2021 in various roles: vice-president of corporate affairs for the Americas, VP ligation (Global), VP legal Brazil, and VP legal copper. He is an experienced professional in the areas of stakeholder management, risk management, crisis management, project management and commercial and legal affairs.
Antony Amberg - Chief Geologist
Anthony Amber is a chartered Geologist with 32 years of diverse experience working in Asia, Africa and South America. Amberg is a qualified person under NI 43-101. He has managed various exploration projects ranging from grassroots through to JORC-compliant feasibility studies. In 2001, he returned to Chile where he started a geological consulting firm specializing in project evaluation and NI 43-101 technical reports. He began his career in 1986 working with Anglo American in South Africa before moving on to work for the likes of Severin-Southern Sphere, Bema Gold, Rio Tinto and Kazakhstan Minerals Corporation.
Ignacio Melero - Director of Corporate Affairs and Sustainability
Ignacio Melero is a lawyer with a degree from Pontificia Universidad Católica de Chile with vast experience in corporate and community affairs. Prior to Los Andes, Ignacio was responsible for community affairs at CMPC, having managed community and stakeholder affairs for a number of its pulp and forestry divisions throughout the country. Ignacio has worked for the Government of Chile, in the Ministry General Secretariat of the Presidency. He was responsible for the inter-ministerial coordination of the ChileAtiende project, a multi-service network linking communities, regional governments and public services.
Gonzalo Saldias - Geologist Consultant
Gonzalo Saldias is a geologist with a degree from the Universidad Católica del Norte, Chile, with more than 35 years of experience working within Chile and internationally. He worked for Antofagasta Minerals from 2007 to 2015, and for Placer Dome Latin America for ten years. He also worked for Codelco as head of exploration geology for the El Salvador Division.
Harry Nijjar - Chief Financial Officer
Harry Nijjar holds a CPA CMA designation from the Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia, and a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of British Columbia. He is a managing director of Malaspina Consultants Inc. Nijjar has been working with public and private companies for the past 10 years in various roles. He is also currently the CFO of Darien Business Development Corp. and Clarmin Explorations Inc.