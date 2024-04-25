Waiver of ASX Listing Rule 10.1 Granted

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

Copper Price Update: Q1 2024 in Review

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia

Trending Press Releases

European Lithium to Acquire Leinster Lithium Project in Ireland with CRML Shares

Energy Fuels Announces Agreement for Transformational Acquisition of Base Resources, Creating a Global Leader in Critical Minerals Production with a Focus on Uranium, Rare Earth Elements and Heavy Mineral Sands

SOURCE ROCK ROYALTIES ANNOUNCES 2023 RESULTS INCLUDING RECORD ANNUAL & QUARTERLY FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS

Freegold Announces Start of 2024 Drilling Program at Golden Summit

Galan Signs Pivotal Commercial Agreement with Catamarca Government to Commercialise Lithium Chloride Concentrate

Acquisition of Bengal Mining - Highly Prospective Lithium Projects in Brazil’s Lithium Valley

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Galan Lithium

GLN:AU

International Graphite

IG6:AU

Heritage Mining

HML:CC

Cardiex Limited

CDX:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

Lithium Outlook for Australia

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Copper Market Outlook (Australia Ed.)

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold
Copper
Uranium
Oil and Gas
Artificial Intelligence
Biotech
Hydralyte

Waiver of ASX Listing Rule 10.1 Granted

Hydration solutions company The Hydration Pharmaceuticals Company Limited (ASX: HPC) (Hydralyte North America or the Company) refers to its announcement dated 27 March 2024 (“27 March 2024 Announcement”) where the Company advised that it had signed a variation to its facility agreement with boutique asset manager and existing substantial shareholder PURE Asset Management Pty Ltd as trustee for The Income and Growth Fund (“PURE” or “PURE Asset Management”) (“Original PURE Facility”).

All capitalised terms in this announcement have the same meaning as defined in the 27 March 2024 Announcement.

Under the terms of the variation (“Amended PURE Facility”), Hydralyte secured A$1.7m in new funding and two additional tranches, valued at A$1.5m each, which can be accessed at the discretion of PURE. A condition precedent to the Amended PURE Facility becoming effective (and thus access to the additional funding under the Amended PURE Facility becoming available), was the requirement of a waiver of Listing Rule 10.1 in order to vary the Original PURE Facility.

Hydralyte is pleased to advise that on 24 April 2024 ASX granted a waiver of Listing Rule 10.1 to allow the Company to amend the Original PURE Facility without shareholder approval in accordance with the terms of the Amended PURE Facility, and to secure its obligations under the Amended PURE Facility.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from The Hydration Pharmaceuticals Company Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stocksbiotech stocksasx:hpclife science investingBiotech Investing
HPC:AU
Hydralyte International
Sign up to get your FREE

Hydralyte International Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Hydralyte International (ASX:HPC)

Hydralyte International


Keep reading...Show less
BPH Global Ltd

Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting/Proxy Form

Notice is hereby given that an Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of BPH Global Limited ACN 009 104 330 will be held at 3:00pm AEST on 24 May 2024 at Suite 5, Level 12, 530 Collins Street, Melbourne VIC 3000 (Meeting).

Keep reading...Show less
Genes and chromosomes with "2024" overlay.

Biotech Market Update: Q1 2024 in Review

The first quarter of 2024 witnessed a surge in initial public offerings (IPOs) and mergers and acquisitions (M&A) within the biotech industry, signaling continued interest from investors.

AstraZeneca’s acquisition of start-up Amolyt on March 14, and its longtime biotech partner Fusion Pharmaceuticals for US$2.4 billion on March 19 marked the third acquisition of a radiopharmaceutical developer in recent months. As of writing, there have been 14 M&A deals struck in 2024, according to data from Biopharma Dive.

Investment bank Jefferies released data in early March revealing that the sector was on track to earn its highest quarterly total in three years, reflecting the cautiously optimistic outlook at this year's JPM24 conference.

Keep reading...Show less

AMGEN TO PRESENT TEZSPIRE® PHASE 2A COPD DATA AT ATS 2024

Planning Underway for Phase 3 Development of Tezepelumab in COPD

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) today provided an update regarding the results of the Phase 2a COURSE trial for TEZSPIRE ® (tezepelumab-ekko) in chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), which were accepted for presentation in the Clinical Trials Symposium at The American Thoracic Society (ATS) 2024 International Conference on Monday, May 20 from 9:15-11:15 a.m. PDT .

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Close up 3D rendering of DNA strands.

Biotech Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

What are the top biotech companies? The following five stocks have market capitalizations worth billions of dollars and operate in countries all around the globe.

Plus, these big-name biotech players have pipelines stuffed with potentially disruptive products — and enough revenue to recover should some of those products fail.

This means that investors can experience the excitement of biotech investing while minimizing risk. Although returns are never guaranteed, company size can insulate investors from volatility.

Keep reading...Show less
SIRONA BIOCHEM Corporate Update April 2024

SIRONA BIOCHEM Corporate Update April 2024

Sirona Biochem Corp . (TSX-V: SBM) (FSE: ZSB) (OTC: SRBCF) (" Sirona " or the " Company ") provides the following update:

Dear shareholders,

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Sirona Biochem Announces Close of Private Placement

Sirona Biochem Announces Close of Private Placement

Vancouver, British Columbia – April 4, 2024 Sirona Biochem Corp . (TSX-V: SBM) (Frankfurt: ZSB) (" Sirona ") has closed its private placement (Private Placement") for gross proceeds of $132,500 CAD. The Private Placement consists of 1,325,000 units, (the "Units") at a price of $0.10 per Unit. Each Unit consists of one common share and one transferable share purchase warrant, each whole warrant exercisable into one additional common share of the Company for a period of 2 years from the date of issue at a price of $0.15 per Share in year one and $0.25 per Share in year two. All securities issued under the Private Placement are subject to statutory hold periods expiring on August 4, 2024.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News
Hydralyte International
Sign up to get your FREE

Hydralyte International Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

GTI Activities Report, March Quarter 2024

Quarterly Activities Report – March 2024

NorthStar Gaming Announces Extension of Strategic Marketing Agreement and Short-Term Financing from Playtech

Canadian Critical Minerals Closes $247,500 Flow-Through Financing

Related News

Uranium Investing

GTI Activities Report, March Quarter 2024

Lithium Investing

Quarterly Activities Report – March 2024

Copper Investing

Canadian Critical Minerals Closes $247,500 Flow-Through Financing

Critical Metals Investing

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Frankfurt Stock Exchange Listing

Base Metals Investing

Ramp Metals Inc. Opens the Market

Precious Metals Investing

Element79 Elevating Community Relations: Discussing Pending Formalization with Artisanal Miners and Reporting on Social Initiatives Leading to Restarting Production at Lucero

Precious Metals Investing

Getchell Gold Corp. Announces Final Tranche of Debenture Financing

×