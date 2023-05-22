



World Copper has three outstanding pillars of growth, all located in safe and stable mining jurisdictions across the Americas: The Zonia copper-oxide porphyry project in Arizona with an estimated copper cathode production of 49 million pounds (22 kt) per year.

The Escalones porphyry-skarn project is located 30 kilometers East of El Teniente with an estimated copper cathode production of 115 million pounds (52 kt) per year and with upside exploration potential in supergene and skarn extension targets.

The Cristal property in northern Chile, located in a prospective porphyry copper belt, and with high potential for additional large porphyry discoveries. These three prime projects comprise a total of 4 billion pounds of copper on the ground. World Copper’s acclaimed management team consists of executive director Marcelo Awad, president and chief executive officer Nolan Peterson and general manager Krzysztof Napierała, all of whom have decades of combined experience in the mining industry and corporate finance. Awad has also demonstrated experience within Chile, earning the prestigious title as the number one CEO in Chile from the Harvard Business Review in 2012. His experience navigating Chilean law has proven invaluable to the success of World Copper. “Chile is a fantastic mining jurisdiction for copper, it’s the world's largest copper producing-nation, and it has the world's largest reserves in resources, so we are in a very good jurisdiction for a copper development project. Our flagship project, Escalones, is in the Santiago region of Chile with excellent infrastructure. The world’s largest underground copper mine, El Teniente, is 35 kilometers to the west of the property. We would leverage off those advantages going forward,” said CEO Nolan Peterson “Chile is a fantastic mining jurisdiction for copper, it’s the world's largest copper producing-nation, and it has the world's largest reserves in resources, so we are in a very good jurisdiction for a copper development project. Our flagship project, Escalones, is in the Santiago region of Chile with excellent infrastructure. The world’s largest underground copper mine, El Teniente, is 35 kilometers to the west of the property. We would leverage off those advantages going forward,” said CEO Nolan Peterson in an interview with Shares Magazine.

Company Highlights World Copper is an exploration and project development company focused on developing key assets in Chile and Arizona into major copper-producing mines.

The company is led by a strong management team of accomplished professionals with decades of experience in business finance, mine design and operations in Chile, the US and Canada.

The company’s year-in-review announcement showcased the continued growth of the company, including acquiring a new asset in Arizona and redesigning its Chilean flagship project as an oxide copper mine.

The company’s properties are located in mining-friendly jurisdictions and have access to the infrastructure required for future operations.

World Copper’s Escalones project has tremendous potential to become Chile’s largest new copper oxide project in development.

Key Projects The Escalones Project

The Escalones copper porphyry project is located in Santiago, Chile and is only 30 km east of El Teniente, one of the largest underground copper mines in the world, which has been operating for more than 100 years and is continuously expanding eastwards. This 70 square kilometer property runs north-south in the central Andes Mountains.

World Copper reported an updated inferred resource estimate of 426 M tonnes at 0.367 percent total copper in the oxidized zone at the Escalones project, confirming its potential for development as a sizable copper oxide deposit. President and CEO Nolan Peterson shared, “As an oxide project, Escalones now has a streamlined and more expedited path to production, and we look forward to updating the market on additional developments as we pursue our new strategy.”

Project Highlights: Existing Infrastructure : The 70 square kilometer property has access to roads, seaports, electricity, and a gas line.

: The 70 square kilometer property has access to roads, seaports, electricity, and a gas line. Amenable to Heap Leaching : Metallurgical tests indicate that the inferred 3.45 B lbs of copper should be amenable to heap leaching with an average recovery of 71 percent. Heap leaching is an economical and more eco-friendly mining technique, it uses less water and is lower in emissions than conventional flotation.

: Metallurgical tests indicate that the inferred 3.45 B lbs of copper should be amenable to heap leaching with an average recovery of 71 percent. Heap leaching is an economical and more eco-friendly mining technique, it uses less water and is lower in emissions than conventional flotation. Future Expansion : The Escalones deposit has room to expand to the south, east and west. Only half of the alteration zone has been drilled to date.

: The Escalones deposit has room to expand to the south, east and west. Only half of the alteration zone has been drilled to date. Untested Mineralization : No drilling has been carried out on northern targets and it may contain the last remaining mineralized porphyry clusters in Chile.

: No drilling has been carried out on northern targets and it may contain the last remaining mineralized porphyry clusters in Chile. Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) as of February 2022 - The Escalones property has a post-tax NPV8 of $1,499.6 M at 46.2% IRR with a 2.2-year payback of initial capital. The project also has an initial capital of only $438.4 M and 3.44X NPV/CAPEX Ratio with a 20-year life of mine. In 2022, the Regional Environmental Committee (Comisión de Evalucaión Ambiental) approved World Copper’s 5,000 meters diamond drilling programme to be carried out at the Escalones project. A Resolución de Calificación Ambiental (RCA) was issued on March 7, 2022. World Copper also World Copper also completed 1,676 meters of additional drilling along the western-most, road-accessible edge of the Mancha Amarilla zone confirming copper oxide mineralization that extends at least 150 meters south from previous drilling, and oxidation extends to depths of 280 meters below the ridge.

Cristal Copper Project

Adjacent to the Peruvian border sits the Cristal Copper Project, a claim that is highly prospective for porphyry copper deposits. The project can be easily accessed via highway 135 from either the north or south. No exploration has been carried out since 2012. Project Highlights: Magnetic Anomaly : Initial surveys indicate the presence of a porphyry copper target and have potential for additional large porphyry.

: Initial surveys indicate the presence of a porphyry copper target and have potential for additional large porphyry. Proposed Exploration : The company plans to drill 4 to 6 RC/core drill holes ranging from 500 to 800 meters deep each. The results will confirm the presence of the porphyry copper deposit.

: The company plans to drill 4 to 6 RC/core drill holes ranging from 500 to 800 meters deep each. The results will confirm the presence of the porphyry copper deposit. Future Plans: World Copper plans to follow up on this initial exploration work with a budget between U$1 million and 1.5 million, focusing on a large geophysical anomaly. The company proposes an initial drill program of four to six holes, each 500 to 1,000 meters long, to test the target.

Zonia Copper-Oxide Deposit

Zonia is an undervalued and advanced brownfield project in Yavapai County, approximately 100 miles northwest of Phoenix, Arizona. The large 4,280-acre property has excellent potential for additional discoveries, as there are already known targets that may contain additional copper-porphyry targets. Project Highlights: Easy Access and Infrastructure : A 67kV line runs to the entrance of the mine, along with the presence of groundwater to help support operations.

: A 67kV line runs to the entrance of the mine, along with the presence of groundwater to help support operations. Permitting Advantage : All resources and phase I 2018 PEA production within the 100 percent owned private land.

: All resources and phase I 2018 PEA production within the 100 percent owned private land. Expansive Sample Grid : A 150-m spaced rock sample has generated a large coherent anomaly.

: A 150-m spaced rock sample has generated a large coherent anomaly. Permit Application Filed: A permit has been filed for a 5,000 m program on both Arizona and BLM land. World Copper completed an internal technical review of the exploration and development potential of the Zonia Copper Oxide Project confirming significant potential growth drivers for the Zonia Project. The resource expansion targets adjoining the existing Zonia resource provide an opportunity to enlarge the outlined mineralization through step-out drill programs. Updated Resource Estimate

In 2023, World Copper updated Zonia’s mineral resource estimate which includes 75.7 million short tons grading 0.30 percent total copper (indicated resource) containing 450.5 million pounds of copper and 122.0 million short tons grading 0.24 percent total copper (inferred resource) containing 575.4 million pounds of copper.