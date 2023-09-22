



Overview When it comes to mining deposits, there’s no denying the potential output Peru has to offer. In 2022, Peru produced 2.2 million metric tons of copper, making it the world’s second-largest producer of copper. Peru was also one of the largest gold producers in 2022, ranking 9th in the world. The mining-friendly country’s appeal has attracted the likes of several major mining companies, including Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO), Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX), Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM,TSX:HBM), Barrick Gold (TSX:ABX,NYSE:GOLD), Teck Resources (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK), Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO), and many more. As a result, mineral exploration companies with projects in Peru may provide investors with an exciting opportunity for investments into a resource-rich country. Forte Minerals (CSE:CUAU,FSE:2OA,OTCQB:FOMNF) controls assets acquired from its strategic project generative partner Forte Minerals (CSE:CUAU,FSE:2OA,OTCQB:FOMNF) controls assets acquired from its strategic project generative partner GlobeTrotters Resources Peru SAC and an Alta Copper (ATXV: ATCU) option deal to form an attractive portfolio of high-quality copper and gold assets in Peru. The company’s portfolio combines early-stage and drill-ready targets with a historically discovered and drilled porphyry system that is strategically positioned for copper and gold resource development.

Forte Minerals Portfolio Forte Minerals has a strong land position of 12,000 hectares in Peru, including the Pucarini, Don Gregorio and Esperanza projects. The Don Gregorio project is a 900-hectare copper and gold porphyry project with gold and copper mineralization occurring on the subsurface. This project is under option by Forte Minerals from Alta Copper (previously Candente Copper), whereby Forte Minerals can acquire a 60-percent interest in Don Gregorio by cash payments of US$500,000 over three years, and 10,000-meter diamond drilling over three years upon receipt of drill permits. The company’s 100-percent-owned Pucarini project is a gold project with a high sulfidation epithermal gold target located in Puno, Peru. The Pucarini project consists of 1,000 hectares of primary target claims and 6,100 hectares of regional concessions. The project also has an NI 43-101 Technical Report from February 2021. The company’s fully owned Esperanza project is a 4,000-hectare copper and molybdenum porphyry project located in the prolific and mining-friendly Paleocene belt of Southern Peru. The Paleocene belt hosts many of the largest existing porphyry copper mines and recent discoveries. The Esperanza project has not yet been tested by drilling but holds exciting exploration potential.

The team at Forte Minerals boasts deep-seated roots within Peru's mining and exploration community. With a combined experience surpassing 215 years in exploration and mining throughout the Americas, the company’s standing is anchored by its profound community relationships and consistent track record of exploration successes. Among the company’s esteemed cohort is a former principal geologist and general manager for Teck Resources in Peru, Manuel Montoya, who now champions Forte Minerals’ projects, ensuring every stage aligns with the highest standards. This addition solidifies the company's commitment to blending international expertise with local understanding. Understanding the complexities of exploration, Forte Minerals also incorporated a full-time in-house social team. This team is more than just a nod to corporate responsibility – it's a testament to the company’s foundational belief that community ties are as vital as geological prospects and exploration. In pursuing holistic growth and sustainability, Forte Minerals recently collaborated with Social Suite, signaling the commencement of an insightful ESG (environmental, social and governance) reporting journey. This partnership underscores Forte's vision to set industry benchmarks, especially in community engagement, environmental stewardship and its broader societal obligations. Forte Minerals isn't just exploring terrains; it’s also pioneering a future where its mission amplifies ESG initiatives. The company’s promise remains unshaken: to strengthen community bonds, champion environmental conservation, and uphold societal commitments with unparalleled vigor. The company hopes to take advantage of near-surface and underexplored metal endowments that are rich in copper and gold in Peru. Forte Minerals plans to leverage unique targeting methods and an effective alteration identification process. The company also aims to advance its projects with the anticipation of drilling permits and additional exploration and thousands of meters of drilling on its properties.

Company Highlights Forte Minerals has a strong land position of 12,000 hectares in Peru, including the Pucarini, Don Gregorio and Esperanza projects. Pucarini is a high-sulfidation epithermal gold project in Puno, Peru with an NI 43-101 Technical Report from February 2021. Don Gregorio is a copper and gold porphyry project with a historically discovered and drilled porphyry system. The 100-percent-owned Esperanza project is a copper and molybdenum porphyry asset located in the prolific and mining-friendly Paleocene belt of Southern Peru.

Forte Minerals has a strong history of engagement with local communities. The company’s team has a combined 215 years of experience in exploration and mining in the Americas and a combined 60 years of successfully managing public companies.

The company is finalizing drilling permits and preparing for a drilling campaign.

Key Projects Don Gregorio

The Don Gregorio project is a 900-hectare copper and gold porphyry asset located in Peru. The property features the historic exploration of 13 relatively shallow diamond drill holes completed on one section corridor since 1977. Both copper and gold mineralization was found in all 13 historical holes. The Don Gregorio project features enrichment grades of up to 0.8 percent copper and primary grades of up to 0.04 percent copper and 0.15 grams per ton (g/t) of gold. The property is under option by Forte Minerals from Candente Copper Corp. Forte can acquire a 60-percent interest in Don Gregorio subject to cash payments of $US500,000 over three years and a total of 10,000 meters of diamond drilling over three years upon receipt of drill permits. In 2021, the company began permitting and community engagement on the property. Going forward, Forte Minerals plans to begin phase 1 of a target evaluation drilling program consisting of 5,000 meters as well as preliminary metallurgical studies. The company believes the Don Gregorio project hosts excellent exploration potential to develop into a world-class porphyry copper-gold deposit.

The Esperanza project is a 5,000-hectare copper and molybdenum porphyry project located in the prolific and mining-friendly Paleocene belt of Southern Peru. The Paleocene belt hosts existing porphyry copper mines and recent discoveries. The project is fully owned by Forte Minerals. It is currently untested by drilling but remains prospective for copper sulfide mineralization. In 2021, the company conducted permitting and target development, including geophysics. Going forward, the company plans to begin phase 1 of its drilling program consisting of 2,000 meters in 2023.

Pucarini

The Pucarini project is a gold project located in Puno, Peru. The property consists of 1,000 hectares of claim and 6,100 hectares of regional concessions. The Pucarini project is accessible by airport and road with proximity to a highway network and electricity. The project features multiple gold-bearing advanced argillic alteration zones within a 3.6 by 1.8-kilometer argillic alteration footprint. The project also contains a Miocene high sulfidation epithermal gold target. The project has an NI 43-101 Technical Report from February 2021. To date, the targets on the property have not been tested by drilling. In 2021, Forte Mineral initiated drill permitting, community engagement and drill permits are expected shortly. The maiden drill program will test a phenomenal coincident geophysical and geochemical anomaly that boosts tremendous high sulphidation alteration. In 2022, an extensive regional follow-up program around Pucarini identified three new discoveries of epithermal mineralization in the Miocene Arc similar to Pucarini. More surface work and geophysics are being undertaken in 2022-23 to further understand these prospects.