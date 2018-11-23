ExGen Resources: From Discovery to Potential Cash Flow

ExGen Resources Inc. (TSXV:EXG,OTCMKT:BXXRF) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s Resource channel.









ExGen Resources is pursuing a project accelerator business model, bringing partners to fund exploration and development activities on its projects. The company currently has six projects, all located in mining-friendly jurisdictions in North America. The project accelerator business model provides shareholders with exposure to the entire mining cycle, from new discoveries to advanced exploration and cash flow visibility. The use of partners to fund property expenditures also reduces the technical and financial risks typically associated with mineral exploration and development.

ExGen Resources’ company highlights include the following:

Diversification: Six projects in mining-friendly jurisdictions in North America. Commodity groups include base, precious and strategic metals. Projects across all exploration stages, from discovery to feasibility development.

Discovery to potential cashflow: Empire Mine partner-funded feasibility study targeted for Q4 2019. Ongoing drilling. 100 percent-owned DOK project in BC’s Golden Triangle hosts porphyry discovery. Gordon Lake hosts high-grade gold and partner-funded drilling to start in Q1 2019.

Minimal dilution: Partner-funded exploration and development. Low overhead. Low property maintenance costs. All projects partner-ready, with no further spending required.

Management owns 10 percent of the company’s shares.

