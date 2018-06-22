The Investing News Network rounds up some of the biggest company and market news in the cannabis market for the past trading week.











This past trading week (June 18 – 22) Canada formally legalized cannabis, providing some immediate increases to pot stocks in the Canadian public markets.

A breakdown of the market reaction to the legalization of cannabis and industry news completes this Cannabis Weekly Round-Up.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau confirmed Bill C-45 will be implemented in October 17. Trudeau explained the delay was due to the provinces and territories of Canada asking for more time in order to be ready for the start of legal adult-use cannabis. Originally based on the eight to 12 week time estimation from Health Minister Ginette Petitpas Taylor after the bill obtained royal assent placed the start of sales in September.

Cannabis will be legal in Canada beginning on October 17, 2018. I’m so proud of the Cannabis Act – this historic legislation will end prohibition and replace it with a sensible, responsible and equitable cannabis policy. — Ginette Petitpas Taylor (@GPTaylorMRD) June 20, 2018

On Wednesday (June 20) the Investing News Network (INN) reported on the surge to Canadian stocks and ETFs thanks to the passing of the cannabis act. Since Wednesday the Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (TSX:HMMJ), a leading index of the overall industry with 40 holdings, has increased in value 2.20 percent.

Kenneth Sam, partner at law firm Dorsey & Whitney and a member of the firm’s Canada cross-border practise group told INN in an email statement the legalization of cannabis in Canada represents the development of an industry that has ground floor opportunities for businesses and governments.

According to the government, Health Canada will be releasing “final regulations” clarifying issues still related to the new regulations on cannabis. The government agency will also be sharing detailed information with Canadian licensed producers (LP) on the impeding implementation of Bill C-45.

Australian market update and new cannabis listing incoming

This past week Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON,TSX:CRON) and LGC Capital (TSXV:LG) provided shareholders with an update on each respective’s Australian developments. The country has proved to be a hotbed for cannabis producers in Canada to seek partnerships and to establish their brands there.

Cronos obtained a manufacturing license from the Australian Office of Drug Control (ODC) for its Cronos Australia venture, while LGC announced Little Green Pharma obtained a positive result from an inspection on its cannabis product. The Australian division of LGC also managed to renew its medical cannabis license for two more years by the ODC.

Another cannabis producer is joining the public markets. Private cannabis company Tilray confirmed it is seeking to list on the NASDAQ Global Select Market with the ticker symbol “TLRY.” Tilray has not decided how many shares it plans to offer in its initial public offering (IPO) or the price range for them.

LP reports quarterly results and ETF manager announces new indexes

MedReleaf (TSX:LEAF) a Canadian LP currently in the process of being acquired by fellow Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) listed producer Aurora Cannabis (TSX:ACB), reported its results for the fourth quarter and fiscal 2018 terms.

During the entire fiscal 2018 period, MedReleaf reported C$43.6 million in sales, with extracts amounting to 18 percent of that result and bringing in C$8 million. Its results indicated the company sold over five million total grams of cannabis during the entire fiscal year and just over 1.4 million grams on Q4.

“I’m immensely proud of our achievements… and I am confident MedReleaf will bring tremendous value to Aurora, as we combine to create a preeminent global cannabis company,” MedReleaf’s CEO Neil Closner said in a statement.

Investors will gain new options when it comes to exchange-traded funds (ETF) focused on cannabis stocks. Horizons ETFs Management announced its popular Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF would be listing futures contracts and three new “inverse and inverse leveraged ETFs” are joining its portfolio of offerings.

“For us, this further legitimizes Marijuana-equity investing and HMMJ as the key way to get broad index exposure to this rapidly growing sector,” Steve Hawkins, president and co-CEO of Horizons ETFs said.

The three new ETFs, BetaPro Canadian Marijuana Companies 2x Daily Bull ETF (HMJU), BetaPro Canadian Marijuana Companies -2x Daily Bear ETF (HMJD) and BetaPro Canadian Marijuana Companies Inverse ETF (HMJI), will use the Solactive Canadian Marijuana Companies Index as a measuring point either in increased or decreased performance.

