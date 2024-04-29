Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

CENTURY LITHIUM ANNOUNCES POSITIVE FEASIBILITY STUDY FOR THE CLAYTON VALLEY LITHIUM PROJECT, NEVADA

CENTURY LITHIUM ANNOUNCES POSITIVE FEASIBILITY STUDY FOR THE CLAYTON VALLEY LITHIUM PROJECT, NEVADA

FEASIBILITY STUDY HIGHLIGHTS

  • Large-Scale Nevada-based Lithium Project: three-phase production plan will generate a life-of-mine average of 34,000 tonnes per annum (tpa) of battery-quality lithium carbonate (Li 2 CO 3 )

  • Innovative Approach in Processing: patent-pending chloride leaching process combined with Direct Lithium Extraction (DLE), the Feasibility Study is supported by 2+ years of testing at the Company's Pilot Plant

  • Mineral Resource Estimate: Measured and Indicated resources totaling 1,207.33 million tonnes (Mt) at an average grade of 957 parts per million (ppm) lithium (Li) containing 1. 155 Mt of Li or 6. 148 Mt of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE)

  • Long 40-Year Mine Life : Proven and Probable Mineral Reserve Estimate totaling 287.65 Mt at an average grade of 1,149 ppm Li containing 0. 330 Mt of lithium or 1. 759 Mt of LCE

  • Initial Project: Phase 1 Capital Cost $1.537 billion for production capacity of 13,000 tpa LCE

  • Designed for Expansion: Phase 2 $0.651 billion for 28,000 tpa LCE, and Phase 3 $1.336 billion for 41,000 tpa LCE; Project expansions are capitalized with Project cash flow

  • Low Operating Cost: average operating cost $8,223 /t of Li 2 CO 3 produced, or $2,766 /t after sales of surplus sodium hydroxide (NaOH)

  • After-tax IRR of 17.1% at $24,000 /t Li 2 CO 3 : $3.01 billion after-tax net present value (NPV) at 8% discount rate and a 17.1% after-tax internal rate of return (IRR), using price assumptions of $24,000 /t for Li 2 CO 3 and $600 /dry metric tonne (dmt) for NaOH

Century Lithium Corp. (TSXV : LCE ) (OTCQX: CYDVF ) (Frankfurt: C1Z ) (Century Lithium or the Company) is pleased to announce the results of a National Instrument 43-101 (NI 43-101) feasibility study (Feasibility Study, FS or Study) completed on its 100% owned Clayton Valley Lithium Project (Project) in Nevada, USA . The Feasibility Study was prepared by Wood Group USA Inc. (Wood) and Global Resource Engineering, Ltd. (GRE). All currency amounts in this news release are presented in U.S. dollars.

Century Lithium Announces Positive Feasibility Study for the Clayton Valley Lithium Project, Nevada (CNW Group/Century Lithium Corp.)

"Century Lithium is proud to present our Feasibility Study. The Study indicates our Project has robust economics, made possible with our unique chlor-alkali and DLE processes" commented Bill Willoughby , President, and CEO. "Completion of the Study marks a major milestone for the Company and is the result of the dedicated work and efforts of our team of employees and consultants."

"Our process technology was developed by way of many trials and successes at our Pilot Plant in Amargosa Valley . As one of the few lithium-focused Pilot Plants in North America , we continue to operate safely and recently passed two years of testing. The data generated to date supports the Feasibility Study, and we continue to test various conditions and ideas to improve our process flow sheet," said Bill Willoughby .

With the Feasibility Study completed, the Company will now direct its focus on engineering and permitting. The Company is concurrently advancing discussions with government agencies, strategic partners, and other interested parties to provide funding to advance the Project and maximize the value to the Company's shareholders that is reflected in the FS.

FEASIBILITY STUDY SUMMARY

The information in the following tables highlight the Project's production and economic summaries.

Production Summary

Phase

Years

Mine tonnes per day (tpd)

Li 2 CO 3 (tpa)

Capital Cost (B$)

1

1-5

7,500

13,000

$1.537

2

6-10

15,000

28,000

$0.651

3

11+

22,500

41,000

$1.336

Economic Summary

Units

Amount

Operating Costs (average)

$/t

8,223

Operating Costs (average w/NaOH credit)

$/t

2,766

After-tax NPV @ 8% Discount Rate

$ billion

3.01

After-tax IRR

%

17.1

RESOURCE AND RESERVES

The Mineral Resource and Reserve Estimates for the Project were updated for the Feasibility Study and built using geologic data and 1,318 lithium assays from 45 core holes drilled between 2017 and 2022. The constrained Measured and Indicated Resource Estimate is 1,207.33 Mt with an average grade of 957 ppm lithium and contains 1. 155 Mt of Li or 6. 148 Mt of LCE. The Proven and Probable Mineral Reserve Estimate was derived from the constrained Mineral Resources and contains 287.65 Mt with an average grade of 1,149 ppm lithium and contains 0. 330 Mt of Li or 1. 759 Mt of LCE and reflects an increase of 74.6 Mt and 0.48 Mt LCE compared to the 2021 Mineral Reserve Estimate. The Mineral Resources were generated with a pit shell that encompasses all mineralized material within the Property excluding all areas that will be used for Project infrastructure and placement of tailings, waste, and low-grade material.

Mineral Resource Estimate

Domain

Tonnes Above

Cut-off (millions)

Li Grade (ppm)

Li Contained

(million t)

LCE (million t)

Measured

858.38

990

0.849

4.524

Indicated

348.95

875

0.305

1.625

Measured & Indicated

1,207.33

957

1.155

6.148

Inferred

119.03

827

0.098

0.524

The effective date of the Mineral Resource Estimate is December 15, 2022. The QP for the estimate is Ms. Terre Lane , MMSA, an employee of GRE and independent of Century. The Mineral Resources are constrained by a pit shell with a 200 ppm Li cut-off and density of 1.505 g/cm3. The cut-off grade considers an operating cost of $16.90/t mill feed, process recovery of 83% and a long-term lithium carbonate price of $20,000/t. The Mineral Resource estimate was prepared in accordance with CIM Definition Standards (CIM, 2014) and the CIM Estimation of Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves Best Practice Guidelines (CIM, 2019). Mineral Resource figures were rounded . One tonne of lithium = 5.323 tonnes lithium carbonate. Mineral Resources are inclusive of Mineral Reserves.

Mineral Reserve Estimate

Domain

Tonnes Above Cut-

off (millions)

Li Grade (ppm)

Li Contained

(million t)

LCE (million t)

Proven

266.39

1,147

0.306

1.626

Probable

21.26

1,174

0.025

0.133

Proven & Probable

287.65

1,149

0.330

1.759

The effective date of the Mineral Reserve Estimate is December 15, 2022. The QP for the estimate is Ms. Terre Lane, MMSA, an employee of GRE and independent of Century. The Mineral Reserve estimate was prepared in accordance with CIM) Definition Standards (CIM, 2014) and the CIM Estimation of Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves Best Practice Guidelines (CIM, 2019). Mineral Reserves are reported within the final pit design at a mining cut-off of 900 ppm. The cut-off grade considers a mine operating cost of $1.98/t, a process operating cost of $14.27/t milled, a G&A cost of $0.65/t milled, process recovery of 83% and a long-term lithium carbonate price of $20,000/t. The cut-off of 900 ppm is an elevated cut-off selected for the mine production schedule as the elevated cutoff is 4.5 times higher than the break-even cut-off grade. Mineral Reserve figures have been rounded. One tonne of lithium = 5.323 tonnes lithium carbonate. Mineral Resources are inclusive of Mineral Reserves.

PROCESS METALLURGY & CHLOR-ALKALI PLANT

Metallurgical testing through 2020 focused on using sulfuric acid (H 2 SO 4 ) to extract lithium from the clay. In late 2020, testing shifted to hydrochloric acid (HCl) for its improved compatibility with the deposit's chemistry. These benefits included higher lithium extractions, lower reagent consumptions, significantly better filtration of solids, and the ability to utilize certain DLE technologies in the recovery and concentration of lithium from the leach solutions.

A key component of the Project with chloride-based leaching is a chlor-alkali plant. The chlor-alkali plant provides the ability to produce the key reagents HCl and NaOH on-site from the electrolysis of a sodium chloride (NaCl) solution. A chlor-alkali plant represents a greater capital investment relative to that of a sulfuric acid plant but has important environmental and economic benefits for the sustainability of the Project. These benefits include replacing the purchase and transportation of sulfur with regionally sourced salt, and a reduction in emissions and the physical footprint of the operation with dryer, non-sulfate tailings.

Additionally, the chlor-alkali plant will generate significant quantities of NaOH surplus to the Project's operational needs and therefore available for sale. The chlor-alkali plant will utilize modern electrochemical cell technology thereby producing membrane grade sodium hydroxide without the energy consumption and environmental problems of older technologies. The surplus amounts of NaOH are inherent to the operation of the plant and the sales represent a significant offset to the Project's operating costs.

PILOT PLANT

In 2021, Century Lithium constructed a Pilot Plant in Nevada to leach one tonne per day of lithium clay and produce a high-grade lithium chloride solution which is processed off-site at Saltworks Technologies, Inc. (Saltworks), at their Richmond, British Columbia processing plant to make battery-quality Li 2 CO 3 . To maximize lithium recovery, the Company purchased the license rights and pilot-stage equipment to DLE an ion-exchange-based process and incorporated it into the Pilot Plant. The DLE license is held in perpetuity and royalty free by the Project.

Throughout its Pilot Plant program, the Company has sought improvement in its process methods. The Company obtained a provisional patent in 2023 with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, U.S. Department of Commerce. The provisional patent is titled System and Method for Extracting Lithium from Clay and Other Materials in a Chloride Solution Using Individualized Pretreatments . The patent pending process encompasses the Company's flowsheet and protects its methods of leaching lithium-bearing solids and handling solutions, precipitates, and residues.

LITHIUM EXTRACTION, RECOVERY & Li 2 CO 3 PRODUCTION

A lithium recovery of 78% is used in the Feasibility Study, based on the data collected in over two years of operations at the Pilot Pant.

  • Feed material grades averaged 1,100 ppm

  • Leach solution samples varied from 200 to 320 ppm Li

  • Lithium extractions averaged 88% and varied from 80 to 95%

  • DLE lithium recoveries were typically above 90%

  • 10% of the lithium in solution is retained in the moisture remaining in the tailings

Extraction rates do not account for losses downstream and are only indicative of the potential overall recovery. Work at the Pilot Plant continues to focus on reducing losses of lithium to tailings. A small loss of lithium from processing the DLE product solutions into Li 2 CO 3 , and the recycling of process solutions to the DLE and leach areas is anticipated.

During 2022 and 2023, Saltworks processed the DLE product solutions from the Pilot Plant and made battery-quality Li 2 CO 3 at greater than 99.5% purity. Modifications at the Pilot Plant in mid-2023 increased lithium solution grades to over 14 grams per liter which simplified the flowsheet and eliminated the evaporation stage for production of Li 2 CO 3 .

PRODUCTION PLAN

The Project's production plan comprises three equal phases of production rate increases, Phase 1 and Phase 2 production rates are maintained over five years each and Phase 3 is maintained for 30 years. This approach was selected to reduce capital exposure and risk by dividing the Project's production schedule into realistic phases of construction and equipment installation. The plan fully utilizes the Project's Mineral Reserve.

Phase 1 includes all work required to implement the Initial Project Plan including all necessary mining and processing infrastructure. The Phase 2 cost estimate focuses on an expansion within the footprint of Phase 1. Phase 3 development includes an additional processing plant and facilities not built in the previous phases and allows for a fourth phase of expansion.

LITHIUM CARBONATE AND SODIUM HYDROXIDE SALES PRICES

A price of $24,000 /t of Li 2 CO 3 is used in the Feasibility Study as the Project base case. This price is selected as a conservative mid-point between current market prices which are under $20,000 /t Li 2 CO 3 and forecast prices obtained from Benchmark Mineral Intelligence which are in the range of $23,000 to $39,000 /t Li 2 CO 3 during Phase 1 and $29,000 to $31,000 /t Li 2 CO 3 thereafter (Benchmark Mineral Intelligence, Lithium Forecast Q1 2024). The sales price is free on board (FOB) the Project site for battery quality Li 2 CO 3 .

NaOH is a product of the chlor-alkali process and a sales price of $600 /dmt FOB the Project is used in the Feasibility Study as the Project base case. Based on the material mass balance, it is expected that surplus NaOH will be available for sale at rates of 120,000 to 360,000 dmt per annum, depending on Project Phase. This price is based on a February 2023 market study by Global Exchange and Trading, Inc. where it was determined the Project's surplus NaOH can be readily sold in the western U.S. which currently relies heavily on imports arriving at west coast ports.

CAPITAL COST ESTIMATE

The basis for the capital cost estimate follows AACE Class 3 for feasibility studies. Contributors to the estimates are GRE (mining), Wood (process plant and infrastructure), ThyssenKrupp Nucera (chlor-alkali plant) and Century Lithium (property information and owners' costs). The capital cost estimates by phase are summarized as follows.

Installed Capital Costs

Initial

Phase 1 ($M)

Expansion

Phase 2 ($M)

Expansion

Phase 3 ($M)

Mining & Site Preparation

$64

$7

$27

Process Facilities

$517

$205

$477

Chlor-Alkali Plant

$496

$336

$496

Buildings, Services & Infrastructure

$130

$5

$42

Indirect & Owners Costs

$234

$72

$190

Contingency

$96

$27

$105

Total Capital Cost

$1,537

$651

$1,336

Notes: Totals may not sum due to rounding, Contingency and site Indirects for chlor-alkali plant is included in the Chlor-Alkali Plant line item , c ontingency for mining is included in the Contingency line item, indirect costs for mining are not included in the Indirects and Owner's Costs line item

The Phase 2 capital costs represent the expansion of the process facilities and infrastructure established in Phase 1. The Phase 3 capital costs support an additional processing plant and facilities not built in the previous phases. In the Project schedule, a 2-year period is allocated for the time to construct and commission each phase.

Sustaining capital over the life of the Project is estimated at $315 million for tailings facility expansion and equipment replacements. These costs are in addition to the expansion capital costs shown above.

OPERATING COST ESTIMATES

The following information highlights the operating cost estimates for each phase in dollars per tonne of Li 2 CO 3 , before and after deducting sales of surplus NaOH.

Initial Phase 1

(7,500 tpd mill feed)

$ (000s)/y

$/t mill feed

$/t LCE

Mining

$13,754

$5.43

$1,205

Processing and G&A

$57,515

$21.01

$4,428

Chlor-Alkali Plant

$61,787

$22.57

$4,757

Total Operating Cost

$133,056

$49.01

$10,390

Less NaOH Sales (FOB mine)

$78,272

$28.95

$6,026

Net Operating Cost

$54,784

$20.06

$4,364

Note: Totals may not sum due to rounding

Expansion Phase 2

(15,000 tpd mill feed)

$ (000s)/y

$/t mill feed

$/t LCE

Mining

$24,901

$4.26

$766

Processing and G&A

$82,018

$14.98

$3,157

Chlor-Alkali Plant

$105,138

$19.20

$4,047

Total Operating Cost

$212,057

$38.44

$7,970

Less NaOH Sales (FOB mine)

$142,350

$26.00

$5,479

Net Operating Cost

$69,707

$12.44

$2,491

Note: Totals may not sum due to rounding

Expansion Phase 3

(22,500 tpd mill feed)

$ (000s)/y

$/t mill feed

$/t LCE

Mining

$22,064

$2.70

$561

Processing and G&A

$119,945

$14.60

$3,078

Chlor-Alkali Plant

$151,325

$18.43

$3,884

Total Operating Cost

$293,334

$35.73

$7,523

Less NaOH Sales (FOB mine)

$213,525

$25.99

$5,479

Net Operating Cost

$79,809

$9.74

$2,044

Note: Totals may not sum due to rounding

ECONOMIC MODEL AND SENSITIVITY

The cash flow model is developed using base prices of $24,000 /t for Li 2 CO 3 and $600 /dmt for NaOH.

Average Annual Values

Units

Initial

Phase 1

Expansion

Phase 2

Expansion

Phase 3

Li 2 CO 3 Sales

t

11,885

26,753

39,098

NaOH Sales

dmt

130,488

237,250

355,875

Gross Sales

$ million

$282.4

$635.7

$929.0

Before-tax Cash Flow

$ million

$231.3

$553.3

$825.3

Lithium carbonate sales are the average over each Phase including ramp up to the stated production rate.  Gross sales are revenues from Li 2 CO 3 and NaOH sales are before operating costs and after royalty. Before-tax Cash Flow is gross sales minus operating costs. Taxes are applied at federal, state and county rates after allowances for amortization, depletion, and depreciation only. Possible tax credits under the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act or other programs are not included.

The Project base case generates a 17.1% after-tax IRR and NPV-8% of $3.01 billion . These results are sensitive to changes in operating assumptions including the sales price of Li 2 CO 3 .

  • At 75% of the base case, or $18,000 /t LCE, the after-tax NPV@ 8% is $1.52 billion , and the after-tax IRR is 12.9%.

  • At 125% of the base case, or $30,000 /t LCE, the after-tax NPV@ 8% is $4.47 billion , and the after-tax IRR is 20.9%.

  • For every $1,000 /t change in the price of lithium carbonate, the after-tax NPV@8% changes by about $250 million .

Project Sensitivity

Units

75 %

Base Case

125 %

Lithium Price

$/t LCE

$18,000

$24,000

$30,000

NPV-8%

$ billion

$1.52

$3.01

$4.47

IRR

%

12.9

17.1

20.9

PROJECT ADVANCEMENT

The Company has completed multiple environmental studies in advance of permitting and is examining ways to optimize power requirements and incorporate alternative energy solutions.

The recommendations of the FS include continuing the permitting process, engaging with governmental agencies and other parties, and proceeding with detailed engineering to further advance the Project.

Among these steps, the Company has contacted the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) Loan Programs Office (LPO) and plans to initiate the pre-application process under the Title Seven Clean Energy Financing program when the Feasibility Study report is complete.

CONFERENCE CALL

Century Lithium will host a live webcast and conference call for analysts and investors on Monday, April 29, 2024 , at 11:00 am ET ( 8:00 am PT ), followed by a question-and-answer session.

To register for the webcast, link here: https://events.6ix.com/preview/century-lithium-announces-positive-feasibility-study

A replay of the webcast will be available on our website shortly following the conclusion of the conference call.

QUALITY ASSURANCE

The data in this news release was prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 standards by the following Qualified Persons (QP).

  • Terre Lane , Principal Mining Engineer, GRE, is an independent QP as defined by NI 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the contents of this news release and verified by site visits and personal examination the information and original documents that relate to preparation of the Mineral Resource Estimate, Mineral Reserve Estimate, mine plan, mine capital and operating cost estimation, economic analysis, and marketing.

  • Hamid Samari , Principal Geologist, GRE, is an independent QP as defined by NI43-101 and has reviewed and approved the contents of this news release and verified by site visits and personal examination the information and original documents that relate to preparation of the description of the deposit, geological setting, and mineralization, deposit type, exploration, drilling, sample preparation, analyses and security, and data verification.

  • Todd Fayram , Senior Vice President Metallurgy, Century Lithium, is a non-independent QP as defined by NI 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the contents of this news release and verified by site visits and personal examination the information and original documents that relate to preparation of the description of metallurgical testing, lithium recovery, and design operation and results of the Pilot Plant.

  • Alan Drake , Manager – Process Engineering, Wood, is an independent QP as defined by NI 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the contents of this news release and verified by site visits and personal examination the information and original documents that relate to preparation of the description and estimates related to recovery methods.

  • Haiming (Peter) Yuan, PE, PhD, Principal Geotechnical Engineer, WSP USA Environment & Infrastructure Inc., is an independent QP as defined by NI 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the contents of this news release and verified by site visits and personal examination the information and original documents that relate to preparation of the description related to infrastructure, environment and permitting.

  • Paul Baluch , Technical Director, Civil, Wood, is an independent QP as defined by NI 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the contents of this news release and verified by personal examination the information and original documents that relate to preparation of the description and estimates of infrastructure.

  • Farzad Kossari , Cost Estimating Manager, Wood, is an independent QP as defined by NI 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the contents of this news release and verified by personal examination the information and original documents that relate to preparation of the description and summary of capital and operating cost estimates.

Further information about the Project, including a description of the key assumptions, parameters, description of sampling methods, data verification and quality assurance (QA) / quality control (QC) programs, methods relating to Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves and factors that may affect those estimates will be contained in a NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Feasibility Study of the Clayton Valley Lithium Project. Following Section 3.4 of NI 43-101 the report will be available on SEDAR+ and on the Company's website within 45 days of the date of this news release.

ABOUT Century Lithium CORP.
Century Lithium Corp. is an advanced stage lithium company, focused on developing its 100%-owned Clayton Valley Lithium Project in west-central Nevada, USA . Century Lithium recently completed a Feasibility Study on its Clayton Valley Lithium Project and is currently in the permitting stage, with the goal of becoming a domestic producer of lithium for the growing electric vehicle and battery storage market.

ON BEHALF OF Century Lithium CORP.
WILLIAM WILLOUGHBY , PhD., PE
President & Chief Executive Officer

centurylithium.com

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THE CONTENT OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. In certain cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" and similar expressions suggesting future outcomes or statements regarding an outlook.

Forward-looking statements relate to any matters that are not historical facts and statements of our beliefs, intentions and expectations about developments, results and events which will or may occur in the future, without limitation, statements with respect to the potential development and value of the Project and benefits associated therewith, statements with respect to the expected project economics for the Project, such as estimates of life of mine, lithium prices, production and recoveries, capital and operating costs, IRR, NPV and cash flows, any projections outlined in the Feasibility Study in respect of the Project, the permitting status of the Project and the Company's future development plans.

These and other forward-looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of the Company to control or predict, that may cause their actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors set out herein. These risks include those described under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent annual information form and its other public filings, copies of which can be under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.com . The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update-forward-looking information except as required by applicable law. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place reliance on forward-looking statements or information. Furthermore, Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/century-lithium-announces-positive-feasibility-study-for-the-clayton-valley-lithium-project-nevada-302129324.html

SOURCE Century Lithium Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2024/29/c6546.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Century Lithium (TSXV:LCE)

Century Lithium


CENTURY LITHIUM PROVIDES UPDATE ON THE FEASIBILITY STUDY

CENTURY LITHIUM PROVIDES UPDATE ON THE FEASIBILITY STUDY

Century Lithium Corp. (TSXV: LCE) (OTCQX: CYDVF) (Frankfurt: C1Z) (Century Lithium or Company) reports that the Feasibility Study on the Company's Clayton Valley Lithium Project (Project), in Nevada, USA under the direction of Wood PLC and Global Resource Engineering Ltd., is currently under review by the Qualified Persons, and the Company anticipates its announcement imminently.

Century Lithium Provides Update on the Feasibility Study (CNW Group/Century Lithium Corp.)

To date, the Company's Feasibility Study team has revised and updated estimates for a phased production approach at the Project. These revisions also included assessment and evaluation of the economic benefit of sales of the surplus sodium hydroxide produced by the chlor-alkali plant.

The Company's Lithium Extraction Facility (Pilot Plant) in Amargosa Valley, Nevada is now in its third year of testing the processing of lithium-bearing claystone from the Project. All data collected has been essential to the Feasibility Study. Century Lithium continues to work toward permitting the Project including the collection of baseline data collection for biology, surface and groundwater hydrology, and social impacts. Earlier this year, baseline reports were submitted by the Company's consultants and were accepted by the appropriate government agencies. Multiple reports have been completed which will aide in the preparation of a Plan of Operations to initiate the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) process.

About Century Lithium Corp.

Century Lithium Corp. (formerly Cypress Development Corp.) is an advanced stage lithium company, focused on developing its 100%-owned Clayton Valley Lithium Project in west-central Nevada, USA . Century Lithium is currently in the pilot stage of testing on material from its lithium-bearing claystone deposit at its Lithium Extraction Facility in Amargosa Valley, Nevada and progressing towards completing a Feasibility Study and permitting, with the goal of becoming a domestic producer of lithium for the growing electric vehicle and battery storage market.

ON BEHALF OF Century Lithium CORP.
WILLIAM WILLOUGHBY , PhD., PE
President & Chief Executive Officer

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THE CONTENT OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions and are identified by words such as " expects," "estimates," "projects," "anticipates," "believes," "could," "scheduled," and other similar words. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that management of the Company expects, are forward-looking statements. Although management believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements, include market prices, exploration, and development successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Please see the public filings of the Company at www.sedar.com for further information.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/century-lithium-provides-update-on-the-feasibility-study-302121633.html

SOURCE Century Lithium Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2024/19/c7578.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Century Lithium Corp. to Present at the Metals and Mining Virtual Investor Conference October 3rd

Century Lithium Corp. to Present at the Metals and Mining Virtual Investor Conference October 3rd

Century Lithium Corp (TSX:V: LCE; OTCQX: CYDVF), based in Vancouver, focused on developing its 100%-owned Clayton Valley Lithium Project in Nevada, USA., today announced that William Willoughby, President & CEO, will present live at the Metals and Mining Virtual Investor Conference, hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on October 3 rd 2023.

DATE : October 3 rd , 2023
TIME: 2:00 PM ET
LINK: https://bit.ly/44FOnTd
Available for 1x1 meetings: October 3

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

CENTURY LITHIUM OBTAINS PROVISIONAL PATENT

CENTURY LITHIUM OBTAINS PROVISIONAL PATENT

Century Lithium Corp. (TSXV: LCE) (OTCQX: CYDVF) (Frankfurt: C1Z) (Century Lithium or the Company) is pleased to report it has obtained a provisional patent with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, U.S. Department of Commerce. The provisional patent is titled System and Method for Extracting Lithium from Clay and Other Materials in a Chloride Solution Using Individualized Pretreatments . The patent pending process encompasses the Company's flowsheet, as developed at its Lithium Extraction Facility ("Pilot Plant") in Amargosa Valley, Nevada USA and protects the Company's intellectual property (IP) pertaining to the handling of solutions derived from the treatment of solid materials including clays from the Company's Clayton Valley Lithium Project (Project) in Nevada .

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Century Lithium Reports on Testing with Saltworks and Production of Battery Grade Lithium Carbonate

Century Lithium Reports on Testing with Saltworks and Production of Battery Grade Lithium Carbonate

Century Lithium Corp. (TSXV: LCE) (OTCQX: CYDVF) (Frankfurt: C1Z) (Century Lithium or the Company) is pleased to report testing results at Saltworks Technologies, Inc. (Saltworks) in Richmond Canada and additional production of high-purity lithium carbonate (Li 2 CO 3 ) using product solutions from the Company's Lithium Extraction Facility (Pilot Plant) in Amargosa Valley, Nevada USA. The solutions tested at Saltworks were derived from leaching of claystone from the Company's 100%-owned Clayton Valley Lithium Project (Project) in Nevada ; and processed at the Pilot Plant via direct lithium extraction (DLE) to produce an intermediate concentrated lithium solution (DLE eluent).

Century Lithium Reports on Testing with Saltworks & Production of Battery Grade Lithium Carbonate (CNW Group/Century Lithium Corp.)

"It is very positive to see consistency in our high-purity, 99.87%, lithium carbonate product grades from our Pilot Plant this year" stated Bill Willoughby , President, and CEO of Century Lithium. "The highlight though, is the almost five-fold increase in lithium grade in the concentrated lithium solution generated at the Pilot Plant. This was achieved through collaboration with Koch Technology Solutions and their Li-Pro TM system, and its integration into Century Lithium's chloride-based leaching process."

Highlights
  • Repeated production of high-purity (99.87%) battery-grade lithium carbonate
  • Improved lithium concentrations in DLE eluent
  • Reduced volume of solution in downstream treatment and recycling
  • Potential to eliminate evaporation from the post DLE process flowsheet
  • Active testing underway to further improve DLE eluent grade
Lithium Carbonate Assay Results

Saltworks has once again produced battery-grade lithium carbonate (Li 2 CO 3 ) from the DLE eluent produced at the Pilot Plant. The table below is a comparison of Saltworks' 2023 results for Li 2 CO 3 , DLE eluent Batch 2, with the previously reported results from DLE eluent Batch 1 (see May 25 , 2023 news release ). Also shown are the constituent levels for battery grade Li 2 CO 3, as published by two major producers. The assays results were finalized by Saltworks and independently assayed by SGS Canada, Inc. These results show consistency in composition of both the DLE eluent produced by the Pilot Plant earlier in the year and the resulting Li 2 CO 3 product produced by Saltworks, achieving 99.871% content versus 99.875% reported previously.

Li 2 CO 3 Assay Results


Century Li 2 CO 3

Batch 2 (August 2023)

Century Li 2 CO 3

Batch 1 (May 2023)

Reference Grades

Li 2 CO 3

wt%

99.871

99.875

>99.5

H 2 O

wt%

0.05

0.03

0.2 to

Na

wt%

0.027

0.047

0.03 to

Ca

wt%

0.012

0.009

0.01 to

Fe

Wppm

3

3

Al

Wppm

3

Cu

Wppm

3

Ni

Wppm

Zn

Wppm

13

Cl

wt%

0.01

0.008

Notes: wt% (weight percent), wppm (weight parts per million), calculated Li 2 CO 3 purity based on sum of impurities measured
above detection limit. Reference grades are from published specifications from two major producers of battery grade Li 2 CO 3

Lithium in DLE Eluent

As recently reported (see August 9, 2023 news release ), Century Lithium collaborated with Koch Technology Solutions (KTS), a Koch Engineered Solutions' (KES) company, and integrated KTS' Li-Pro TM system into the DLE stage of the Pilot Plant. This work has increased the grades of the DLE eluent (intermediate lithium product solution) several fold. These changes are outlined in the table below, as reported by analyses from Saltworks.

DLE Eluate Assay Results





Batch

1

2

3

4

5

Lithium (Li) (ppm)

1,430

1,610

1,885

3,970

6,780

Sodium (Na) (ppm)

22,400

25,850

24,150

19,100

8,220

Total dissolved solids (TDS) (ppm)

77,450

77,850

82,600

78,300

79,300

Li:TDS

0.018

0.021

0.023

0.051

0.085

Li:Na

0.064

0.062

0.078

0.208

0.825

Notes: DLE eluent for Batch 1 and 2 used to produce Li 2 CO 3 cited above.

Batches 1, 2 and 3 are DLE eluents produced during the first quarter of 2023. Li 2 CO 3 production was carried out to completion in batches 1 and 2 but the processing of Batch 3 was put on hold due to its similarity to batches 1 and 2 and the improvements seen in the grades of batches 4 and 5. These improvements in lithium grade from 1,430 parts per million (ppm) to 6,780 ppm, increase in the ratio of lithium to total dissolved solids (TDS) from 0.018 to 0.085, and reduction in sodium from 25,850 ppm to 8,220 ppm all occurred with the introduction of KTS' Li-Pro TM system into the DLE stage of the Company's Pilot Plant.

Implications for Lithium Carbonate Production

The increase in lithium (Li) grade and the Li:TDS ratio has positive implications for the size and costs of the lithium carbonate production portion of the lithium extraction process at the Project. Within the Saltworks flowsheet, these higher values equate to a lower volume of solution to be treated and a proportionate decrease in the amount of water that must be removed (evaporated) prior to lithium carbonate precipitation. This will also affect the recycled solutions within the lithium carbonate production stage by reducing the volume of solutions moved in this stage and other leaching areas of the processing plant.

The information derived from the Pilot Plant, including the test results from the combination of Century Lithium's DLE process and KTS' Li-Pro TM system, and recent component changes at the Saltworks laboratory, is supplemental to the Feasibility Study for the project. The design basis for the Feasibility Study was established at a Li:TDS ratio of 0.02.

The Saltworks flowsheet targets a lithium grade of 10,000 to 20,000 ppm (10-20 g/L) for precipitation. Work with KTS at the DLE stage at the Pilot Plant has seen preliminary, internally assayed, lithium solution grades of over 8,000 ppm in the DLE eluent. Work is continuing within the DLE area to further increase lithium grades in solution, creating the scope to reduce solution volumes and the potential to eliminate a major evaporation step from the process flowsheet. As a supplement to the Feasibility Study, the Company is pursuing these potential cost and size savings with Saltworks.

Moving Forward

Work on the Feasibility Study continued throughout the six months ended June 30, 2023 , with more than 20,000 consultant hours expended since its commencement. Following receipt of initial values from our consultants, Wood PLC and thyssenkrupp nucera, the Company is conducting internal reviews to assess optimization and cost reduction opportunities; work which is underway. In June 2023 , the Company engaged Kiewit Industrial Group in Lone Tree, Colorado to assist with the review of project designs and estimates with attention to site development, material and supply costs, and construction methods. One optimization opportunity, reducing or eliminating the use of thickeners for tailings separation in the process configuration, was implemented and is under trial at the Pilot Plant.

The Company's collaboration with KTS is underway, utilizing KTS' Li-Pro TM equipment in the DLE section of the Pilot Plant, where lithium is selectively recovered from the leach solution while deleterious elements are rejected. Testing with KTS is expected to continue through the 3 rd quarter while KTS collects information to prepare an engineering design and cost estimate for a full-scale deployment of Li-Pro TM system which will supplement the Company's Feasibility Study.

Qualified Person

Todd Fayram , MMSA-QP and Daniel Kalmbach , CPG, are the qualified persons as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and have approved the technical information in this release.

About Century Lithium Corp.

Century Lithium Corp. (formerly Cypress Development Corp.) is an advanced stage lithium company, focused on developing its 100%-owned Clayton Valley Lithium Project in west-central Nevada, USA . Century Lithium is currently in the pilot stage of testing on material from its lithium-bearing claystone deposit at its Lithium Extraction Facility in Amargosa Valley, Nevada and progressing towards completing a Feasibility Study and permitting, with the goal of becoming a domestic producer of lithium for the growing electric vehicle and battery storage market.

ON BEHALF OF Century Lithium CORP.
WILLIAM WILLOUGHBY , PhD., PE
President & Chief Executive Officer

centurylithium.com

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THE CONTENT OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions and are identified by words such as " expects," "estimates," "projects," "anticipates," "believes," "could," "scheduled," and other similar words. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that management of the Company expects, are forward-looking statements. Although management believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements, include market prices, exploration, and development successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Please see the public filings of the Company at www.sedar.com for further information.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/century-lithium-reports-on-testing-with-saltworks-and-production-of-battery-grade-lithium-carbonate-301905334.html

SOURCE Century Lithium Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2023/21/c3469.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

CENTURY LITHIUM UPDATES PROGRESS ON TESTING WITH KOCH TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS

CENTURY LITHIUM UPDATES PROGRESS ON TESTING WITH KOCH TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS

Century Lithium Corp. (TSXV: LCE) (OTCQX: CYDVF) (Frankfurt: C1Z) (Century Lithium or the Company) is pleased to report successful progress in its collaboration with Koch Technology Solutions (KTS), a Koch Engineered Solutions (KES) company. As reported previously (see April 17, 2023 news release ) Century Lithium and KTS are working together on the application of KTS's Li-Pro ™ system at Century's Lithium Extraction Facility (Pilot Plant) in Amargosa Valley, Nevada USA.

Century Lithium Corp. logo (CNW Group/Century Lithium Corp.)

"Century Lithium is delighted to see the progress made in our collaboration with Koch Technology Solutions" stated Bill Willoughby , President, and CEO of Century Lithium. "Our team, with KTS's input has successfully incorporated and operated the equipment at our Pilot Plant with significantly improved results."

Since October 2021 , Century Lithium has been continuously testing the extraction of lithium from the claystone found at its 100%-owned Clayton Valley Lithium Project (Project) in Nevada utilizing a chloride-based leaching process. Testing of the Li-Pro system was conducted to evaluate potential improvements in the direct lithium extraction (DLE) area of the Pilot Plant.

Adam Sackett , President of Koch Technology Solutions, added, "The steady state results generated onsite with the Koch Technology Solutions Li-Pro™ Direct Lithium Extraction process has hit all our key milestones for the Century pilot program. We are excited to move towards engineering and executing a Li-Pro™ installation with commercial process guarantees."

With the integration of KTS's DLE process, the grades of the intermediate lithium solution produced at the Pilot Plant have increased to the highest levels to date, with an average grade of 7.5 grams/liter (g/l) (7,500 parts per million) lithium. These lithium concentrations are four times higher than previously generated, with sodium concentrations almost an order of magnitude lower.

Highlights To Date

  • Successful installation and operation of Koch's Li-Pro DLE process
  • Li-Pro plant achieved steady state using Century Lithium's chloride leaching process
  • Manufacture intermediate solutions with lithium grades of 7 to 8 g/l concentrations with average lithium to sodium ratios of 0.9 to 1.1
  • No observed degradation of media or accumulation of deleterious elements

Operational Results
Since the installation of KTS's DLE equipment, Century Lithium has focused on improvements related to the operational aspects of the Pilot Plant and adjustments to the final flowsheet. These improvements were well supported through the development and incorporation of KTS's DLE equipment at the Pilot Plant.

Century Lithium, with the support of KTS, has identified techniques to improve lithium recovery within the DLE area while minimizing deleterious elements in the final solutions. Collaboration between Century Lithium and Koch staff is very productive, generating ideas and changes that have resulted in the complete removal of calcium and magnesium, and marked reduction of sodium and potassium in the product solutions.

Qualified Person

Todd Fayram , MMSA-QP is the qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has approved the technical information in this release.

About Century Lithium Corp.

Century Lithium Corp. (formerly Cypress Development Corp.) is an advanced stage lithium company, focused on developing its 100%-owned Clayton Valley Lithium Project in west-central Nevada, USA . Century Lithium is currently in the pilot stage of testing on material from its lithium-bearing claystone deposit at its Lithium Extraction Facility in Amargosa Valley, Nevada and progressing towards completing a Feasibility Study and permitting, with the goal of becoming a domestic producer of lithium for the growing electric vehicle and battery storage market.

ON BEHALF OF Century Lithium CORP.
WILLIAM WILLOUGHBY , PhD., PE
President & Chief Executive Officer

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THE CONTENT OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions and are identified by words such as " expects," "estimates," "projects," "anticipates," "believes," "could," "scheduled," and other similar words. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that management of the Company expects, are forward-looking statements. Although management believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements, include market prices, exploration, and development successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Please see the public filings of the Company at www.sedar.com for further information.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/century-lithium-updates-progress-on-testing-with-koch-technology-solutions-301896776.html

SOURCE Century Lithium Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2023/09/c4742.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Victory Sells Tahlo Lake Property in British Columbia

Victory Sells Tahlo Lake Property in British Columbia

Victory Battery Metals Corp. (CSE:VR)(FWB:VR61)(OTC PINK:VRCFF) ("Victory" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its sale of its Tahlo Lake, British Columbia property to a private company, Trimera Metals Corp., of Vancouver, British Columbia

Highlights of the Tahlo Lake Sale:

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ALX Resources Corp. Intersects Additional Uranium Mineralization at the Gibbons Creek Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

ALX Resources Corp. Intersects Additional Uranium Mineralization at the Gibbons Creek Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

alx resources corp. (TSXV: AL) (FSE: 6LLN) (OTC: ALXEF) ("ALX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of the 2024 winter drilling program at its 100%-owned Gibbons Creek Uranium Project ("Gibbons Creek", or the "Project") located in the northern Athabasca Basin near the community of Stony Rapids, Saskatchewan. The 2024 drilling program was designed to test for continuity of uranium mineralization first discovered in 1979 by Eldorado Nuclear and by ALX in 2015. Five holes totaling 849.44 metres were completed. Four of the five holes intersected uranium mineralization at or near the unconformity, based upon hand-held scintillometer readings on drill core, downhole gamma probe results, and visual observation of uranium minerals by ALX's geological team. Mineralization found in the 2024 drilling was intersected in two areas located 500 metres apart within a target area that ALX defined in late 2023 by carrying out a high-resolution magnetic survey and a Soil Gas Hydrocarbon ("SGH") survey (see ALX news release dated January 23, 2024).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Brunswick Exploration Drills 58.1 Meters at 1.59% Li2O Starting From Surface at Mirage

Brunswick Exploration Drills 58.1 Meters at 1.59% Li2O Starting From Surface at Mirage

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: BRW, OTCQB: BRWXF; " BRW " or the " Company ") is pleased to report the first assays from the Mirage winter drilling campaign where it drilled an additional thirty-five holes. The Mirage Project is located in the Eeyou Istchee-James Bay region of Quebec approximately 40 kilometres south from the Trans-Taiga Road. The winter drill campaign focused on the Central Zone and has continued to intersect multiple wide, well mineralized intervals on the MR-6 dyke and its vicinity where it remains open in all directions.

Highlights include:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Argentina Lithium Announces Positive Lithium Values in the 12th Exploration Well at the Rincon West Project

Argentina Lithium Announces Positive Lithium Values in the 12th Exploration Well at the Rincon West Project

TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V): LIT
Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE): OAY3
OTCQX Venture Market: LILIF

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (TSXV: LIT) (FSE: OAY3) (OTCQX: LILIF) ("Argentina Lithium" or the "Company") reports positive results from the twelfth exploration hole at its Rincon West Project in Salta Province Argentina . Brine samples collected over a 165 metre interval of RW-DDH-012 ranged from 322 to 371 mgl lithium.

Argentina Lithium & Energy Logo (CNW Group/Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp.)

"Our ongoing drilling continues to evaluate the Rinconcita II concession that extends from our original claims, eastwards over the salt flat towards the neighboring Rio Tinto concessions. Our twelfth hole demonstrates a long interval of impressive lithium values in porous host lithologies. Thus far, our drilling at Rincon West demonstrates a continuous aquifer of concentrated lithium brines over an extensive basin." stated Miles Rideout , V.P. of Exploration.

The results including sampling method, the sample interval data, and the brine analyses for RW-DDH-012 are shown in Table 1. Drill collar information is presented in Table 2. An extensive selection of core samples has been sent to an independent laboratory for brine recovery testing; results are pending.

The Rincon West Project covers 5198.8 hectares of the salar basin, consisting of three property blocks adjacent to Rio Tinto's Rincon Project. Drill hole RW-DDH-012 represents the third exploration hole of the 6-hole program planned for the Rinconcita II property, announced in the Company's October 19, 2023 News Release. The Company is currently completing the access to the next drill platform (RW-DDH-013), representing a further 1000 m step towards the northeast corner of the property block.

Figure 1 presents a map of the western (main) block of the Rincon West project showing the positions of the twelve completed exploration holes (see News Releases dated July 13, 2022 , October 3, 2022 , October 25, 2022 , January 26, 2023 , April 24, 2023 , May 31, 2023 and January 22, 2024 ). The drill locations are overlain on the conductive zones (shaded yellow) delineated by two geophysics campaigns (see News Releases dated May 2, 2022 and October 19, 2023 ).

Table 1: Interval data and results of brine analyses for lithium, potassium, and magnesium for drill hole RW-DDH-01 2*

Sample Interval (m)

Sample
Method

Li

K

Mg

Density

From

To

Thickness

(mg/litre)

(g/ml)

RW-DDH-012






48.5

51.5

3.0

Single packer

337

6284

3062

1.201

54.5

57.5

3.0

Single packer

345

6667

3116

1.204

60.5

63.5

3.0

Single packer

355

6884

3143

1.207

66.5

69.5

3.0

Single packer

365

7230

3169

1.212

78.5

81.5

3.0

Single packer

363

7210

3208

1.216

96.5

99.5

3.0

Single packer

329

7087

2764

1.218

102.5

105.5

3.0

Single packer

339

7262

2867

1.218

108.5

111.5

3.0

Single packer

356

7483

3034

1.216

120.5

123.5

3.0

Single packer

347

7202

2971

1.215

126.5

129.5

3.0

Single packer

366

7260

3184

1.212

132.5

135.5

3.0

Single packer

352

7152

3067

1.213

138.5

141.5

3.0

Single packer

371

7451

3298

1.214

144.5

147.5

3.0

Single packer

356

7192

3157

1.216

156.5

159.5

3.0

Single packer

345

7054

3091

1.219

162.5

165.5

3.0

Single packer

335

6858

2998

1.219

168.5

171.5

3.0

Single packer

315

6679

2827

1.22

174.5

177.5

3.0

Single packer

324

6696

2893

1.219

180.5

183.5

3.0

Single packer

327

6694

2914

1.218

186.5

189.5

3.0

Single packer

323

6685

2874

1.217

192.5

195.5

3.0

Single packer

324

6744

2897

1.218

198.5

201.5

3.0

Single packer

324

6718

2860

1.217

204.5

207.5

3.0

Single packer

322

6697

2827

1.217

210.5

213.5

3.0

Single packer

324

6717

2834

1.217

*The drill hole was inclined vertically; the brine hosting strata are believed to be flat lying resulting in reported intervals approximating true thickness.

Drilling Methodology

RW-DDH-012 was executed with HQ-diameter diamond drilling, permitting the extraction of core samples of the salar basin formations and the recovery of brine samples where possible.

Drilling was carried out by Salta-based AGV Falcon Drilling SRL, under the supervision of Argentina Lithium's geologists.

Table 2: Collar and maximum depth information for RW-DDH-012

Hole ID

East

North

Elevation

Azimuth

Dip

Depth


UTM Zone 19S (WGS84)

(m)

(deg.)

(deg.)

(m)

RW-DDH-012

684144

7337989

3722

n/a

90

339.0

LIT's preferred method for brine sampling deploys a 'single packer' sampling unit during drilling. The packer sampling method allows the recovery of brine samples at specific depths while sealing the hole at the top and bottom of the interval. For single packer sampling, an inflatable seal closes the top of the interval; the lower limit of drilling represents the bottom of the interval.

Geophysical profiling and lining the hole with 2" diameter PVC filters have been completed. All core samples recovered in drilling were retained for geologic logging.

Observations regarding RW-DDH-012

RW-DDH-012 extends drilling eastwards from previous holes over the Rincon salt flat. The hole was completed to 339.5 m depth and a total 23 brine samples extracted using the single packer method were submitted for analysis.

Samples collected between 48.5 m depth and 213.5 m depth (the deepest sample) ranged from 322 to 371 mg/l lithium. Over this 165 m interval, 23 single packer brine samples were collected from discrete 3 m intervals, totalling 69.0 m of sampling, which represents 41.8% of the total interval.

From surface to 20 m depth, gravels with a sandy-clayey matrix were drilled. Dacite was recovered from 20.0 to 22.9 m , whereupon the drill crossed coarse gray-brown sand, to 52.3 m . Fine black sands were then sampled to 106.5 m depth, followed by reddish clayey sand to 122 m . The drill sampled fine black sands to 129.5, followed by coarse red sand to 135.5 m , then medium brown sand to 144.5 m . Breccia with grey sandy matrix was crossed to 151.0, with clasts of andesite and other compositions. Fine reddish and gray sands were then drilled to 177.4 m , where sulphates were encountered, extending to 178.2 m . Brown, medium-grained sand was then drilled to 180.5, followed by breccia to 185.5 m . Between 185.5 m and 201.4 m , the drill sampled andesitic porphyry with veinlets. From 201.4 to 339.5 m , the drill sampled a sequence of volcanic units (porphyries, breccias and ignimbrites, among others) characterised by the presence of fractures and carbonate or quartz veinlets. Brine sampling in these relatively competent basement units proved unproductive below the initial weathered zone.

Analyses and QA/QC

Samples of brine were submitted for analysis to Alex Stewart International Argentina S.A. ("Alex Stewart"), the local subsidiary of Alex Stewart International, an ISO 9001:2017 certified laboratory, with ISO 17025:2017 certification for the analysis of lithium, potassium and other elements. Alex Stewart employed Inductively Coupled Plasma Optical Emission Spectrometry ("ICP-OES") as the analytical technique for the primary constituents of interest, including boron, calcium, potassium, lithium, and magnesium. Measurements in the field included pH, electrical conductivity, temperature and density.

The quality of sample analytical results was controlled and assessed with a protocol of blank, duplicate and reference standard samples included within the sample sequences. For hole RW-DDH-012 the lot contained one blank and two duplicate samples, which all reported within the acceptable range. Single low-grade, medium-grade and high-grade reference standard samples (3 standards in total) were included within the submitted sample suite. The low-grade reference standard analysed higher than 3 standard deviations (SD) of best value, with 8.6 relative percent difference (RPD); the medium-grade reference standard analysed below 3 SD of best value, with 4.9 RPD; the high-grade reference standard analysed below 3 SD of the best value; with 2.9 RPD.

Qualified Person

Frits Reidel , CPG is a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101, is the Principal of Atacama Water Consultants, and is independent of Argentina Lithium. Mr. Reidel has reviewed the work carried out by the Company's exploration team at the early-stage Rincon West property. The disclosure in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Reidel.

About Argentina Lithium

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp is focused on acquiring high quality lithium projects in Argentina and advancing them towards production in order to meet the growing global demand from the battery sector. The Company's recent strategic investment by Peugeot Citroen Argentina S.A., a subsidiary of Stellantis N.V., one of the world's leading automakers, places Argentina Lithium in a unique position to explore, develop and advance its four key projects covering over 67,000 hectares in the Lithium Triangle of Argentina . Management has a long history of success in the resource sector of Argentina and has assembled some of the most prospective lithium properties in the world renowned "Lithium Triangle". The Company is a member of the Grosso Group, a resource management group that has pioneered exploration in Argentina since 1993.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Nikolaos Cacos"

_______________________________
Nikolaos Cacos , President, CEO and Director

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains forward-looking statements. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of terminology such as "anticipate", "will", "expect", "may", "continue", "could", "estimate", "forecast", "plan", "potential" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments management of the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including, without limitation, statements about the Company's plans for its mineral properties; the Company's business strategy, plans and outlooks; the future financial or operating performance of the Company; and future exploration and operating plans are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements and, even if such actual results are realized or substantially realized, there can be no assurance that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, the Company. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things: risks and uncertainties related to the ability to obtain, amend, or maintain licenses, permits, or surface rights; risks associated with technical difficulties in connection with mining activities; the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations; the state of financial markets in Canada and other jurisdictions; the Company's ability to meet its working capital needs; fluctuations in metal prices; operations in foreign countries and the compliance with foreign laws; environmental regulations or hazards and compliance with regulations associated with mining activities; climate change and climate change regulations; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; failure to obtain or delays in obtaining necessary governmental and regulatory approvals; labour disputes and other risks generally in the mining industry. There may be other factors that cause results or events to not be as anticipated. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. Readers are encouraged to refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis for a more detailed discussion of factors that may impact expected future results. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof or the dates specifically referenced in this press release, where applicable. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, unless required pursuant to applicable laws. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

We advise U.S. investors that the SEC's mining guidelines strictly prohibit information of this type in documents filed with the SEC. U.S. investors are cautioned that mineral deposits on adjacent properties are not indicative of mineral deposits on our properties.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/argentina-lithium-announces-positive-lithium-values-in-the-12th-exploration-well-at-the-rincon-west-project-302125564.html

SOURCE Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2024/24/c3920.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Victory Battery Metals Corp. Options Kachiwiss Uranium Project and Other Uranium Anomalies

Victory Battery Metals Corp. Options Kachiwiss Uranium Project and Other Uranium Anomalies

Victory Battery Metals CORP. (CSE:VR)(OTC PINK:VRCFF)(FWB:VR6) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an option agreement dated April 11, 2024 to acquire 100% interest in four claim groupings in the Sept Iles region of Quebec. These claims are being optioned from GLOBEX MINING ENTERPRISES INC. (GMX - Toronto Stock Exchange, G1MN - Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Berlin, Munich, Tradegate, Lang & Schwarz, LS Exchange, TTMzero, Düsseldorf and Quotrix Düsseldorf Stock Exchangesand GLBXF - OTCQX International in the US). Under terms of the agreement Victory will pay to Globex $400,000 in cash and 1,500,000 Victory shares over 3 years. In addition, Victory commits to execute a work program of a minimum of $3,000,000 on the claims over a 4-year period

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Victory Announces Private Placements

Victory Announces Private Placements

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Victory Battery Metals Corp. (CSE:VR)(FRA:VR6) (OTC PINK:VRCFF) ("Victory" or the "Company") announces today that it will undertake a non-brokered private placement of up to $500,000 by the issuance of 10,000,000 units at $0.05, each unit consisting of one share and one half a warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder to additional share for 2 years at a price of $0.10

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

