Miramar Resources

Gidji JV Exploration Update

Miramar Resources Limited (ASX:M2R, “Miramar” or “the Company”) provides the following update on exploration activities within the Company’s strategic Eastern Goldfields project portfolio.

  • RC drilling intersects “Paddington-style” dolerite at Blackfriars
  • Potential bedrock structures identified in aircore assay data

As previously advised, the Company secured a drill rig at short notice and completed a single RC drill hole at the high-priority Blackfriars prospect, within the Gidji JV Project (“Gidji”).

GJRC028 was drilled beneath aircore hole GJAC627 (1m @ 11.8g/t Au and 6g/t Ag EOH) and planned to intersect the dolerite footwall contact but was abandoned at 130m due to difficult drilling conditions associated with running sands in the overlying Gidji Paleochannel.

The hole intersected a quartz-dolerite unit, similar to the >2 million ounce Paddington gold deposit along strike to the north, with significant sulphide mineralisation and quartz-carbonate stringer veins from 113m downhole (Figure 1).

Samples of the last three metres before the hole was abandoned contain anomalous gold, silver and antimony along with the increase in sulphide mineralisation (Table 2).

Figure 1. Examples of quartz-dolerite with sulphides (field of view ~20mm).

Miramar’s Executive Chairman, Mr Allan Kelly, said the Blackfriars target remained untested at this stage.

“Frustratingly, we had to abandon the hole just when it was starting to look interesting,” he said.

“The reason that the Gidji Project has remained underexplored for so long, despite its prime location on a major highway between two major gold camps, is due in large part to the presence of extensive transported cover and the Gidji Paleochannel,” Mr Kelly said.

“This makes drilling more challenging than in other parts of the Goldfields but also means that any potentially significant bedrock gold mineralisation remains undiscovered,” he said.

“Given the favourable geology and structural setting, and the amount of shallow gold we have outlined from aircore drilling so far, we still believe Gidji has the potential to host significant bedrock gold mineralisation in one or more deposits,” he added.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Miramar Resources Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

M2R:AU
Miramar Resources
Miramar Resources (ASX:M2R)

Miramar Resources


True North Copper

Board Position Changes

True North Copper Limited (ASX:TNC) (True North, TNC or the Company) wishes to advise that effective immediately the following changes have been made to the Board structure of TNC:

Western Copper and Gold Corporation (TSX:WRN, NYSE:WRN)

Western Copper and Gold

Lundin Mining First Quarter 2024 Results

logo (CNW Group/Lundin Mining Corporation)

TSX: LUN) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUMI) Lundin Mining Corporation ("Lundin Mining" or the "Company") today reported its first quarter 2024 financial results. Unless otherwise stated, results are presented in United States dollars on a 100% basis. View PDF

True North Copper (ASX:TNC)

True North Copper


Lundin Mining Announces Updated Share Capital and Voting Rights

Lundin Mining logo (CNW Group/Lundin Mining Corporation)

TSX: LUN) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUMI) Lundin Mining Corporation ("Lundin Mining" or the "Company") reports the following updated share capital and voting rights, in accordance with the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act: View PDF

Copper pipes laid on top of each other in bundles.

Top 5 Copper Stocks on the TSX in 2024

The first quarter of 2024 began with copper prices remaining steadfast, staying within the US$8,000 to US$8,500 per metric ton (MT) range.

However, the end of the quarter saw the red metal gain momentum on the LME and surge to a quarterly high of US$8,973 on March 18 before moving to set a two-year high on the London Metal Exchange of US$9,869 on April 30.

The dramatic gains came on the back of tightening concentrate supply to Chinese smelters, who cut supply as competition between upgraders caused treatment charges to fall to their lowest point since 2010. While supply for refined copper was expected to shift into a deficit in 2025, the lowered output from smelters is looking to move that ahead to later this year.

Miramar Resources
Notice of Annual General Meeting/Proxy Form

Black Mountain Drilling Results

Largo to Release its First Quarter 2024 Financial Results on May 10, 2024

Sage Potash Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement of 13,500,000 shares

×