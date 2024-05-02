Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Melodiol Global Health Limited

Notice of Annual General Meeting/Proxy Form

Notice is hereby given that the Annual General Meeting (‘Meeting’) of Shareholders of Melodiol Global Health Limited (‘Company’) will be held by virtual meeting facility at 9.30am (WST) on Friday, 31 May 2024.

In accordance with section 110D of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (as inserted by the Corporations Amendment (Meeting and documents) Act 2022 (Cth)), the Company will not be dispatching physical copies of the Notice of Meeting (‘Notice’) unless specifically requested to do so. Instead, a copy of the Notice is available on the Company’s ASX Announcement Platform at www2.asx.com.au (ASX:ME1).

If you have elected to receive notices by email, a copy of your personalised proxy form will be emailed to you. If you have not elected to receive notices by email, a copy of your personalised proxy form will be posted to you, together with this letter for your convenience. Shareholders are encouraged to elect to receive all notices by email, as this will significantly reduce printing and postage costs for the Company, and helps reduce the Company’s environmental impact. You can provide your email address via your account with the Company’s share registry, Automic, which can be accessed as set out further below, or by contacting the share registry on 1300 288 664 (within Australia) (or +61 (0)2 9698 5414 (Overseas)) or by email at: hello@automicgroup.com.au.

All shareholders will be able to participate in the Meeting by:

(a) attending and voting their Shares at the Meeting to be held virtually at 9.30am (WST) on 31 May 2024;

(b) voting prior to the Meeting by lodging your proxy instructions by no later than 48 hours prior to the Meeting (by 9.30am (WST) on 29 May 2024) either:

    • online at: https://investor.automic.com.au/#/loginsah.
    • by post to: Automic, GPO Box 5193, Sydney, NSW, 2001;
    • in person to: Automic, Level 5, 126 Phillip Street, Sydney, NSW, 2000;
    • by email to: meetings@automicgroup.com.au; or
    • by any other means permitted on the proxy form; and/or

(c) lodging questions in advance of the Meeting by emailing the questions to Winton Willesee, Company Secretary at winton@azc.com.au, by no later than 24 May 2024.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Melodiol Global Health, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

Compass Pathways establishes research collaboration with Mindful Health Solutions to inform the development of a scalable and cost-effective delivery model for investigational COMP360 psilocybin treatment

Compass Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS) ("Compass"), a biotechnology company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health, and Mindful Health Solutions (MHS), one of the US's leading providers of innovative behavioral health care, today announced that they have entered into a research collaboration agreement to inform the development of a scalable and cost-effective delivery model for COMP360 psilocybin treatment, if approved for treatment-resistant depression (TRD). This is the latest of several collaborations for Compass, intended to better understand a range of potential approaches to deliver COMP360 to patients in different care settings.

MHS offers comprehensive mental health care services for patients living with TRD and other mental health conditions. They focus on early adoption of advanced, interventional treatment options, as part of a long-term, holistic care model that includes medication management and psychotherapy. MHS operates over 20 outpatient clinics located across California, Washington, Texas, and Georgia.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Melodiol Global Health Limited

Quarterly Activities Report: Melodiol Delivers $4.4M in Revenue during Q1 FY24 – a 91% Increase the PCP

Melodiol Global Health Limited (ASX:ME1) (‘Melodiol’ or ‘the Company’) is pleased to provide the following update on progress for the three month period ended 31 March 2024 (the ‘quarter’), as well as its Appendix 4C. All financial results are in Australian dollars and unaudited (unless otherwise stated).

Keep reading...Show less

Seelos Therapeutics Announces Strategic Focus on Mental Health Initiatives and Provides an Update on Current Discussions of Potential Partnerships and Collaborations

- Richard Pascoe appointed Chairman of the Board of Directors to spearhead the ongoing business development discussions

- Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEEL) ("Seelos"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders and rare diseases, today provided an update on the current discussions of potential partnerships and collaborations and announced the appointment of Richard Pascoe as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Seelos to lead the ongoing strategic process and business development discussions and negotiations. Mr. Pascoe has served as member of the Seelos board since 2019.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Compass Pathways and Journey Clinical establish research collaboration agreement to inform the training of healthcare providers and delivery model for COMP360 psilocybin treatment, if approved for treatment-resistant depression

Compass Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS) ("Compass"), a biotechnology company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health, and Journey Clinical, a leading psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy platform with the largest network of licensed therapists focused on psychedelics in the US, today announced they have entered into a research collaboration agreement to inform the development of a scalable and practical delivery and healthcare provider training model for COMP360 psilocybin treatment, if approved for treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

The first phase of the collaboration comprises an in-depth information exchange on the COMP360 psilocybin treatment delivery model. Together, Compass and Journey Clinical will work to better understand the patient care experience, depression patient pathways and care reimbursement processes, and explore innovative care pathways for TRD patients, should COMP360 psilocybin treatment be approved. They will conduct research into therapist training, support, and education, and exchange information on treatment settings for psychedelic therapies.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Melodiol Global Health Limited

Q1 FY24 Revenue Update

Melodiol Global Health Limited (ASX:ME1) (‘Melodiol’ or ‘the Company’) is pleased to advise that is has achieved approximately $4.1m of unaudited revenues for Q1 of FY24, marking a 79% increase on Q1 FY23 revenues of $2.3m. The result provides a strong foundation for the remainder of FY24.

Keep reading...Show less
Psychedelics Outlook Report

Psychedelics Outlook Report

2024 Psychedelics Outlook Report

Gain a competitive edge in the emerging psychedelics market. Our report covers everything from investor tips to the latest industry trends and expert predictions. Don’t miss out on the next big thing in healthcare!

✓ Trends ✓ Forecasts ✓ Top Stocks

Keep reading...Show less

