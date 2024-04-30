Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Gold
Copper
Uranium
Oil and Gas
Artificial Intelligence
Biotech
BPH Global Ltd

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

BPH Global Limited (ASX: BP8) (“BP8” or the “Company” or the “Group”), a plant-based biotechnology company, today released its Appendix 4C and Quarterly Activities Report for the period ended 31 March 2024.

Corporate activities

BP8 ended the quarter with cash of approximately $0.257 million ($0.367 million at 31 December 2023).

On 23 April 2024, the Company issued a notice of general meeting to be convened on 24 April 2024 (Notice of Meeting) at which the Company will seek shareholder approval pursuant to ASX Listing Rule 7.1 to undertake a share placement to sophisticated and professional investors. The share placement authority is for the Company to raise up to $1,000,000. Further details regarding the proposed share placement can be found in the Notice of Meeting.

Total aggregate cash payments of $56,000 were made during the quarter to related parties and their associates as remuneration. Details of these payments are included in items 6 of the Appendix 4C.

Renewal of China Tobacco Sales and Distribution Agreements

Following the Company’s acquisition of Foshan Gedishi Biotechnology Co Ltd (Foshan) in the December quarter, the Company announced on 6 February 2024 the renewal of the two (2) sales and distribution agreements from 2023 between the Company’s now wholly owned subsidiary Foshan and two (2) wholly owned subsidiaries of China Tobacco based in Guangzhou City in the Province of Guangdong (2023 Agreements). The two wholly owned subsidiaries are Guangzhou Gold Leaves Franchise Co Ltd (Golden Leaves) and Guangzhou City Twenty Sticks Commercial Franchise Co Ltd (Twenty Sticks).

The principal terms of the 2024 Agreements include:

  • commencement date 1 January 2024;
  • term 12 months;
  • products to be supplied:
    • pure bird’s nest 50g box;
    • pure bird’s nest 100g box; and
    • bird’s nest drink - each box contains 3 bottles with 1.5g bird nest content; and
  • products to be sold in China Tobacco outlets in the Guangzhou Province of China.

Initial sales results

Foshan commenced its sales of bird’s nest products as the Company’s wholly owned subsidiary in early January 2024 in the lead up to Chinese (Lunar) New Year (which commenced in early February 2024).


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from BPH Global Ltd, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

BP8:AU
Hydralyte

Q1 FY24 Quarterly Report and Appendix 4C: 43% Reduction in YoY Net Operating Cash Use to Record Low

Hydration solutions company The Hydration Pharmaceuticals Company Limited (ASX: HPC) (Hydralyte North America or the Company) is pleased to provide the following update on its operational and financial performance for the three-month period ended 31 March 2024 (the “quarter”).

Keep reading...Show less

AMGEN ANNOUNCES WEBCAST OF 2024 FIRST QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) today announced that it will report its first quarter 2024 financial results on Thursday, May 2, 2024 after the close of the U.S. financial markets. The announcement will be followed by a conference call with the investment community at 4:30 p.m. ET . Participating in the call from Amgen will be Robert A. Bradway chairman and chief executive officer, and other members of Amgen's senior management team.

Live audio of the conference call will be simultaneously broadcast over the internet and will be available to members of the news media, investors and the general public.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

AMGEN TO SUBMIT TEPROTUMUMAB MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION TO THE EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) today announced the imminent submission of a Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for teprotumumab, a fully human monoclonal antibody and targeted inhibitor of the insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor (IGF-1R), for the treatment of moderate to severe Thyroid Eye Disease (TED) in adults. TED is a serious, progressive, debilitating and potentially vision-threatening autoimmune disease that can cause proptosis (eye bulging), diplopia (double vision), eye pain, redness and swelling. 1 If approved, teprotumumab would be the first and only medicine approved for TED in the European Union.

"We are enthusiastic to bring a much-needed medicine to the Thyroid Eye Disease community in Europe by leveraging Amgen's strong reputation and broad infrastructure in the region," said Jay Bradner , executive vice president of Research and Development and chief scientific officer at Amgen. "This disease is currently managed with steroids and invasive surgeries, both of which carry their own set of risks. Having access to a non-surgical option like teprotumumab that not only treats the signs and symptoms, but also targets the underlying cause of the disease represents a major advance for patients."

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Hydralyte

Waiver of ASX Listing Rule 10.1 Granted

Hydration solutions company The Hydration Pharmaceuticals Company Limited (ASX: HPC) (Hydralyte North America or the Company) refers to its announcement dated 27 March 2024 (“27 March 2024 Announcement”) where the Company advised that it had signed a variation to its facility agreement with boutique asset manager and existing substantial shareholder PURE Asset Management Pty Ltd as trustee for The Income and Growth Fund (“PURE” or “PURE Asset Management”) (“Original PURE Facility”).

Keep reading...Show less
BPH Global Ltd

Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting/Proxy Form

Notice is hereby given that an Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of BPH Global Limited ACN 009 104 330 will be held at 3:00pm AEST on 24 May 2024 at Suite 5, Level 12, 530 Collins Street, Melbourne VIC 3000 (Meeting).

Keep reading...Show less
Genes and chromosomes with "2024" overlay.

Biotech Market Update: Q1 2024 in Review

The first quarter of 2024 witnessed a surge in initial public offerings (IPOs) and mergers and acquisitions (M&A) within the biotech industry, signaling continued interest from investors.

AstraZeneca’s acquisition of start-up Amolyt on March 14, and its longtime biotech partner Fusion Pharmaceuticals for US$2.4 billion on March 19 marked the third acquisition of a radiopharmaceutical developer in recent months. As of writing, there have been 14 M&A deals struck in 2024, according to data from Biopharma Dive.

Investment bank Jefferies released data in early March revealing that the sector was on track to earn its highest quarterly total in three years, reflecting the cautiously optimistic outlook at this year's JPM24 conference.

Keep reading...Show less

