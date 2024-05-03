Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Far Northern Resources

Far Northern Resources: Newly Listed Australia-based Gold, Copper Explorer


Far Northern Resources (ASX:FNR) focuses on three gold and base metals projects – two based in Northern Queensland (Empire and Rocks Reef) and one in the Northern Territories (Bridge Creek). Far Northern Resources debuted on the ASX on April 12, 2024, and secured AU$6 million in funding.

The company's Empire Project is located 34 kilometres west of Chillagoe in North Queensland covering 252 hectares, on granted mining lease 20380. The claims boast a rich exploration history, marked by substantial drilling conducted across various phases. This culminated in the determination of a 2019 mineral resource estimate of 22,505 oz of gold on the Empire Stockworks gold deposit.

Empire Project (Copper-Gold)

Far Northern is planning a 20,000-meter drilling program over the next two years, which will consist: of 5,000+ meters for Empire; 2,500 to 5,000 meters for Bridge Creek; and 2,500 meters planned at Rocks Reef in the China Wall prospect.

Company Highlights

  • Far Northern Resources (FNR) is a newly listed Australia-based gold and base metals exploration company. The company was listed on the ASX on April 12, 2024, following the completion of its IPO in which it raised AU$4 million.
  • The company has three projects across Northern Queensland and the Northern Territories – Empire, Bridge Creek and Rocks Reef. Empire and Bridge Creek are significantly advanced, drill-ready with JORC-compliant resources.
  • The flagship project Empire has undergone extensive exploration work culminating in a 2019 mineral resource estimate of 22,500 oz gold. The company intends to undertake 5,000 meters of drilling at Empire over the next two years which should lead to further expansion of the resource base.
  • At Bridge Creek, FNR is planning a 2,500- to 5,000-meter drilling program, which aims to enhance inferred resources to indicated status, as well as extend the mineralization both along the strike and at depth.
  • The Rock Reefs property presents a prospective upside for FNR with historical exploration confirming the presence of a mineralized vein system at the China Wall prospect. FNR is planning a 2,500-meter drill program at the China Wall prospect.
  • The presence in relatively attractive mining jurisdictions in Australia positions the company to capitalize on opportunities in Australia's resource sector and deliver superior returns to its shareholders.

This Far Northern Resources profile is part of a paid investor education campaign.*

Far Northern Resources
Gold letters spelling FED in front of a pile of gold dollar coins and the US flag.

Gold, Silver See Gains as Fed Continues to Maintain Rates

The United States Federal Reserve announced on Wednesday (May 1) that it would hold its benchmark rate at 5.25 percent to 5.5 percent following its two-day Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting.

In his press conference following the meeting, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell largely echoed statements from previous sessions, suggesting the committee would continue to hold rates until it had more confidence that the inflation rate was on a sustainable path to the 2 percent target set by the central bank.

This was in line with analyst expectations prior to the meeting based on recent data from various government agencies.

Keep reading...Show less

Franco-Nevada Reports Q1 2024 Results

Gold Prices Fuel Margin Expansion

(in U.S. dollars unless otherwise noted)

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Rio Silver (TSXV:RYO)

Rio Silver Announces Grant of Stock Options

Rio Silver Inc. ("Rio Silver" or the "Company") (TSX.V: RYO) (OTC: RYOOF) The company announces that it has granted an aggregate of 2 million incentive stock options to directors, officers and consultants of the company, exercisable at a price of five cents with the following exercise periods: (i) one year as to 600,000 options; (ii) two years as to 400,000 options; and (iii) five years as to 1 million options, from the date of grant. The grant of these options is subject to the approval of the exchange.

About Rio Silver Inc.

Keep reading...Show less
Gold bars stacked in ascending order.

World Gold Council: Record Q1 Gold Price Driven by Demand Growth

The World Gold Council (WGC) has released its latest gold demand trends report, highlighting a record quarterly average price of US$2,050 per ounce for the yellow metal on the back of strong demand.

This represents a substantial 10 percent increase year-on-year and a notable 5 percent rise quarter-on-quarter, culminating in the precious metal reaching new heights and closing the three month period at US$2,214.

“The upside potential has been really exciting to watch, but definitely something that is giving us a signal that there might be more than just strategic investment in play, likely some speculative investment playing out as well, whether that's in the Americas or actually overseas in Asia,” Joe Cavatoni, senior market strategist, Americas, told the Investing News Network (INN).

Keep reading...Show less

Barrick Announces Extensive Exploration Partnership with Geophysx Jamaica

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) is pleased to announce that its subsidiary Barrick Gold (International Holdings) Ltd. ("Barrick") has entered into an exploration earn-in agreement with Geophysx Jamaica Ltd. ("Geophysx") with respect to certain properties located in Jamaica (the "Agreement").

The Agreement initially provides Barrick with access to approximately 4,000 square kilometers of consolidated land positions throughout the country, with a favorable geological setting comparable to the Dominican Republic, where Barrick operates the Pueblo Viejo mine. Barrick will have the right to work with Geophysx to earn up to an 80% joint-venture interest in designated properties upon fulfillment of certain spending obligations and study-deliverable milestones. Barrick will act as the operator, in partnership with Geophysx, leveraging Geophysx's existing personnel, knowledge, facilities and equipment.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Getchell Gold Corp. Announces Closing of Debenture Financing

RUA GOLD Announces the Grant of Options

Fireweed Announces Management Change and Adds Strength to its Leadership

Aclara Joins the United Nations Global Compact

×