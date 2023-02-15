Company Highlights
- extractX is a Canada-based mobile extraction solutions company focused on designing, constructing and operating industrial-scale mobile extraction laboratories around the globe.
- The company operates a turnkey lab service that can be built into customers’ facilities. The service can deliver up to 105 liters of distillate per day.
- extractX extraction and distillation solutions are fully mobile with the potential for expansion within small footprints.
- In 2023, the company looks forward to building its facility capabilities with the construction of up to six new laboratory units by the end of the year.
Overview
The global cannabis industry is growing — there’s no denying that. Market research estimates the global cannabis extract market to be $16 billion by 2023, representing a compound annual growth rate of nearly 21 percent. With such a booming market, facilitating all the processes to keep up with the competition can be difficult for some producers and retailers. Cannabis extraction processing is complicated and expensive, especially when an EU GMP extraction and distillation laboratory needs to be built within the facility.
extractX is a mobile extraction solutions company that has designed, built and trained the operators of state-of-the-art, industrial-scale mobile extraction laboratories. The company installs efficient, scalable, self-contained labs at client facilities while managing the entire process so the client can focus on other aspects of their cannabis business, rather than investing capital to build their own extraction capabilities within their facility. These self-contained labs fit easily into established operations and are delivered ready to operate within client facilities anywhere across the globe. Standard delivery time is three to six months.
Each lab comes fully equipped with the latest extraction and post-processing technology; operated by trained technicians receiving unparalleled support.