



Overview The global cannabis industry is growing — there’s no denying that. Market research estimates the global cannabis extract market to be $16 billion by 2023, representing a compound annual growth rate of nearly 21 percent. With such a booming market, facilitating all the processes to keep up with the competition can be difficult for some producers and retailers. Cannabis extraction processing is complicated and expensive, especially when an EU GMP extraction and distillation laboratory needs to be built within the facility. extractX is a mobile extraction solutions company that has designed, built and trained the operators of state-of-the-art, industrial-scale mobile extraction laboratories. The company installs efficient, scalable, self-contained labs at client facilities while managing the entire process so the client can focus on other aspects of their cannabis business, rather than investing capital to build their own extraction capabilities within their facility. These self-contained labs fit easily into established operations and are delivered ready to operate within client facilities anywhere across the globe. Standard delivery time is three to six months. Each lab comes fully equipped with the latest extraction and post-processing technology; operated by trained technicians receiving unparalleled support.

The company operates a turnkey lab service that can deliver up to 105 liters of distillate per day. This turnkey service costs considerably less than if a customer was to build a lab, which can run from C$3 million to C$6 million. Using extractX’s solution also ensures speed-to-market advantage for clients who desire to start processing quickly.

extractX’s mobile technology can process up to 500,000 pounds of biomass per year into distillate within a small footprint. Additionally, the company offers skilled technicians to facilitate these operations, contributing to the value-added turnkey model for extractX’s partners. The majority of extractX’s contracts are signed for three years, with the possibility of extension. As the company follows a continuous improvement philosophy with its mobile solutions, working with this business model and high-quality clients breeds an environment for growth and innovation. “Our goal is to put out one mobile lab a month at some point in time. We have two locations right now, and many more interested parties with four that we’re in late-stage discussions with,” extractX co-CEO Albert Iannantuono said when asked about the company’s future plans. The extractX team has an unparalleled depth of knowledge of THC compliance issues, financing and biomass processing gleaned from years in the agricultural industry. This well-balanced team primes the company for success and significant growth.

In 2023, the company looks forward to building its facility capabilities with the construction of up to six new laboratory units by the end of the year.

Key Projects extractX has two operating labs – one in the USA and one in Thailand – and has several contracts currently under negotiation for its mobile extraction labs. extractX’s goal is to have 33 labs operational globally within the next five years.

extractX Mobile Extraction Solution The company supplies a 40-foot to 53-foot transportable C1D2 clean-room processing facility with proprietary automation software that can be placed inside a larger structure. Since extractX only operates the extraction services it does not need to deal with facility certification, which is left to partner companies for their own buildings.

The facility’s high-tech processing power allows extractX to process 90 pounds per hour or 1,890 pounds per day of product. The well-engineered mobile solution utilizes critical data collection in the process to ensure streamlined service. This solution runs under strict high-standard security monitoring and safety protocols for the distillation process and HVAC systems. The company predicts remediation and separation capabilities will be available in the near future. Working with innovators in the cannabis space gives the company exposure to new variations of cannabis products through distillation processes, which the market could see soon.