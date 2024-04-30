Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

Rare Earths Reserves: Top 8 Countries (Updated 2024)

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2024)

Top 5 Junior Gold Stocks on the TSXV in 2024

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia

Silver Price Update: Q1 2024 in Review

Trending Press Releases

Indicative, Conditional and Non-Binding Proposal Received by American Rare Earths

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. Launches Strategic Drill Program at Turnor Lake Project Targeting the La Rocque Structural Corridor

Beyond Lithium and Its Exploration Team Recognized with Bernie Schnieders Discovery of the Year Award

Elixir Energy Limited (ASX: EXR) – Trading Halt

Freegold Announces Start of 2024 Drilling Program at Golden Summit

Falco Resources: Canadian Explorer in the Rouyn-Noranda Mining Camp

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Elixir Energy

EXR:AU

Jindalee Lithium

JLL:AU

Rio Silver

RYO:CA

Falco Resources

FPC:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Uranium Outlook (Updated for Q2)

Lithium Outlook for Australia

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold
Copper
Uranium
Oil and Gas
Artificial Intelligence
Biotech
Adisyn Ltd

Material Sale of VMware Cloud Platform

Adisyn Ltd (ASX: AI1) (“Adisyn” or the “Company") is pleased to announce it has signed a binding agreement with Zettagrid Pty Ltd (“Zettagrid”) to dispose of it’s VMware cloud platform for a total consideration of up to $1.4 million in cash (“Agreement”).

Highlights:

  • Divestment of VMware cloud assets to Zettagrid to generate up to $1.4m in cash.
  • $850k upfront payment, with the remaining $550k payable 9 months following settlement date and subject to revenue based earn out criteria.
  • Adisyn and Zettagrid to commence strategic partnership for the sale of new cloud services using the Zettagrid cloud platform.
  • Adisyn moves towards a capital lite model as it focuses on becoming the sovereign provider of choice for SMEs in the Australian defence industry supply chain.

Following a comprehensive internal review of the Company’s various operations and assets (ASX: 27 February 2024, 15 April 2024), the Company identified it's VMware cloud platform assets (“VMware Cloud Assets”) as non-core to it’s strategy of becoming the sovereign provider of choice for SMEs in the Australian defence industry supply chain (ASX: 15 April 2024).

Zettagrid is an Australian owned Technology Aggregator to the IT channel delivering Edge Cloud Hosting, Backup, Disaster Recovery, Software Licensing and Telecommunications in the Asia Pacific region. Zettagrid services more than 300 IT Channel Partners across seven availability zones and was recently named as a Broadcom Premier Partner for the VMware Cloud Service Provider (VCSP) program for Australia, New Zealand, Indonesia and Singapore.

Under the terms of the Agreement, Adisyn will transfer to Zettagrid all customer agreements and contracts (“VMware Customers”) relating to the VMware Cloud Assets which contributed ~$1.018m of revenue for the December 2023 half year period. The Company and Zettagrid have also agreed to novate across all supplier agreements and equipment leases which are required for the operation of the VMware Cloud Assets.

Subject to completion of the transaction, the Company will receive cash consideration of up to $1.4 million in cash (before costs and adjustments), which will be payable into 2 tranches. The first tranche of $850,000 will be payable on the settlement date (“Settlement Date”), which the parties anticipate to be today, 1 May 2024. The second tranche will be payable 9 months from the Settlement Date (“Completion Date”) and is subject to various adjustments determined by the annualised revenue of the VMware Customers at the Completion Date.

The consideration received by the Company will be used towards further implementing the Company’s growth strategy and towards its existing operations. Further details and the material terms of the Agreement are included in the Annexure to this announcement.

As the Company moves towards a capital lite model (ASX: 15 April 2024), Adisyn and Zettagrid have also agreed to enter into a strategic partnership for the sale of new cloud services. The Company will white-label Zettagrid’s Australian cloud services as part of it’s service offering, allowing Adisyn to focus on providing scalable, service-based solutions while substantially decreasing the Company’s requirement for any significant capital expenditure.

Adisyn’s Managing Director, Blake Burton stated: “I’m excited for Adisyn to be partnering with Zettagrid, who are one of the few premier providers of VMware sovereign cloud services in Australia. This sale and partnership allows us to focus our attention on building service-based solutions for defence-linked SME businesses, while still being able to utilise the cloud infrastructure scale which Zettagrid has built over a number of years. Zettagrid are a national cloud provider in Australia, allowing Adisyn to provide local cloud services in almost every state as part of our sovereign IT offering”.

Zettagrid’s CEO, Nathan Harman, stated: “I'm very pleased to be able to announce the acquisition of Adisyn’s VMware cloud infrastructure. Adisyn customers will be able to experience the benefits of the scale and cloud automation that Zettagrid provides, and the transaction provides us with a new cloud availability zone in Darwin. This will expand our sovereign Australian cloud availability zones to six, which encompasses Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Perth, Adelaide and now Darwin. We’re excited to enter into a strategic partnership with Adisyn, which will allow them to focus on their Managed IT and Cybersecurity services whilst being able to leverage Zettagrid cloud infrastructure.”

The Company is continuing an ongoing internal review for the divestments of assets which are deemed to be non-core to the Company’s new strategic focus.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Adisyn, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

adisynasx stocksasx:ai1cybersecurity investing
AI1:AU
Adisyn
Sign up to get your FREE

Adisyn Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Adisyn

Adisyn


Keep reading...Show less
Adisyn Ltd

Adisyn Ltd (ASX: AI1) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Adisyn Ltd (‘AI1’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of AI1, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Thursday, 2 May 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Keep reading...Show less
Adisyn Ltd

March 2024 (Q3 FY24) Activities and Cashflow Report

Adisyn Ltd (ASX: AI1) (“Adisyn” or the “Company") is pleased to provide its quarterly report and Appendix 4C cash flow statement for the period ended 31 March 2024, as it continues to build on it’s unique technology offering and sovereign IT capability.

Keep reading...Show less
Adisyn Ltd

Sovereign IT Capability Empowering the Defence Industry Supply Chain

Investor Presentation – April 2024

Adisyn Ltd (ASX: AI1) (“Adisyn” or the “Company") is pleased to present its investor presentation.

Keep reading...Show less
Adisyn Ltd

Appendix 4D & Half Year Financial Report to 31 December 2023

Adisyn Ltd (ASX: AI1) (“Adisyn” or the “Company") is pleased to present its Half Year Report.

Keep reading...Show less
Adisyn Ltd

Appointment of Strategic Advisor and Successful Capital Raising

Adisyn Ltd (ASX: AI1) (“Adisyn” or the “Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Harry Karelis as a Strategic Advisor to the Company. Mr Karelis will be retained as the Company’s Strategic Advisor with a focus on identifying and securing strategic partnerships, assisting with investor relations and general business development activities. This lays the foundation for the identification of new opportunities for the Company that have the potential for strong revenue growth over coming years.

Keep reading...Show less
Adisyn

December 2023 (Q2 FY24) Activities and Cashflow Report

Adisyn Ltd (ASX: AI1) (“Adisyn” or the “Company") is pleased to provide its quarterly report and Appendix 4C cash flow statement for the period ended 31 December 2023. The Company has completed a number of restructuring initiatives and continued to build it’s unique technology offering into the broader cloud microservices sector powered by AI.
Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Adisyn
Sign up to get your FREE

Adisyn Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Quarterly Activity Report 31 March 2024

Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Canada Nickel Company Concludes Successful Participation in Washington, D.C. Summit on North American Critical Minerals Strategy

Related News

Resource Investing

Quarterly Activity Report 31 March 2024

Lithium Investing

Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report

Gold Investing

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Gold Investing

Craig Hemke: Gold's Next Price Target, Key Silver Factors to Watch

Base Metals Investing

Canada Nickel Company Concludes Successful Participation in Washington, D.C. Summit on North American Critical Minerals Strategy

Lithium Investing

Portofino Grants Stock Options

Critical Metals Investing

Carmanah Announces Record Date for Forward Stock Split

×