Melodiol Global Health Limited

Quarterly Activities Report: Melodiol Delivers $4.4M in Revenue during Q1 FY24 – a 91% Increase the PCP

Melodiol Global Health Limited (ASX:ME1) (‘Melodiol’ or ‘the Company’) is pleased to provide the following update on progress for the three month period ended 31 March 2024 (the ‘quarter’), as well as its Appendix 4C. All financial results are in Australian dollars and unaudited (unless otherwise stated).

Highlights:

  • Q1 FY24 unaudited revenue of $4.4m – marks a 91% increase on the prior corresponding period (‘PCP’)
  • Results underpinned by Mernova Medicinal Inc., which delivered $1.6m in revenue during Q1 FY24
  • Wholly-owned operating division Health House International generated $2.4m in revenue during the quarter – highlighting the Company’s ability to deliver growth through strategic M&A
  • Non HHI European operations also contributed $380k in revenue, more than 30x Q1 FY23 revenues, highlighting a good uptick on these operations
  • Board and management remain committed to ongoing efforts to further reduce operating expenditure
  • Follows total FY23 record revenues of $21.6m – a 148% rise on the PCP
Financial performance:

During Q1 FY24, Melodiol delivered $4.4m in unaudited revenue, which was a 91% increase on the previous corresponding period (‘PCP’) (Q1 FY23: $2.3m). The results follow record group revenues of $21.6m in FY23 and highlight the Company’s ability to identify high growth opportunities and capitalise.

Q1 FY24 revenue was underpinned by Melodiol’s 100%-owned Canadian subsidiary, Mernova Medicinal Inc. (‘Mernova’) which generated $1.6m in revenue for the period. Pleasingly, Mernova’s revenue continued was up 6% on the PCP (Q1 FY2024 revenue: $1.5m).

Further, wholly-owned operating division Health House International (‘HHI’ or ‘HHI International’) also contributed $2.4m in revenue. HHI’s ongoing contribution to the Company’s revenue since its acquisition has further underpinned Melodiol’s stated strategy of leveraging strategic M&A to bolster operations.

Receipts from customers for the period totalled $5m, a 94% rise on the PCP. Net cash used in operating activities was also reduced by 50% from $2.2m in Q4 FY23 to $1.1m in Q1 FY24.

Cash used in operating activities comprised mainly of product manufacturing and operating costs ($3.2m), advertising and marketing ($0.1m), staff costs ($1.5m), and administration and corporate costs ($1.1m).

At quarter end, the Company has cash at bank if $0.6m. Payments to related parties and their associates as detailed in section six of the attached Appendix 4C relates entirely to Directors Fees / expenses of $0.1m.

Melodiol remains resolutely focused on continuing to reduce operating costs, while pursuing high growth revenue opportunities to push towards profitability. The Company also continues to take active steps to refocus its efforts and resources into higher performing business units, whilst exploring opportunities to undertake a strategic divestment or closures of non performing business units.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Melodiol Global Health, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx:me1melodiol global health limitedpsychedelics investing
ME1:AU
Melodiol Global Health
Melodiol Global Health

Melodiol Global Health


Seelos Therapeutics Announces Strategic Focus on Mental Health Initiatives and Provides an Update on Current Discussions of Potential Partnerships and Collaborations

- Richard Pascoe appointed Chairman of the Board of Directors to spearhead the ongoing business development discussions

- Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEEL) ("Seelos"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders and rare diseases, today provided an update on the current discussions of potential partnerships and collaborations and announced the appointment of Richard Pascoe as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Seelos to lead the ongoing strategic process and business development discussions and negotiations. Mr. Pascoe has served as member of the Seelos board since 2019.

Compass Pathways and Journey Clinical establish research collaboration agreement to inform the training of healthcare providers and delivery model for COMP360 psilocybin treatment, if approved for treatment-resistant depression

Compass Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS) ("Compass"), a biotechnology company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health, and Journey Clinical, a leading psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy platform with the largest network of licensed therapists focused on psychedelics in the US, today announced they have entered into a research collaboration agreement to inform the development of a scalable and practical delivery and healthcare provider training model for COMP360 psilocybin treatment, if approved for treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

The first phase of the collaboration comprises an in-depth information exchange on the COMP360 psilocybin treatment delivery model. Together, Compass and Journey Clinical will work to better understand the patient care experience, depression patient pathways and care reimbursement processes, and explore innovative care pathways for TRD patients, should COMP360 psilocybin treatment be approved. They will conduct research into therapist training, support, and education, and exchange information on treatment settings for psychedelic therapies.

Melodiol Global Health Limited

Q1 FY24 Revenue Update

Melodiol Global Health Limited (ASX:ME1) (‘Melodiol’ or ‘the Company’) is pleased to advise that is has achieved approximately $4.1m of unaudited revenues for Q1 of FY24, marking a 79% increase on Q1 FY23 revenues of $2.3m. The result provides a strong foundation for the remainder of FY24.

Keep reading...Show less
Psychedelics Outlook Report

Psychedelics Outlook Report

2024 Psychedelics Outlook Report

Gain a competitive edge in the emerging psychedelics market. Our report covers everything from investor tips to the latest industry trends and expert predictions. Don’t miss out on the next big thing in healthcare!

✓ Trends ✓ Forecasts ✓ Top Stocks

Melodiol Global Health Limited

Health House Australia and Corporate Update

Melodiol Global Health Limited (ASX:ME1) (‘Melodiol’ or ‘the Company’) is pleased to advise that its wholly owned Australian subsidiary, Health House Australia, continues to make strong operational progress.

Keep reading...Show less
Emyria Selected by Reach Wellness to Lead MDMA -Assisted Therapy Research for First Responders

Emyria Selected by Reach Wellness to Lead MDMA -Assisted Therapy Research for First Responders

Emyria Limited (ASX: EMD) (“Emyria”, or the “Company”) investigating new treatments for mental health and select neurological conditions, is pleased to announce it has entered into a binding research study agreement with charity Reach Wellness to manage a pivotal observational study designed to evaluate the effectiveness of Emyria’s MDMA-assisted therapy (MDMA-AT) program, together with a support program managed by Reach Wellness, for first responders with PTSD. The agreement underscores Emyria's leadership in the evolving field of MDMA-AT research and marks a significant step forward in addressing the unique care and support requirements of first responders suffering from PTSD.

HIGHLIGHTS

Melodiol Global Health
