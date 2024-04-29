Sona's Cancer Therapy Creates a Systemic Immune Response in Murine Breast Cancer Model

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2024)

Rare Earths Reserves: Top 8 Countries (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia

Trending Press Releases

SOURCE ROCK ROYALTIES ANNOUNCES 2023 RESULTS INCLUDING RECORD ANNUAL & QUARTERLY FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS

Indicative, Conditional and Non-Binding Proposal Received by American Rare Earths

Freegold Announces Start of 2024 Drilling Program at Golden Summit

Beyond Lithium and Its Exploration Team Recognized with Bernie Schnieders Discovery of the Year Award

Elixir Energy Limited (ASX: EXR) – Trading Halt

Energy Fuels Announces Agreement for Transformational Acquisition of Base Resources, Creating a Global Leader in Critical Minerals Production with a Focus on Uranium, Rare Earth Elements and Heavy Mineral Sands

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Elixir Energy

EXR:AU

Culpeo Minerals

CPO:AU

Heritage Mining

HML:CC

Galan Lithium

GLN:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

Lithium Outlook for Australia

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Uranium Outlook (Updated for Q2)

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold
Copper
Uranium
Oil and Gas
Artificial Intelligence
Biotech
Sona's Cancer Therapy Creates a Systemic Immune Response in Murine Breast Cancer Model

Sona's Cancer Therapy Creates a Systemic Immune Response in Murine Breast Cancer Model

Sona Nanotech Inc. (CSE: SONA) (OTCQB: SNANF) (the "Company" or "Sona") announces further results from the triple negative breast cancer murine model portion of its current research study at Dalhousie University (the "Study") which confirms that the previously reported tumor volume reduction was due to activation of a tumor specific systemic immune response. These data relate to the follow-up biomarker analysis performed on the previously reported cohort of animals that showed a statistically significant synergistic effect in the shrinking of both treated and untreated tumors in animals bearing multiple tumors after treatment with the combination of Sona's targeted hyperthermia therapy ("THT") and interleukin-2 ("IL-2"), an immunotherapy agent widely used to treat human cancer patients.

The fluorescence-activated cell sorting ("FACS") analysis of the tumor infiltrating cells looking at two panels of 12 biomarkers demonstrated a statistically significant cytotoxic T-cell infiltrate in both treated tumors and the untreated (contralateral) tumors, confirming a systemic immune response, consistent with an abscopal effect, in the treated mice treated with the combined THT and IL-2 therapy that is not seen in the other groups. Also notable is the fact that cytotoxic T-cells in treated tumors express significantly more immune checkpoint indicating potential for additional benefits.

Study Principal Investigator and Sona Advisory Board member, Dr. Carman Giacomantonio, comments, "While our earlier data clearly showed that the Sona therapy achieved a synergistic effect in shrinking tumors when combined with IL-2, this follow-up analysis confirms our hypothesis that the effects were due to activation of a systemic immune response, and not just a local effect, with the data showing a statistically significant, cytotoxic T-cell infiltration in remote, untreated tumors.This type of abscopal effect is extremely rare and highly sought after in cancer treatment protocols. It is also notable that treated tumors also demonstrated significantly more memory T-cells, which would be consistent with an enduring systemic immune response. With our hypothesis proven in these triple negative breast cancer mouse experiments, the lab team is looking forward to assessing whether similar promising results can be shown in melanoma and colorectal cancer murine models."

Sona CEO, David Regan, commented, "We are very pleased to see the study data confirm that Sona's THT, when combined with a standard immunotherapy agent to treat a single tumor, creates a response consistent with an abscopal effect by modulating the entire immune system, beneficially impacting distant, untreated tumors in this triple negative breast cancer mouse model. While we anticipate the coming results for melanoma and colorectal cancer in mice, with the complete breast cancer efficacy data now in hand, Sona will move quickly to begin the safety, biocompatibility and further efficacy studies indicated by regulators to be required in consideration for approval of a first-in-human study of the combined therapy."

The Study consisted of 26 mice bearing multiple triple negative breast cancer tumors, including a control group of six, seven given IL-2 only, and seven given THT only, as well as the cohort of six mice that were administered the combination of the generation of hyperthermia followed by intratumoral injections with IL-2. The Study's next step is to assess the therapy's ability to generate similar results in melanoma and colorectal cancer mouse models and determine the extent to which it eliminates untreated distant tumors for these cancers. Following the melanoma and colorectal experiments in the Study, regulatory permission to conduct human trials will require certain satisfactory pre-clinical safety and biocompatibility studies, amongst other potential work. The Company has received guidance on its pre-clinical study plan from both a pre-submission meeting with the Food and Drug Administration and its EXCITE International (see press release date September 5, 2023) panel of senior physicians and payor organization representatives in the United States.

The results discussed in this release are preliminary and have not been subject to peer review. Upon completion, the Company expects that the full Study will be submitted for peer review and scientific journal publication.

Contact:
David Regan, CEO
+1-902-536-1932
david@sonanano.com

About Sona Nanotech Inc.
Sona Nanotech, a nanotechnology life sciences company, is developing Targeted Hyperthermia™, a photothermal cancer therapy, which uses therapeutic heat to treat solid cancer tumors. The heat is delivered to tumors by infrared light that is absorbed by Sona's gold nanorods in the tumor and re-emitted as heat. Therapeutic heat (41-48°C) stimulates the immune system, shrinks tumors, inactivates cancer stem cells, and increases tumor perfusion - thus enabling drugs to reach all tumor compartments more effectively. The size, shape, and surface chemistry of the nanorods target the leaky vasculature of solid tumors, and the selective thermal sensitivity of tumor tissue enables the therapy to deliver clean margins. Targeted Hyperthermia promises to be safe, effective, minimally invasive, competitive in cost, and a valuable adjunct to drug therapy and other cancer treatments.

Sona has developed multiple proprietary methods for the manufacture of gold nanoparticles which it uses for the development of both cancer therapies and diagnostic testing platforms. Sona Nanotech's gold nanorod particles are cetyltrimethylammonium ("CTAB") free, eliminating the toxicity risks associated with the use of other gold nanorod technologies in medical applications. It is expected that Sona's gold nanotechnologies may be adapted for use in applications, as a safe and effective delivery system for multiple medical treatments, subject to the approval of various regulatory boards, including Health Canada and the FDA.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This press release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation, including statements regarding the anticipated applications of Targeted Hyperthermia Therapy, the Dalhousie study, future publication of study results, Sona's preclinical study plans, the potential impact of the planned studies and its product development plans. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions or estimates that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including the risk that Sona may not be able to successfully obtain sufficient clinical and other data to submit regulatory submissions, raise sufficient additional capital, secure patents or develop the envisioned therapy, and the risk that THT may not prove to have the benefits currently anticipated. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Sona disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/207231

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

sona nanotechsona:cnxcse:sonaemerging tech investingEmerging Tech Investing
SONA:CNX
Sona Nanotech
Sign up to get your FREE

Sona Nanotech Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Sona Nanotech

Sona Nanotech


Keep reading...Show less
Sona Nanotech Provides Interim Results of Dalhousie Efficacy Study

Sona Nanotech Provides Interim Results of Dalhousie Efficacy Study

Sona Nanotech Inc. (CSE: SONA) (OTCQB: SNANF) (the "Company" or "Sona") is pleased to announce further positive interim results from its study with The Giacomantonio Immuno-Oncology Research Group at Dalhousie University (the "Study"). The Company was provided with data from the Study that indicates the response in a pre-clinical triple negative breast cancer model treated with the combination of Sona's targeted hyperthermia therapy ("THT") and interleukin-2 ("IL-2"), a standard immunotherapy, is statistically significantly superior to results observed from treatment with either agent individually or the control group. This second phase of the Study has documented that, in a cohort of six animals, 66 of treated triple negative breast cancer, the most aggressive and therapy resistant form, mouse tumors bearing gold nanorods and IL-2 responded to the combination therapy, resulting in a flattening of the tumor growth curves, as shown in the below graph. The generation of hyperthermia involved exposing tumors previously injected intratumorally with Sona's gold nanorods and IL-2 to a single dose of near infrared light.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Sona Nanotech Secures Grant Funding to Support Intellectual Property Strategy and Development

Sona Nanotech Secures Grant Funding to Support Intellectual Property Strategy and Development

Sona Nanotech Inc. (CSE: SONA) (OTCQB: SNANF) (the "Company" or "Sona") announces that it has been approved for funding totaling approximately $40,000 to support the development of its intellectual property portfolio.

The Company is receiving advisory services and up to $24,894 in funding from the National Research Council of Canada Industrial Research Assistance Program ("NRC IRAP") IP Assist program to support the development of an intellectual property strategy for Sona's proprietary gold nanorods for novel targeted drug delivery concepts with a view to securing new patents.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Sona Nanotech Updates on Dalhousie Efficacy Study and New NCL Results

Sona Nanotech Updates on Dalhousie Efficacy Study and New NCL Results

Sona Nanotech Inc. (CSE: SONA) (OTCQB: SNANF) (the "Company" or "Sona") announces positive interim results from its study with The Giacomantonio Immuno-Oncology Research Group at Dalhousie University (the "Study"). An update received by the Company indicates that all tumors treated within the Study to date with a single Targeted Hyperthermia Therapy ("THT") treatment shrunk within the first 24 hours, with an average reduction in size of 80% compared to matched controls.

Study Principal Investigator, Dr. Carman Giacomantonio, comments, "Our initial assessment documented that in cohorts of seven animals, 7/7 of treated triple negative breast cancer mouse tumors bearing gold nanorods responded with an average reduction in tumor volume of 80% following a single treatment with near infrared light in comparison with untreated 'control' tumors. Interestingly, in all cases we observed responses (tumor shrinkage) in distant, untreated tumors supporting the hypothesis that our observations are consistent with systemic immunogenic responses. This observation will be a significant focus of our research going forward. While we are encouraged by these initial results, there is still significant work to be completed. The studies are designed to enable and identify statistical significance which will be achieved with the completion of the full Study."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Sona Nanotech Announces Filing of Provisional Patent Application

Sona Nanotech Announces Filing of Provisional Patent Application

Sona Nanotech Inc. (CSE: SONA), (OTCQB: SNANF) (the "Company" or "Sona") announces that it has submitted a provisional patent application with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), for its proprietary photothermal light device, entitled, "ENDOSCOPE WITH EMR OPTICAL FIBER AND THERMAL SENSOR FOR PHOTOTHERMAL THERAPY".

A prototype of Sona's medical laser was engineered in conjunction with Minnetronix Medical to apply non-thermal, 860 nanometer wavelength high intensity infrared laser light. The device has been designed for use with Sona's patented/patent pending biocompatible gold nanorods which efficiently convert the non-thermal light energy into heat. The device has controls to regulate the intensity and duration of the light exposure and to permit a user to monitor and control the temperature generated in tissue. The device is currently being used for the Company's ongoing pre-clinical efficacy study of its Targeted Hyperthermia Therapy cancer treatment at Dalhousie University.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Sona Nanotech Grants Options

Sona Nanotech Grants Options

Sona Nanotech Inc. (CSE: SONA), (OTCQB: SNANF) (the "Company" or "Sona") announces that that it has granted 1,195,000 incentive stock options under the Company's Stock Option Plan ("Option Plan"), of which 810,000 have been granted to a Directors and Officers. Each option is exercisable into one common share at a price of $0.31 per share and will vest at the rate of 25% every six months. The options will expire five years from the date of grant. All other terms and conditions of the options are in accordance with the terms of the Company's Stock Option Plan.

Contact:
David Regan, CEO
+1-902-536-1932
david@sonanano.com

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nextech3D.ai is Participating In The Supplier Network of GlassDollar, Which Extends Nextech3D.ai Reach to Large Corporations, Such As Siemens, LG, BSH, Infineon

Nextech3D.ai is Participating In The Supplier Network of GlassDollar, Which Extends Nextech3D.ai Reach to Large Corporations, Such As Siemens, LG, BSH, Infineon

Nextech3D.ai (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2), a leading provider of patented 2D-3D Generative AI-powered 3D modeling technologies to major e-commerce brands like Amazon, Miele, P&G, Kohls, and Wesfarmers Group's "Bunnings", has announced a collaboration with GlassDollar. This collaboration highlights the demand for Nextech3D.ai's innovative solutions from large corporations-including CAD to 3D texturing, 3D photo rendering, data analytics, generative AI, spatial computing, and 3D cloud hosting. Through this collaboration Nextech3D.ai is participating in the supplier network of GlassDollar, which extends Nextech3D.ai reach to large Corporations, such as Siemens, LG, BSH, Infineon and more

Nextech3D.ai, along with its subsidiaries Toggle3D.ai and ARway.ai, is excited to be invited to bring its advanced technologies to this collaboration. This collaboration serves to both enhance GlassDollars product offerings to meet the specific needs of GlassDollar's clients while establishing potential new relationships and revenue streams for Nextech3D.ai.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

/C O R R E C T I O N -- Nanalysis Scientific Corp./

In the news release, Nanalysis Announces Full Year 2023 Conference Call, issued 11-Apr-2024 by Nanalysis Scientific Corp. over CNW, we are advised by the company that the Hosting Call and European Q&A Session date mentioned should read " Monday, April 29th and Tuesday, April 30th respectively" rather than " Thursday April 25th and Friday April 26th respectively" as originally issued inadvertently. The complete, corrected release follows:

Nanalysis Announces Full Year 2023 Conference Call

Hosting Call at 5:00 pm ET on Monday , April 29th

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nextech3D.ai Selects AWS as its Primary Cloud Provider to Drive Innovation in the 3D Modeling For Ecommerce Industry With Cutting Edge AI

Nextech3D.ai Selects AWS as its Primary Cloud Provider to Drive Innovation in the 3D Modeling For Ecommerce Industry With Cutting Edge AI

Leading 3D Modeling Supplier uses AWS's generative AI and machine learning capabilities to accelerate its technology

Nextech3D.ai (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2), a patented 2D-3D Generative AI-Powered 3D model supplier for Amazon, Miele, P&G, Kohls, Wesfarmers Group "Bunnings" and other major e-commerce retailers has selected Amazon Web Services (AWS), an Amazon.com company (NASDAQ:AMZN), as its cloud provider for its 3D modeling hosting services and AI service provider. Nextech3D.ai will also host its dozens of AI Machine learning applications to the world's leading cloud. Using Amazon Bedrock, a service that makes multiple foundation models available via an API, Nextech3D.ai can build experimental generative AI applications to improve productivity across all business lines, including customer service, finance, human resources, and sales. The AI factory allows the company to efficiently use analytics and ML to develop and deploy churn prediction and next best-offer systems to drive customer engagement

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE IA via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nextech3D.ai Receives Notice From USPTO to be Granted Patent for CAD 3D Model Part Assembly & Segmentation

Nextech3D.ai Receives Notice From USPTO to be Granted Patent for CAD 3D Model Part Assembly & Segmentation

Company Expanding its Portfolio of AI Patents for 3D Modeling and CAD

Nextech3D.ai (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2), a patented 2D-3D Generative AI-Powered 3D model supplier for Amazon, Miele, P&G, Kohls, Wesfarmers Group "Bunnings" (Australia's largest listed company) and other major e-commerce retailers is excited to announce that U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has informed of their decision to issue a patent for its technology to assemble and segment parts for 3D CAD files so that each 3D part can be textured individually. This technology is currently having success and being used on the Toggle3D.ai Platform. This is another patent which the Company believes is pivotal to Nextech3D.ai's artificial intelligence technology stack as it builds a moat around its 3D model making for ecommerce business with industry expertise and intellectual property; which includes its GPT AI powered 3D model generation. This patent approval reinforces and validates Nextech3D.ai's commitment to increasing shareholder value by investing in 3D-AI & GPT patents and solutions

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nextech3D.ai Expands Offering to Ecommerce Imagery: Unveils Cutting-Edge 3D Model-AI Photo Rendering Services, Transforming 2D Photos into Dynamic Product Visuals

Nextech3D.ai Expands Offering to Ecommerce Imagery: Unveils Cutting-Edge 3D Model-AI Photo Rendering Services, Transforming 2D Photos into Dynamic Product Visuals

New ecommerce expansion with AI 3D-Photography Tools

Nextech3D.ai (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2), a patented 2D-3D Generative AI-Powered 3D model supplier (Patent #11,948,248) for Amazon, Miele, P&G, Kohls, Wesfarmers Group ``Bunnings" (Australia's largest listed company) and other major e-commerce retailers is adding Digital Photography and dynamic product visuals as part of its 3D model offerings. Now every 3D model that Nextech3D.ai creates will have stunning 2K, 4K, or even 8K photos to go with it for its ecommerce customers. This AI tool is expected to drive significant revenue for the company as each product listed for sale on an ecommerce platform requires a minimum of six 2D photos for listing, this offering allows the company to capitalize on this demand for 2D high res images while simultaneously increases the value of its 3D modeling business as it represents the all-in-one solutions for ecommerce sellers that sell on Amazon, Shopify and other platforms. The company has already signed up 10 existing customers for its digital photography offering representing over 6000+digital photos and will be offering it both as part of a 3D model bundle as well as a stand alone product offering for people that already have a 3D model opening up the ecommerce imagery market to the company. The company's analysis shows that creating and rendering 3D models is more cost-effective than traditional product photography, especially for products that are expensive to produce or difficult to photograph in real life. Once a 3D model is created, it can be easily manipulated and rendered from different angles without the need for physical prototypes or multiple photoshoots

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Aether Global Provides Update on Management Cease Trade Order

Aether Global Provides Update on Management Cease Trade Order

(TheNewswire)

Aether Global Innovations Corp.

Vancouver, B.C. TheNewswire - April 17, 2024 Aether Global Innovations Corp. (CSE:AETH) (OTC:AETHF) (Frankfurt:4XA) (WKN#A2N8RH), a leader in drone management and automation, is providing this update on the status of a management cease trade order (the "MCTO") granted on April 3, 2024 by the British Columbia Securities Commission under National Policy 12-203 - Management Cease Trade Order ("NP 12-203").

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Sona Nanotech
Sign up to get your FREE

Sona Nanotech Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Rio Silver: Leveraging 25 Years of Mining Experience in Peru

CleanTech Lithium to Present at Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference May 1st

Blockchain & Digital Assets Conference Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Nuclear Fuels Announces Resumption of Drilling at Its Kaycee ISR Uranium Project, Powder River Basin, Wyoming

Related News

Gold Investing

Rio Silver: Leveraging 25 Years of Mining Experience in Peru

Battery Metals Investing

CleanTech Lithium to Present at Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference May 1st

Energy Investing

Nuclear Fuels Announces Resumption of Drilling at Its Kaycee ISR Uranium Project, Powder River Basin, Wyoming

Base Metals Investing

Bold Ventures Completes Electromagnetic Conductor Modelling at Farwell and Amends Option Agreements

Energy Investing

Imperial appoints Senior Vice President, Upstream

Energy Investing

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. Launches Strategic Drill Program at Turnor Lake Project Targeting the La Rocque Structural Corridor

Battery Metals Investing

CENTURY LITHIUM ANNOUNCES POSITIVE FEASIBILITY STUDY FOR THE CLAYTON VALLEY LITHIUM PROJECT, NEVADA

×